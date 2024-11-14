DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Is The "Most Violent Thing [Marvel] Put On Screen"; Updates On WONDER MAN, NOVA, & More

Previous reports have indicated that Daredevil: Born Again would not shy away from depicting visceral on-screen violence, but a lot of fans remain unconvinced - especially after the relatively tame Echo, which boasted Marvel Studios' first ever TV-MA rating.

Whether Born Again will be able to come close to the sheer brutality of the original Netflix series remains to be seen, but Marvel Studios' Head of TV, Streaming, and Animation, Brad Winderbaum, has once again suggested that the show will not hold anything back.

“It all comes at a cost," he told the Phase Hero podcast when asked about the level of violence in the series. "It is one of the most violent things we’ve put on screen, but it’s in service of a greater tragedy that is really compelling.”

“I’m so excited for that show. I actually don’t think the audience is ready for this show," he added. "It goes really deep into these characters. I loved the original show, and that cast is unbelievable. I remember having conversations with Kevin when the original series was cast. If we were making a movie about Daredevil, that would be the cast.”

Winderbaum also confirmed that we will be seeing more of the Man Without Fear (Charlie Cox) in the MCU after Born Again (no big surprise there), and he anticipates the show continuing for "multiple seasons." He adds that there are "100%" future plans in place for Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle, aka the Punisher.

The Marvel exec also shared updates on several other upcoming Disney+ projects, including Wonder Man, which he believes will run for 8 episodes and not the previously reported 10.

“It’s a two-hander between two amazing characters, this odd couple of Simon Williams and Trevor Slattery and you get a little bit of glimpse of that in the trailer,” explained Winderbaum. “I don’t want to go too much into the story details. It’s very fun to see people speculating about what they think the plot is. That is part of the fun of it.”

“If you’re a fan of the West Coast Avengers, you know a little bit about Simon Williams… you’re going to be very excited to see how much homage to the source material there is actually in the show,” he added.

As for the long-awaited Nova series, Winderbaum stayed tight-lipped about the plot, but did promise a "unique" tone.

“There’s a lot to be excited about. What I’ve seen so far is extremely promising. I’ll say that. Especially like tonally. The vibe of that show is very unique and very cool.”

Be sure to watch the full interview below, as Winderbaum also discusses Ironheart, Agatha All Along, and what's going on in the animated corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.