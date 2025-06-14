James Gunn Responds To Perception That "All DC Fans" Want To See Robert Pattinson's BATMAN In The DCU

James Gunn Responds To Perception That &quot;All DC Fans&quot; Want To See Robert Pattinson's BATMAN In The DCU

Responding to a fan on social media, James Gunn has weighed-in on the notion that the majority of DC fans want to see The Batman star Robert Pattinson stay on as the DCU's Dark Knight...

By MarkCassidy - Jun 14, 2025 10:06 AM EST
Despite the recent delay, Matt Reeves' The Batman sequel is expected to commence production early next year to make its new October 1, 2027 release date. Robert Pattinson will return as Bruce Wayne/Batman, but a lot of fans still hope to see the Mickey 17 actor stick around as the DCU's Dark Knight for the planned The Brave and the Bold movie and beyond.

Folding the Batverse into the DCU might make the most sense, if for no other reason than to avoid having two separate Batman franchises running alongside each other. By the time The Batman: Part II actually hits theaters in 2027, there's sure to have been at least some progress on The Brave and The Bold.

Even so, Reeves, James Gunn and his DC Studios co-CEO, Peter Safran, all remain adamant that a new take on the Caped Crusader will be introduced.

"What Matt's doing is still really important, despite all stories to the contrary," the Superman director said in a recent interview with EW. "We're supposed to see that script shortly, and I can't wait."

There are clearly a lot of fans who want Pattinson to reprise the role in the DCU, but there are also plenty of others who are looking forward to seeing a new actor don the cape and cowl in a more fantastical setting.

A fan asked Gunn to have a look at an article laying out the benefits of integrating Pattinson's Batman into the DCU, adding: "Please have a look at this article James. Internet is buzzing with this topic! All of us DC fans want this. (And I think you too)."

You can check out Gunn's response below.

Gunn makes a good point. While keeping Pattinson on as the DCU's Batman would obviously make a lot of people happy, is it really fair to say that it's something the majority of fans want?

It's worth noting that Gunn hasn't completely dismissed the idea, and has indicated that it's something that has come up as a topic of discussion within the studio.

As for Reeves' sequel, plot rumors continue to swirl. We have heard that Hush and/or Mr. Freeze could end up being the villains. There doesn't seem to be much to these reports, but there is a good chance that the movie will have a winter setting.

What do you think? Would you like Robert Pattinson to join David Corenswet and co. in the DCU, or would you prefer to see a different Dark Knight introduced as part of this new shared universe?

Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 6/14/2025, 10:01 AM
Not a fan of the idea
NOID
NOID - 6/14/2025, 10:04 AM
This is what happens when a company doesn’t know what they’re doing…
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/14/2025, 10:06 AM
@NOID - yeah like getting 2 flops back 2 back this year. And a 3rd might be incoming 😭
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 6/14/2025, 10:47 AM
@NOID - I'm willing to bet Gunn knows EXACTLY what he's doing. He's just not telling us yet.

And considering how many of us accuse him of oversharing when he DOES tell us something, are you complaining?
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/14/2025, 10:05 AM
People who are worried about the script still not being submitted can calm down, as this interview was conducted back in March, so the script was likely handed in a couple weeks ago as intended. Gunn said he'll be talking about all things DC at next month's comic con, so I expect major updates on Batman II as a result of Superman being in theaters.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 6/14/2025, 10:11 AM
@TheJok3r - There have also been reports of Reeves having some hard personal matters going on. He has done good work and I'm down to wait and let him cook. Or have Tony Gilroy come in and finish it
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/14/2025, 10:29 AM
@Wahhvacado - Between Marvel and DC, we get anywhere from 3-5 movies a year, and that's not counting the TV series. I think people can wait for Batman if more time is needed to get it right, as there's no lack of comic book content to enjoy.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/14/2025, 10:09 AM
These are clearly two different worlds. The idea of this Batman and that Superman existing in the same story is starting to feel more farfetched than ever.

Perhaps, that's the perfect setup. 🤔
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/14/2025, 10:30 AM
@KennKathleen - It's something that would be extremely hard to make work, but also not impossible.
Reginator
Reginator - 6/14/2025, 10:24 AM
I don’t care for Patterson as batman
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/14/2025, 10:29 AM
I for sure do not want Pattinson’s Batman in the DCU…

Don’t get me wrong , I am a fan of his version of the character and that world but Reeves stylized yet still grounded take on the character I feel doesn’t really fit with the DCU Gunn seems to be creating imo.

I would rather have a full on comic booky Batman in this world that feels like he’s a natural part of this world rather then force one in.

Also , god I hope it’s Brandon Sklenar.

RolandD
RolandD - 6/14/2025, 10:38 AM
@TheVisionary25 - As it often in the case, I agree with you except for the casting of Batman and that’s just because I don’t know anything about that actor so it’s not like I’m opposed to it
RedFury
RedFury - 6/14/2025, 10:30 AM
With Batman being such a pillar of DC, just like Superman, and Wonder Woman; I think it would be best to have a new Batman.

Pattinson is way too in demand as an actor to relinquish all of his acting to one role. I really hope that Batman shows up in this DC far more often then just his own films. If we look at the MCU as an example, alot of those actors spent a majority of their time as these characters opposed to being in other films. While it would be great to have Pattinson as the DCU Batman, it just doesn't seem realistic for an actor that does so many indie films to be committed to such a large franchise.

So imo, cast someone that's super talented, but much more available to show up when they need him too.
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 6/14/2025, 10:35 AM
I definitely do not want this
MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/14/2025, 10:35 AM
RolandD
RolandD - 6/14/2025, 10:37 AM
The Twitter user, like a lot of users here acts like they speak for everybody. I for one I’m looking for two different Batmans. I like the Batman that Matt Reeves has brought to us, but I am looking forward to one who lives in a world with more exceptionality like the world James Gunn is bringing to us in Superman. If you are reading this, James Gunn, you can see that all of the comments so far that state of preference are for doing two separate Batmans.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/14/2025, 10:40 AM

When The Batman 2 comes out, it will be over 5 FREAKING years since the first one. And that assumes that it makes its 2027 release date, which is a very iffy assumption.

They should fire Reeves and Muschetti immediately. Get a new director, and move forward with Brave & Bold, starring a new Batman. Keep only Penguin and Catwoman, and move on.

No matter all the reasons, them allowing Batman to languish for over 5 years is bad business, and it's intolerable.

Idiots.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 6/14/2025, 10:45 AM
Gunn's Batman will be blue and gray. It'll be different enough from Battinson and all other film Batman's that it'll be fine having two Batman's existing on screen at once.
BullydaReview
BullydaReview - 6/14/2025, 10:56 AM
Yea no keep that elseworld 💩 in “Elseworld” not saying I don’t like the Batman but it is its own grounded universe that I don’t believe meta should exist now a non meta justice league elseworld erosion would be hard 🔥
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 6/14/2025, 10:57 AM
Batman will likely need to be older that Supes. I won't buy Pattinson as a father figure to his underlings.
jerfinity
jerfinity - 6/14/2025, 10:58 AM
I don't like the idea of Matt Reeves Version of the character or his universe to be the same as the one we are seeing built by James Gunn. The absolutely do not fit together. I did enjoy Robert Pattinson's portrayal and look forward to seeing more from him, however, I think the DCU Batman needs to be showing Dick Grayson how to be the amazing hero he becomes so Tim Drake can remind Bruce that Batman needs a "Robin" after Joker murders failed Robin (Jason Todd).Their dynamic duo paved the way for Bruce to be a father to assassin/son Damian
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/14/2025, 11:02 AM
He's so sassy 😅

Chris pratt batman incoming!

