DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Episode 4 End Credits Appear To Reveal Muse's Identity - SPOILERS

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Episode 4 End Credits Appear To Reveal Muse's Identity - SPOILERS

Though you may have figured this out already, the closing credits of Daredevil: Born Again appear to leave little doubt as to the identity of the serial killer known as Muse...

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 19, 2025 12:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

If you haven't watched this week's episode of Daredevil: Born Again yet, beware of major spoilers from this point on.

The debut of graffiti artist/serial killer Muse has been teased since the premiere of Marvel Television's revival series, but during last night's fourth episode, we finally got to see the sinister villain in action as he set about draining an unfortunate victim's blood to use as his "painting materials."

Though we haven't seen the character without his mask yet, fans have been theorizing about his identity since the first trailer, and Marvel may have let the cat out of the bag a little early.

In the closing credits of "Sic Semper Systema," Wednesday and Your Honor actor Hunter Doohan is listed as a guest star despite never appearing (unmasked) in the episode. Doohan plays the nervous young man we see approaching Heather Glenn in episode 2 to ask if she'd be willing to treat him.

A lot of viewers had already assumed that this character - previously called "Bastian" in the credits - might turn out to be Muse, and it looks like we now have confirmation.

What does this mean for The Man Without Fear and his new love-interest? Let's just say that Muse's crimes are a major incentive for Murdock to don the Daredevil costume again. 

Did you correctly guess Muse's real identity? Let us know in the comments section down below.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Spoilers: 5 Things We Learned From Episode 4, Sic Semper Systema
Related:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Spoilers: 5 Things We Learned From Episode 4, "Sic Semper Systema"
DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Set Photos Feature Closer Look At [SPOILER] And Reveal A Big Matt Murdock Twist
Recommended For You:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Set Photos Feature Closer Look At [SPOILER] And Reveal A Big Matt Murdock Twist

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
RedFury
RedFury - 3/19/2025, 12:57 PM
Oh I thought it was pretty obvious he was Muse the first time we saw him haha. I honestly thought his small part when he meets the doctor was a very intentional scene foreshadowing things to come.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/19/2025, 12:58 PM
I haven’t seen the episode yet but we knew that Hunter Doohan was going to play Muse for awhile now since it had been rumored for so long so once we saw him in ep 2 , it seemed obvious that it was going to be him…

I’m cool it since he played creepy well in Wednesday so I hope that translates here too.

?si=r2WliO7fUCywy5t7
RedFury
RedFury - 3/19/2025, 1:12 PM
@TheVisionary25 - yeah he's definitely good casting based on how creepy and weird he was in Wednesday. And the small scene we had of him showed a man that's clearly not okay, he played that very well.
Godzilla2000Zer
Godzilla2000Zer - 3/19/2025, 1:03 PM
OT: WBD Negotiating with Ketchup Entertainment to release Coyote vs Acme.

https://deadline.com/2025/03/coyote-vs-acme-movie-deal-sale-warner-bros-ketchup-1236329381/
Blergh
Blergh - 3/19/2025, 1:28 PM
@Godzilla2000Zer - awesome to hear but it’s unlikely Ketchup can afford the movie if WB already declined Amazon, Hulu and Netflix who were willing to match the the budget.

Unless there’s a special deal in place in which WB retains streaming and home media rights or something I’m not too sure. They’re going to have to at least match the budget and write-off for Zaslav to listen, which I’m not sure he’s capable of.


I would LOVE to see their scrapped movies released though. No matter how bad they are, everything deserves to be at least seen.

The parallel universe in which HBOMax quickly cashed in on their IPs as exclusive shows and movies for content is a fine one. Imagine a Conjuring series in the vein of early Supernatural/X-Files or a Harry Potter series being produced straight without the drama-pressure
Blergh
Blergh - 3/19/2025, 1:20 PM
I assume he’ll kill or harm Matt’s new gf. We‘re led to think it’s the Fisks putting her in danger but it’s her stalker.
Maybe we’ll have Matt and Fisk meet at her funeral.

I do wonder though…where’s Elektra? I know she’s canonically dead but she’s arguably his most relevant love interest and her „deaths“ are never permanent.
GirshwinDavies
GirshwinDavies - 3/19/2025, 1:20 PM
Gussm's Way
JayLemle
JayLemle - 3/19/2025, 1:21 PM
There's no need to watch the show. CBM.com will spoil it for you with 10 separate articles posted by 11AM MST haha.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder