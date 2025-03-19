DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Episode 4 End Credits Appear To Reveal Muse's Identity - SPOILERS

If you haven't watched this week's episode of Daredevil: Born Again yet, beware of major spoilers from this point on.

The debut of graffiti artist/serial killer Muse has been teased since the premiere of Marvel Television's revival series, but during last night's fourth episode, we finally got to see the sinister villain in action as he set about draining an unfortunate victim's blood to use as his "painting materials."

Though we haven't seen the character without his mask yet, fans have been theorizing about his identity since the first trailer, and Marvel may have let the cat out of the bag a little early.

In the closing credits of "Sic Semper Systema," Wednesday and Your Honor actor Hunter Doohan is listed as a guest star despite never appearing (unmasked) in the episode. Doohan plays the nervous young man we see approaching Heather Glenn in episode 2 to ask if she'd be willing to treat him.

A lot of viewers had already assumed that this character - previously called "Bastian" in the credits - might turn out to be Muse, and it looks like we now have confirmation.

What does this mean for The Man Without Fear and his new love-interest? Let's just say that Muse's crimes are a major incentive for Murdock to don the Daredevil costume again.

Did you correctly guess Muse's real identity? Let us know in the comments section down below.

Muse appears in Episode 4 of Daredevil: Born Again. Hunter Doohan is mentioned in the end credits but we don’t see his face. Further confirmation that Hunter is Muse. pic.twitter.com/hyNYtKnpf1 — TylerNation (@TGalpin2006) March 19, 2025

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.