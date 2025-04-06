DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Composers The Newton Brothers Talk Creative Overhaul Changes And Season 2 (Exclusive)

Daredevil: Born Again features an extraordinary score by The Newton Brothers, Andy and Taylor. However, that was to be expected after hearing their work on X-Men '97 (and the countless other projects they've contributed to).

Many fans are eager to see what the talented duo could do with an MCU movie, and we're sure one is somewhere on their horizon. The composers have already shown they can handle whatever is thrown at them, as Daredevil: Born Again underwent a significant creative overhaul midway through production.

Talking to us about their work on the Disney+ series, Andy and Taylor explained how that affected their work on the Man Without Fear's long-awaited return to streaming:

Andy: We were involved before and after. I think the overhaul, with the strike, allowed time for everyone to take time and look at what had been done and figure out what the next iterations of Daredevil and Matt are and were. I think, on our end, because Taylor and I have spent so much time with the comic book of it all, even prior to this, that in our minds, we had a pretty good idea of where we wanted to live musically. And then, of course, it just came down to details. Once the strike had ended and everyone got back on board, it was about figuring out what sort of details we needed to adjust on. For the most part, the details we were getting into didn't really happen until after the strike. We were really off to the races and started down a pretty dark road when we first came on, and I feel like we stayed on that dark road of fury and redemption and the balance of those two things. We stayed in that world of, 'Okay, we have some hymns and choir and then the rage and animosity of the other side as well.' We were always on that road. Taylor: We tend to write a lot of music early on if we're given time and come on early on a project. We prefer to write a bunch of ideas, and sometimes one path will lead you to another discovery, and the creatives on this team are very encouraging to go out, expand, and try things. They'll listen and give us feedback. I think it helped early on - things did change with the reshoots, and I think it was helpful to have so much stuff because we could make a left or right turn and we had quite a bit to go with. That helped.

Elsewhere in our conversation, we wondered whether The Newton Brothers have started working on the second seasons of both Daredevil: Born Again and X-Men '97, both of which are in active production.

"We don't have anything on those just yet ,but we will soon," Andy teased before Taylor added, "I will say, we're always thinking about it. That's the fun about it. When we finished X-Men '97, I was thinking about...I didn't even know it was coming, but I was thinking about what was coming musically. You're always thinking about it."

Both shows are expected to return next year, meaning the composers will be very busy. This year, Shelby Oaks, The Life of Chuck, and Werewolves are all on the way.

The first volume of the Daredevil: Born Again soundtrack is now available and can be found on The Newton Brothers' YouTube channel and wherever you stream music. The best is yet to come from these two, as things are taken to the next level in the final two episodes...