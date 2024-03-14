DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Reportedly Casting 4 Transgender Characters; Charlie Cox Talks Foggy & Karen's Return

Though we don't have many details, Marvel Studios is said to be searching for actors to play four transgender characters for an episode of Daredevil: Born Again...

By MarkCassidy - Mar 14, 2024 01:03 AM EST
Daredevil: Born Again has been filing for a while at this stage, but we have an update on four supporting/guest parts that have yet to be filled.

According to Daniel Richtman, Marvel Studios is currently searching for actors to portray four transgender characters who will play a significant role in at least one episode of the Disney+ series.

There are several notable trans characters in the Marvel Comics Universe - including a Variant of the Man Without Fear himself - but we can't imagine this foursome will be established heroes or villains from the page. It seems more likely that they'll be involved in one of Matt Murdock's cases, but that's pure speculation on our part.

In related news, Charlie Cox was asked about Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson reprising their roles as Karen Page and Foggy Nelson from the now defunct Netflix show during an appearance at Awesome Con, and he confirmed that the decision to bring Murdock's best pals back was only made after the series returned from its strike hiatus amid the major creative overhaul we heard about earlier this year.

“When we came back to filming and they had made some changes, it was clear that Foggy and Karen are kind of the heartbeat of our show. They always were. So [it feels] really special to have them back.”

Check out the interview with Cox in the player below.

The Punisher writer Dario Scardapane is believed to have come aboard as the project's new showrunner, but that's yet to be made official.

Specific plot details are still under wraps, but we know that Born Again will see Matt Murdock/Daredevil face-off against his old nemesis the Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio), who we last saw rushing back to New York in the season finale of Echo. Fisk will likely be either running for mayor of NYC or already appointed to the position when the story gets underway.

Jon Bernthal will also return as Frank Castle/The Punisher.

The show is not expected to run for the originally announced 18 episodes. A recent rumor claimed that it would likely air 9 (possibly 6) episodes before taking a mid-season break.

The upcoming Disney+ series doesn't have an official release date yet, but is still listed as being on Disney's updated 2024 schedule.

RUMOR: Marvel Studios To Focus On Street-Level TV Shows; Multiverse Will Stick Around After SECRET WARS
RUMOR: Marvel Studios To Focus On Street-Level TV Shows; Multiverse Will Stick Around After SECRET WARS
WEDNESDAY Star Hunter Doohan Is Reportedly Still Play Muse In DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN After Creative Overhaul
WEDNESDAY Star Hunter Doohan Is Reportedly Still Play Muse In DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN After Creative Overhaul
SonOfAGif - 3/14/2024, 1:09 AM
Before the Anti-Woke Mafia comes in. Hells Kitchen in NY is known for being LGBTQ friendly and open. They have been filming in real on site locations in NY, So it makes sense they want to portray specific areas, cultures, and diversity to make it feel more authentic. I'm from NY and trust me when I say it's a video game.
Bucnastydathird - 3/14/2024, 1:10 AM
....unhuh
DocSpock - 3/14/2024, 1:11 AM

Foggy & Karen - GREAT!

Handful of trans - of course.

