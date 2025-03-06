DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Comic Book Easter Egg Might Have Revealed The TRUE Fate Of [SPOILER]

In the season premiere of Daredevil: Born Again, Bullseye returns and guns down Foggy Nelson. A year later, the villain is sentenced to multiple life sentences and it's made abundantly clear that the lawyer is dead and gone (his demise is also a major driving force behind Matt Murdock's actions).

Foggy has died multiple times on the page - Daredevil even saved his soul from Hell - but always seems to return. The question now is, will the MCU's version of the character be born again?

The decision to kill Foggy was made before Daredevil: Born Again's creative overhaul took place and, by that point, we'd imagine it was too late to change things. However, with Elden Henson confirmed for season 2, we obviously haven't seen the last of Foggy.

One eagle-eyed fan has discovered an Easter Egg in the show's premiere featuring the number "468" directly next to the Nelson, Murdock & Page sign. That can't mean anything, right? Well, Daredevil #88 - which is issue #468 with the comic's original numbering - featured a story titled "The Secret Life of Foggy Nelson."

In that, it's revealed that Foggy, who was stabbed and seemingly killed while visiting Matt in prison, is alive and stuck in witness protection. On the operating table, he was offered refuge from those trying to kill him and reluctantly took it before being hidden from his best friend. Foggy eventually escaped and reunited with Matt.

With that in mind, it's possible the FBI intervened and hid Foggy from whoever sent Bullseye after him and his client. Assuming the assassin was hired by someone, of course. Just like on the page, faking Foggy's death would keep him safe.

Undoing Foggy's demise could be just as controversial as killing him but many fans are desperate to see him, Matt, and Karen properly reunited on screen for more than just a few scenes. If he's revealed to be alive, they'll get their way.

Charlie Cox recently described Foggy's death as "really hard." He added, "The good news is that it’s got to be iconic. We’re back with a new show, so you’ve got to be big, brave and bold. You’ve got to do something different and shake things up. So, likely, there has to be a casualty, and sadly it is Foggy. "

"It’s devastating on a personal level and for the characters. I always think about Foggy Nelson as being kind of the heartbeat of the MCU. We lose a lot."

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review. "Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

Daredevil: Born Again's first two episodes are now streaming on Disney+.