DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Episode 7 Finally Unmasks Muse And Delivers A Very Unexpected Twist - SPOILERS

In tonight's episode of Daredevil: Born Again, we finally learn who is playing the MCU's Muse, but the Marvel Television series has delivered a huge twist that changes everything we thought we knew...

By JoshWilding - Apr 01, 2025 09:04 PM EST
We first crossed paths with Hunter Doohan's Bastian in Daredevil: Born Again's second episode when he approaches Heather Glenn during a book signing. He needed her help and, at first glance, appeared relatively harmless. 

He hasn't been seen since...or has he? Tonight's episode of the Disney+ series reveals that Bastian is one of Heather's patients...and the serial killer known as Muse! We catch up with them during a session that sees him credit his therapist with creating his twisted alter-ego: an incredibly confident murderer who has slaughtered dozens, all in the name of his "art." 

Heather is understandably horrified by the revelation, and honestly, it feels like the creative overhaul resulted in the therapy sessions that led to this moment being left on the cutting room floor (this does all come a little out of nowhere). 

During this confrontation, Matt Murdock - who has fully embraced being a costumed vigilante again - returns to Muse's base and does some digging. There, he finds several sketches of his girlfriend and realises that she's his next target. 

Back in Heather's office, her confrontation with Muse intensifies, and it becomes clear that he wants to add her to his tapestry. The Man Without Fear intervenes right in the knick of time, and a violent fight ensues, which culminates with the doctor gunning Bastian down. 

Muse is dead, a surprise when Daredevil: Born Again season 2 set photos have suggested he will return. Perhaps a copycat will take his place? One thing we can now say for sure is that the MCU's version of this villain is a skilled fighter but not superpowered in any way. 

In the comics, Muse was a mysterious, deranged artist whose artwork was created using the blood from over a hundred different missing people he'd murdered. 

That Muse has superhuman strength and speed, while his Inhuman powers made his body act like a vortex which can pull in every bit of sensory information around him, making it hard for even Daredevil's enhanced senses to target him. Seemingly in a bid to keep things grounded, Daredevil: Born Again has not gone down that route. 

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review"Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

Seven episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are now streaming on Disney+. 

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Spoiler-Free Preview: Here's What To Expect From Tonight's New Episode
McMurdo
McMurdo - 4/1/2025, 9:11 PM
Hope it's fire Harloff said it was good.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/1/2025, 9:24 PM
Hope is water Hasselhof said it was bad
Scarilian
Scarilian - 4/1/2025, 9:30 PM
So going into the finale and we've accomplished absolutely nothing? It's just Disney+ formula all over again.

This series is just repeated side missions to waste time in an overly long series of wasting peoples time for the characters to get back to where they should have been at the start because it was intended as a reboot and origin for these characters.

We know Season 2 has the anti-vigilante taskforce so that's probably the cliffhanger of Episode 9. I guess maybe Kingpin will do something at the end of Episode 8 or into Episode 9. Hours of time wasted on setting up the thing people wanted to watch the show for and doing so with the worst writing imaginable, rushed VFX and CGI and inconsistent directing.

