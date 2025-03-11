DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Producers Hint At Potentially Sinister Plans For Heather Glenn - SPOILERS

The series premiere of Daredevil: Born Again saw Matt Murdock meet a new love-interest (Margarita Levieva's Heather Glenn), and things seemed to be going pretty well for the pair in episode 2... although there was the somewhat ominous reveal that Wilson and Vanessa Fisk had enlisted Heather's services for couples therapy.

Was this simply a coincidence, or is the Kingpin taking precautions in case Murdock decides to let the Devil loose again?

Possible spoilers follow.

“Is it a coincidence…?” executive producer Sana Amanat responds to TV Line when asked about Fisk's intentions. “Is it?” adds showrunner Dario Scardapane. “Or is it another Fiskian movie to get close to people in Matt’s life?”

Heather Glenn was a minor character in the comics, so you might well be aware of her fate on the page. It remains to be seen if the show follows suit, but it certainly sounds like Marvel has some significant - and potentially sinister - plans in place for Matt's latest lover.

“Ohhh, you’re in for a treat,” Scardapane added with a ("slightly evil?") laugh. “I wish I could see the look on your face in about four episodes.”

Have you been enjoying Born Again so far?

Twitter/X has been acting up so embeds are currently unavailable, but you can click here to check out a new teaser featuring a few shots from tonight's third episode.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.