DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Creative Team Talk Bullseye's Return, Response To Original Episodes, [SPOILER]'s Cameo

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Creative Team Talk Bullseye's Return, Response To Original Episodes, [SPOILER]'s Cameo

Daredevil: Born Again's creative team has talked more about the changes made during the show's overhaul, why Bullseye was brought back into the fold, and the presence of a character from Ms. Marvel...

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 20, 2025 06:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil
Source: Entertainment Weekly

During Daredevil: Born Again's creative overhaul, Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll), Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson), and Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) were all added to the series. Ayelet Zurer also reclaimed her role as Vanessa Fisk after being replaced by Sandrine Holt.

Talking to Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Sana Amanat said she pushed to bring Bullseye back into the fold. As you'll recall, the assassin was last seen at the end of season 3 undergoing surgery meant to get him back into fighting shape. 

"He just felt like the most appropriate villain to be returning," she teased. "He was so great in the last season, and I'm so intrigued by him as a character in general."

Bullseye may be a new addition but Amanat would go on to say that "a lot" of the pre-overhaul material will still be used in Daredevil: Born Again.

Expanding on that, showrunner Dario Scardapane said, "The things that were working, and the things that always worked, [were] Matt Murdock and his relationship with his friends, the dichotomy of being a hero and a lawyer, the pressures of a person in your life like Kingpin - all of those were there."

"It was really a matter of adding to and giving context. There were a couple of storylines that just needed to be there, and it wasn't even with our main characters," he concluded.

According to Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum, test audiences responded "quite well" to Daredevil: Born Again in its original form but acknowledged that, "They did quite well because [audiences] loved the characters. They loved Vincent and Charlie, so there was a lot of goodwill there." 

While Foggy and Karen weren't completely ignored in the previous version of Daredevil: Born Again, Amanat admits, "We just hadn't found a place to tell their story." As Charlie Cox puts it, "We were talking about some cool stuff further down the line with those characters, but we weren't really acknowledging where they were in the world." So, part-reboot, part-sequel, and 100% likely to disappoint Daredevil fans.

Joining those familiar faces from the Netflix series will be at least one character from the wider MCU: Ms. Marvel and The Marvels star Yusuf Khan (Mohan Kapur). 

Those of you who watched the leaked D23 trailer will likely be aware of his presence in the show but the cat is now officially out of the bag. According to Winderbaum, mixing the worlds of Daredevil and Ms. Marvel was a big appeal and goes back to what we've seen in the comics. 

"He's an affable guy, but this is a serious episode with real stakes, and all of a sudden, he's in a different world than he was in Ms. Marvel," the executive teased.

Check out an officially released Daredevil: Born Again clip, along with a new shot of Foggy, below. 

.

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Will Have Multiple Seasons As Marvel Moves Away From Movie-Style Limited Series
Related:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Will Have Multiple Seasons As Marvel Moves Away From Movie-Style Limited Series
DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN - New Details On Why Creative Overhaul Was Deemed Necessary & Punisher's Role - SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN - New Details On Why Creative Overhaul Was Deemed Necessary & Punisher's Role - SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 2/20/2025, 7:00 AM
Wasnt this guy a sex ofender ?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/20/2025, 7:07 AM
Idk if this “requel” that was the original iteration of Born Again would have been any good because while the execs felt that way, doesn’t mean the fans would have necessarily…

However it does seem like the biggest problem from their comments was the loose connection to the Netflix show in that it seems like Foggy & Karen may not have been referenced ( atleast in terms of what they are doing now and where) while certain events from the show might have been but then you also have a recast Vanessa at that point so it seems like it was just confusing for people hence them committing to making it more in tune with the prior version which I appreciate.

Anyway looking forward to seeing how Yusuf Khan gets caught up in all of this since I like the character and always dig that kind of crossover in the comics , especially to see how they are tonally on the other side.

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder