DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Official Still Highlight The Man Without Fear's Suit And A Meeting With The Kingpin

Marvel Studios has shared the first official stills from Daredevil: Born Again, with the spotlight put on Charlie Cox's Man Without Fear and a confrontation between Matt Murdock and Mayor Wilson Fisk...

By JoshWilding - Nov 15, 2024 08:11 AM EST
Marvel Studios has released two new official stills from Daredevil: Born Again ahead of its Disney+ debut next March. The first shows the Man Without Fear in costume, while the second highlights a tense confrontation between Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk.

We can also confirm, courtesy of Disney's press site, that this exchange between the two enemies takes place in the first episode. 

"I think it's a series that can run for multiple seasons," Marvel Studios' Head of TV, Streaming, and Animation, Brad Winderbaum, confirmed earlier this week. He'd add that the "intricate" New York setting makes Daredevil akin to Game of Thrones in the sense "[there are] just multiple factions vying for power in really complex ways."

"I actually don't think the audience is ready for Daredevil: Born Again like, it goes really deep in these characters," teased Winderbaum. "It is one of the more violent things we've put on screen but it's in service of kind of a greater tragedy that is really compelling."

He'd later confirm that there are plans for both Daredevil and The Punisher in the wider MCU. "[Jon Bernthal is] so great in that role and I can't wait for you to see him on screen in this series and there's absolutely a future for him in the MCU afterwards."

Daredevil: Born Again is quite easily Marvel Television's most highly anticipated 2025 project; season 2 is set to begin production any month now and it's been confirmed that both seasons will be comprised of 9 episodes each. 

Check out these new Daredevil: Born Again stills below.

RIP1350-101-comp-RIS-v0004-1180-R
OTK-101-36136-R

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.

MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 11/15/2024, 8:45 AM
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 11/15/2024, 8:46 AM
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 11/15/2024, 8:55 AM
Marvel should pay attention to which projects people are the most excited about and take notes. Doing risks from time to time can work, but not constantly as they've been doing.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 11/15/2024, 8:58 AM
Keeping with the Netflix tradition on not being able to see shit
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 11/15/2024, 9:00 AM
@FireandBlood - true to the character XD

