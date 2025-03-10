DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Draws 7.5 Million Views For Biggest Disney+ Debut Of The Year

The numbers are in for the two-episode premiere of Daredevil: Born Again, and even though we're only a few months into the year, the show has given Disney+ its biggest debut of 2025...

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 10, 2025 11:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

The two-episode premiere of Daredevil: Born Again has proven very popular with viewers, giving Disney+ its biggest streaming debut of the year so far (granted, we are only in March).

According to Variety, the Marvel Television revival series drew 7.5 million views in its first five days of availability on the streamer, with a view defined as total stream time divided by runtime.

For some context, sci-fi drama Paradise drew 7 million views across its first nine days of streaming on Hulu and Disney+ earlier this year, while previous MCU Disney+ series, Agatha All Along, drew between 3 and 5 million views at different points in its run late last year. 

Tomorrow's third episode picks up after the events of "Optics," as Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) continues his defence of Hector Ayala (Kamar de los Reyes), who has been accused of murdering an NYPD Officer. Murdock managed to keep Ayala's secret identity as the costumed vigilante known as the White Tiger out of the trial, but something tells us Matt's brutal beat down of those two corrupt cops at the conclusion of the episode will have some kind of repercussions.

Have you been enjoying Born Again so far? Let us know in the comments section down below. You can check out our review of the full season here.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 3/10/2025, 11:27 PM
It's actually below acolyte which has low viewers and general audience are just not tuning in or subscribing to disney+
MrDandy
MrDandy - 3/10/2025, 11:44 PM
@Gabimaru - the acolyte had bad ratings for the full series but strong ratings for its premiere. This was due to people being curious about a new show outside of the other series timeline.
Itwasme
Itwasme - 3/10/2025, 11:48 PM
@Gabimaru - Disney+ is the 3rd most popular service and Hulu is 4th. Popular enough.
HatutZeraze2
HatutZeraze2 - 3/10/2025, 11:59 PM
@MrDandy -

The Acolyte was also hurt by having a massive budget. This would be no big deal if its audience were really large. Sadly, this was not the case, which lead to its cancellation.

By contrast, DDBA is has a WAY smaller budget, which explains why Marvel Studios quickly renewed it
for another season.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 3/11/2025, 12:11 AM
@Gabimaru - the acolyte was huet by Pablo LYLE heroic traffic behaviour
MrDandy
MrDandy - 3/10/2025, 11:44 PM
Nice! It’s only the start of the year but good to hear it is starting strong.
Spidey91
Spidey91 - 3/10/2025, 11:51 PM
Man, why are people trying to be such a stick in the mud about this? Just enjoy the show and be glad is doing well and that it's good, it's not like any of you are Disney's shareholders or anything like that, geez.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 3/11/2025, 12:01 AM
I finally caught up and have to say the beating of those two corrupt Punisher-wannabe cops was so brutal that they didn't even see to be moving. Got me thinking Matt might have actually crossed that line there when he let the Devil out after a year of not engaging in violence.

Not that I hold him against him, it was him or them and they asked for it after shamelessly assaulting a handicap person. I am curious what will happen now either way in the 3rd episode.

Good numbers, hope it continues to climb up.
micvalpro
micvalpro - 3/11/2025, 12:01 AM
This site is where all the miserable middle aged men come to be miserable. Imagine actually enjoying life and the things in it you pay nothing for.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/11/2025, 12:23 AM
@micvalpro -

Are you saying people should have no discernment and grin like idiots over any slop filmmakers slap together?

Tell me what should be enjoyed?

As far as entertainment goes, I usually have to go to older things if I want to enjoy something.

Liberals make it difficult to enjoy entertainment.
micvalpro
micvalpro - 3/11/2025, 12:48 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Do something with your life Herman.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 3/11/2025, 12:49 AM
@micvalpro - im going to be miserable and I’m going to pay for stuff and not like it so…, hey deal wit it.

User Comment Image
Spike101
Spike101 - 3/11/2025, 12:19 AM
I guess the question is what did Netflix pull with their Daredevil shows?

