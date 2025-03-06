DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Comic Book Easter Egg Might Have Revealed The TRUE Fate Of [SPOILER]

A fan has spotted what appears to be a deep-cut reference to a Daredevil comic book in the Daredevil: Born Again premiere, and it may reveal what really happened to Foggy Nelson. Spoilers obviously follow.

In the season premiere of Daredevil: Born Again, Bullseye returns and guns down Foggy Nelson. A year later, the villain is sentenced to multiple life sentences and it's made abundantly clear that the lawyer is dead and gone (his demise is also a major driving force behind Matt Murdock's actions). 

Foggy has died multiple times on the page - Daredevil even saved his soul from Hell - but always seems to return. The question now is, will the MCU's version of the character be born again?

The decision to kill Foggy was made before Daredevil: Born Again's creative overhaul took place and, by that point, we'd imagine it was too late to change things. However, with Elden Henson confirmed for season 2, we obviously haven't seen the last of Foggy.

One eagle-eyed fan has discovered an Easter Egg in the show's premiere featuring the number "468" directly next to the Nelson, Murdock & Page sign. That can't mean anything, right? Well, Daredevil #88 - which is issue #468 with the comic's original numbering - featured a story titled "The Secret Life of Foggy Nelson." 

In that, it's revealed that Foggy, who was stabbed and seemingly killed while visiting Matt in prison, is alive and stuck in witness protection. On the operating table, he was offered refuge from those trying to kill him and reluctantly took it before being hidden from his best friend. Foggy eventually escaped and reunited with Matt. 

With that in mind, it's possible the FBI intervened and hid Foggy from whoever sent Bullseye after him and his client. Assuming the assassin was hired by someone, of course. Just like on the page, faking Foggy's death would keep him safe. 

Undoing Foggy's demise could be just as controversial as killing him but many fans are desperate to see him, Matt, and Karen properly reunited on screen for more than just a few scenes. If he's revealed to be alive, they'll get their way. 

Charlie Cox recently described Foggy's death as "really hard." He added, "The good news is that it’s got to be iconic. We’re back with a new show, so you’ve got to be big, brave and bold. You’ve got to do something different and shake things up. So, likely, there has to be a casualty, and sadly it is Foggy. "

"It’s devastating on a personal level and for the characters. I always think about Foggy Nelson as being kind of the heartbeat of the MCU. We lose a lot."

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review"Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

Daredevil: Born Again's first two episodes are now streaming on Disney+. 

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 3/6/2025, 10:49 AM
Foggy was hidden by the NCMEC Those snesky bastichs and their funny PhotoDna software , they aré the true enemy of a good Time.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/6/2025, 10:51 AM
DEI killed him.
ARegularCrab
ARegularCrab - 3/6/2025, 10:53 AM
Man, Invincible has been getting better and better. Week by week. Season by season

It's the most consistently good comicbook property going atm.

Just wish it was more than 8 episodes though.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/6/2025, 11:00 AM
@ARegularCrab - is the new ep out already? Saw the teaser for it. Looks intense.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 3/6/2025, 11:01 AM
@ARegularCrab - I am super excited to check out today's episode! It might be the best season yet!
ARegularCrab
ARegularCrab - 3/6/2025, 11:13 AM
@McMurdo

Should be a new episode today, not had a chance to watch it myself yet, but the hype for brutality is in full swing


@Wahhvacado

Agreed! Not knowing shit about the comics has made this all the more fun. Having something this good to look forward to makes all the between season waiting worthwhile
ptick
ptick - 3/6/2025, 10:55 AM
His heart literally stopped beating and Matt heard it. There aren't even paramedics on the scene before the scene ends. And this was a scene written and shot during the overhaul. Undoing it would be lame after the way it was written and shot. I suspect we get Foggy in flashbacks only (I dont think this show will get stuck with variants...).
Alucard28
Alucard28 - 3/6/2025, 11:00 AM
@ptick - I agree. Bringing him back would be lame AF
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 3/6/2025, 11:01 AM
@ptick - I agree, leave him dead. It was a hell of an opening scene and it would feel cheap to bring him back. We have enough heroes that come back let's leave the civilian dead.

I loved Foggy but it's for the best he stays gone
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/6/2025, 11:06 AM
@ptick - yes , it was written and shot during the overhaul but Figgy having died was an idea that was there before the overhaul , it just had happened off screen

The showrunner thought it would be stronger to see that on screen.

I agree about undoing it though even if I do miss Foggy since I liked that version.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 3/6/2025, 10:56 AM
He saw what they did to his best friend on she/He-Hulk so Foggy ordered the hit on himself to get as far away from Disney as possible.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 3/6/2025, 11:17 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Not certain of the precise times but a heart stopping on it's own does not mean cannot be revived. There is a slim window where resus can prevent brain death so there are ways he could have been saved even if an stretch of plausability due to location of the gunshot and amount of blood loss.

We have seen stuff like the Wakanda beads save characters that should have died before so can't know for certain someone doesn't turn up with a way to stabilise him enough to come out OK eventualy without his friends knowing that.

Ultimately the importance of a death like that of Foggy is more about the impact it has on Matt, if he ever comes back it never undoes the path it sends DD down and the wider ripple effects. As to if he will or should return is all kinda moot, if there is a narrative reason that is well written and executed few will care how fantastical it is cos it is ONLY a supporting character not the main lead and thus their to serve narrative purpose.

IF he has survived WITHOUT a narrative reason and his return doesnt have one either then that would be the problem.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/6/2025, 11:04 AM
That’s a cool Easter egg!!.

Foggy had “died” atleast twice in the comics that I know of , one of which was “faked” while the other was real for which Matt had to go to literal hell to save him which I don’t see happening in this somewhat heightened (but still relatively grounded) MCU take on DD.

The only reason I think his death was real was that Karen was there with him as he died and Matt heard his heart stop so unless we get some mystical Hand stuff , I don’t see him being resurrected.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

I’m more curious to hopefully get an answer as to why Dex went after him , it could literally just be him having a grudge against Matt since he stopped him from killing Fisk in S3 but then shouldn’t he had gone after him aswell since he crippled him which he might have if he wasn’t thrown off a building & imprisoned lol.

Given that Foggy was talking to a hidden away client when he was shot , I’m guessing it was a hit that Bullseye took on since Matt even asks Dex why he did it but he doesn’t answer..

Hopefully we get an explanation later on.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 3/6/2025, 11:19 AM
Not certain of the precise times but a heart stopping on it's own does not mean cannot be revived. There is a slim window where resus can prevent brain death so there are ways he could have been saved even if an stretch of plausability due to location of the gunshot and amount of blood loss.

We have seen stuff like the Wakanda beads save characters that should have died before so can't know for certain someone doesn't turn up with a way to stabilise him enough to come out OK eventualy without his friends knowing that.

Ultimately the importance of a death like that of Foggy is more about the impact it has on Matt, if he ever comes back it never undoes the path it sends DD down and the wider ripple effects. As to if he will or should return is all kinda moot, if there is a narrative reason that is well written and executed few will care how fantastical it is cos it is ONLY a supporting character not the main lead and thus their to serve narrative purpose.

IF he has survived WITHOUT a narrative reason and his return doesnt have one either then that would be the problem.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/6/2025, 11:28 AM
@Apophis71 - I agree.

