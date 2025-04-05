DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Character Poster Unmasks The Villainous Muse - SPOILERS

Marvel Television has released a new character poster for Daredevil: Born Again, and it unmasks Muse to reveal the twisted serial killer's true identity...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 05, 2025 02:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

This week's episode of Daredevil: Born Again featured a rematch between the Man Without Fear and the serial killer/graffiti artist known as Muse, and things didn't end well for the maniacal villain.

Spoilers follow.

In "Art for Art's Sake," Muse is revealed to be Bastian Cooper (Hunter Doohan), a patient of Matt Murdock's girlfriend, Heather Glenn. Cooper goes to see his therapist, and after painting her a clear picture (literally) of who he really us, ultimately takes her captive and begins to drain her blood before Daredevil intervenes.

After a brutal battle with the Man Without Fear, Muse turns his attention back to Heather, who winds up shooting her assailant dead. 

Some fans feel that Muse was "wasted" here, while others weren't fully on board with this depiction of the character in the first place. Muse's death does leave some questions heading into season 2, as we had been told to expect a "multi-season arc" for the villain. Did Cooper somehow survive, or will someone else end up adopting the Muse mantle and becoming a copycat killer?

Check out a new character poster featuring Muse/Bastian Cooper below along with some promos for the episode, and let us know what you made of "Art For Art's Sake" in the comments section.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

