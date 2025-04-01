DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Episode 7 Finally Unmasks Muse And Delivers A Very Unexpected Twist - SPOILERS

We first crossed paths with Hunter Doohan's Bastian in Daredevil: Born Again's second episode when he approaches Heather Glenn during a book signing. He needed her help and, at first glance, appeared relatively harmless.

He hasn't been seen since...or has he? Tonight's episode of the Disney+ series reveals that Bastian is one of Heather's patients...and the serial killer known as Muse! We catch up with them during a session that sees him credit his therapist with creating his twisted alter-ego: an incredibly confident murderer who has slaughtered dozens, all in the name of his "art."

Heather is understandably horrified by the revelation, and honestly, it feels like the creative overhaul resulted in the therapy sessions that led to this moment being left on the cutting room floor (this does all come a little out of nowhere).

During this confrontation, Matt Murdock - who has fully embraced being a costumed vigilante again - returns to Muse's base and does some digging. There, he finds several sketches of his girlfriend and realises that she's his next target.

Back in Heather's office, her confrontation with Muse intensifies, and it becomes clear that he wants to add her to his tapestry. The Man Without Fear intervenes right in the knick of time, and a violent fight ensues, which culminates with the doctor gunning Bastian down.

Muse is dead, a surprise when Daredevil: Born Again season 2 set photos have suggested he will return. Perhaps a copycat will take his place? One thing we can now say for sure is that the MCU's version of this villain is a skilled fighter but not superpowered in any way.

In the comics, Muse was a mysterious, deranged artist whose artwork was created using the blood from over a hundred different missing people he'd murdered.

That Muse has superhuman strength and speed, while his Inhuman powers made his body act like a vortex which can pull in every bit of sensory information around him, making it hard for even Daredevil's enhanced senses to target him. Seemingly in a bid to keep things grounded, Daredevil: Born Again has not gone down that route.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review. "Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

Seven episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are now streaming on Disney+.