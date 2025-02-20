DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Creative Team Talk Bullseye's Return, Response To Original Episodes, [SPOILER]'s Cameo

During Daredevil: Born Again's creative overhaul, Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll), Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson), and Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) were all added to the series. Ayelet Zurer also reclaimed her role as Vanessa Fisk after being replaced by Sandrine Holt.

Talking to Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Sana Amanat said she pushed to bring Bullseye back into the fold. As you'll recall, the assassin was last seen at the end of season 3 undergoing surgery meant to get him back into fighting shape.

"He just felt like the most appropriate villain to be returning," she teased. "He was so great in the last season, and I'm so intrigued by him as a character in general."

Bullseye may be a new addition but Amanat would go on to say that "a lot" of the pre-overhaul material will still be used in Daredevil: Born Again.

Expanding on that, showrunner Dario Scardapane said, "The things that were working, and the things that always worked, [were] Matt Murdock and his relationship with his friends, the dichotomy of being a hero and a lawyer, the pressures of a person in your life like Kingpin - all of those were there."

"It was really a matter of adding to and giving context. There were a couple of storylines that just needed to be there, and it wasn't even with our main characters," he concluded.

According to Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum, test audiences responded "quite well" to Daredevil: Born Again in its original form but acknowledged that, "They did quite well because [audiences] loved the characters. They loved Vincent and Charlie, so there was a lot of goodwill there."

While Foggy and Karen weren't completely ignored in the previous version of Daredevil: Born Again, Amanat admits, "We just hadn't found a place to tell their story." As Charlie Cox puts it, "We were talking about some cool stuff further down the line with those characters, but we weren't really acknowledging where they were in the world." So, part-reboot, part-sequel, and 100% likely to disappoint Daredevil fans.

Joining those familiar faces from the Netflix series will be at least one character from the wider MCU: Ms. Marvel and The Marvels star Yusuf Khan (Mohan Kapur).

Those of you who watched the leaked D23 trailer will likely be aware of his presence in the show but the cat is now officially out of the bag. According to Winderbaum, mixing the worlds of Daredevil and Ms. Marvel was a big appeal and goes back to what we've seen in the comics.

"He's an affable guy, but this is a serious episode with real stakes, and all of a sudden, he's in a different world than he was in Ms. Marvel," the executive teased.

Check out an officially released Daredevil: Born Again clip, along with a new shot of Foggy, below.