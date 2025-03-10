DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Draws 7.5 Million Views For Biggest Disney+ Debut Of The Year

The two-episode premiere of Daredevil: Born Again has proven very popular with viewers, giving Disney+ its biggest streaming debut of the year so far (granted, we are only in March).

According to Variety, the Marvel Television revival series drew 7.5 million views in its first five days of availability on the streamer, with a view defined as total stream time divided by runtime.

For some context, sci-fi drama Paradise drew 7 million views across its first nine days of streaming on Hulu and Disney+ earlier this year, while previous MCU Disney+ series, Agatha All Along, drew between 3 and 5 million views at different points in its run late last year.

Tomorrow's third episode picks up after the events of "Optics," as Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) continues his defence of Hector Ayala (Kamar de los Reyes), who has been accused of murdering an NYPD Officer. Murdock managed to keep Ayala's secret identity as the costumed vigilante known as the White Tiger out of the trial, but something tells us Matt's brutal beat down of those two corrupt cops at the conclusion of the episode will have some kind of repercussions.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.