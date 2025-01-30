DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN May Set The Stage For The MCU Debut Of Key Character From DAREDEVIL Comic Books

Much has been said about Daredevil: Born Again potentially including some big cameos, though set photos - and the first trailer - already confirmed that we'll see White Tiger make his MCU debut in the street-level TV series.

In the comics, Hector Ayala eventually passes the mantle to Angela del Toro, an FBI agent investigating Daredevil's secret identity and Hector's niece. His sister, Ava Ayala (Angela's mother) has also served as White Tiger on the page.

Today, scooper Daniel Richtman brings word that, in Daredevil: Born Again, it will be revealed that the MCU's Hector lives with his sister and her daughter, "hinting that one of them will be the next White Tiger in the MCU."

If that happens, then it will likely be in Daredevil: Born Again season 2 based on what's been revealed about Hector's story arc in the Disney+ series (it's also worth noting that White Tiger actor Kamar de los Reyes passed away at the end of 2023).

In the comics, Angela grew up with her Uncle Hector and his friends, including "Uncle Danny", a.k.a. Iron Fist. She went on to be an officer of the NYPD for four years, gaining a bachelor's in political science and a masters in criminology before attending Quantico and eventually becoming an F.B.I. agent tasked with investigating Daredevil.

Aya's history isn't quite as closely linked to the Man Without Fear, though she has served on at least a couple of different iterations of The Avengers.

As far as we're aware, a second White Tiger hasn't been cast in Daredevil: Born Again, though it's always possible that news was being kept a secret.

Marvel Studios appears to be intent on exploring street-level heroes in the MCU and that's most definitely not a bad thing. In fact, it's something we've been hoping to see happen ever since Spider-Man was introduced and, alongside Daredevil and The Punisher, throwing White Tiger into this series' mix feels like a smart move.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+ on March 4, 2025. As always, stay tuned for updates as we have them.