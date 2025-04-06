DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Composers The Newton Brothers Talk Creative Overhaul Changes And Season 2 (Exclusive)

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Composers The Newton Brothers Talk Creative Overhaul Changes And Season 2 (Exclusive)

Daredevil: Born Again composers The Newton Brothers talk to us about the impact Marvel Studios' creative overhaul had on their approach to the series and reveal whether they're already working on season 2.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 06, 2025 05:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Daredevil: Born Again features an extraordinary score by The Newton Brothers, Andy and Taylor. However, that was to be expected after hearing their work on X-Men '97 (and the countless other projects they've contributed to).

Many fans are eager to see what the talented duo could do with an MCU movie, and we're sure one is somewhere on their horizon. The composers have already shown they can handle whatever is thrown at them, as Daredevil: Born Again underwent a significant creative overhaul midway through production.

Talking to us about their work on the Disney+ series, Andy and Taylor explained how that affected their work on the Man Without Fear's long-awaited return to streaming: 

Andy: We were involved before and after. I think the overhaul, with the strike, allowed time for everyone to take time and look at what had been done and figure out what the next iterations of Daredevil and Matt are and were. I think, on our end, because Taylor and I have spent so much time with the comic book of it all, even prior to this, that in our minds, we had a pretty good idea of where we wanted to live musically. And then, of course, it just came down to details.

Once the strike had ended and everyone got back on board, it was about figuring out what sort of details we needed to adjust on. For the most part, the details we were getting into didn't really happen until after the strike. We were really off to the races and started down a pretty dark road when we first came on, and I feel like we stayed on that dark road of fury and redemption and the balance of those two things. We stayed in that world of, 'Okay, we have some hymns and choir and then the rage and animosity of the other side as well.' We were always on that road.

Taylor: We tend to write a lot of music early on if we're given time and come on early on a project. We prefer to write a bunch of ideas, and sometimes one path will lead you to another discovery, and the creatives on this team are very encouraging to go out, expand, and try things. They'll listen and give us feedback. I think it helped early on - things did change with the reshoots, and I think it was helpful to have so much stuff because we could make a left or right turn and we had quite a bit to go with. That helped. 

Elsewhere in our conversation, we wondered whether The Newton Brothers have started working on the second seasons of both Daredevil: Born Again and X-Men '97, both of which are in active production. 

"We don't have anything on those just yet ,but we will soon," Andy teased before Taylor added, "I will say, we're always thinking about it. That's the fun about it. When we finished X-Men '97, I was thinking about...I didn't even know it was coming, but I was thinking about what was coming musically. You're always thinking about it."

Both shows are expected to return next year, meaning the composers will be very busy. This year, Shelby Oaks, The Life of Chuck, and Werewolves are all on the way. 

The first volume of the Daredevil: Born Again soundtrack is now available and can be found on The Newton Brothers' YouTube channel and wherever you stream music. The best is yet to come from these two, as things are taken to the next level in the final two episodes...

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Character Poster Unmasks The Villainous Muse - SPOILERS
Related:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Character Poster Unmasks The Villainous Muse - SPOILERS
DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Vincent D'Onofrio Explains Kevin Feige's Role In The Show's Creative Overhaul
Recommended For You:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Vincent D'Onofrio Explains Kevin Feige's Role In The Show's Creative Overhaul

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 4/6/2025, 5:37 AM
The music has not stood out for me, which is perfectly fine. Dragon one is pretty good, hoping for a superior season 2....
What is on my mind is Fisk becoming too large for his tailored suits. Can this please mean that he has found a way to become closer to his comics counterpart and not be just a metaphor for him diminishing his true nature by way of being the mayor? I mean, at some point I'd like to see him absolutely huge , going through walls, and destroying with his weapons grade pimp stick. They should be setting this up, even if they can't get it fully done on this show
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 4/6/2025, 5:38 AM
@ProfessorWhy - *season not dragon wtf
MartianManHuntr
MartianManHuntr - 4/6/2025, 5:49 AM
Marvel soundtrack has never stood out. Can't remember a single theme.

User Comment Image

That's why Marvel is using soundtrack from animated series for mutants.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder