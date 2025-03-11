DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Episodes 2 And 3 Were Originally Intended To Be The Show's Pilot

Though there have been conflicting reports on exactly how different Daredevil: Born Again would have been prior to the major creative overhaul (if Rob Liefeld is to be believed, it was a full-on comedy), we know that some big changes were made to bring the Disney+ series more in line with the original Netflix Daredevil show.

Stars Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio have indicated that they played a part in convincing Marvel Television that making a fourth season (for all intents and purposes) was the right move, and Michael Cuesta - who directed episodes 2 and 3 as well as the original pilot - has now shared some intriguing new details.

Apparently, episodes 2 and 3 were the original pilot.

Cuesta's full interview with Phase Hero doesn't go live until after tonight's episode, but this would obviously suggest that the events of the first episode of Born Again - Foggy's death, that Bullseye fight sequence, the sit-down between Murdock and Fisk - were not going to be depicted. This also lines up with previous reports that Foggy's demise originally happened off-screen.

This will make more sense after you see tonight's instalment, "The Hollow of his Hand," but we can see how episodes 2 and 3 could work as the pilot - as hard as it is to imagine completely losing that incredible series premiere.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.