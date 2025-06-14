James Gunn Responds To Perception That "All DC Fans" Want To See Robert Pattinson's BATMAN In The DCU

Despite the recent delay, Matt Reeves' The Batman sequel is expected to commence production early next year to make its new October 1, 2027 release date. Robert Pattinson will return as Bruce Wayne/Batman, but a lot of fans still hope to see the Mickey 17 actor stick around as the DCU's Dark Knight for the planned The Brave and the Bold movie and beyond.

Folding the Batverse into the DCU might make the most sense, if for no other reason than to avoid having two separate Batman franchises running alongside each other. By the time The Batman: Part II actually hits theaters in 2027, there's sure to have been at least some progress on The Brave and The Bold.

Even so, Reeves, James Gunn and his DC Studios co-CEO, Peter Safran, all remain adamant that a new take on the Caped Crusader will be introduced.

"What Matt's doing is still really important, despite all stories to the contrary," the Superman director said in a recent interview with EW. "We're supposed to see that script shortly, and I can't wait."

There are clearly a lot of fans who want Pattinson to reprise the role in the DCU, but there are also plenty of others who are looking forward to seeing a new actor don the cape and cowl in a more fantastical setting.

A fan asked Gunn to have a look at an article laying out the benefits of integrating Pattinson's Batman into the DCU, adding: "Please have a look at this article James. Internet is buzzing with this topic! All of us DC fans want this. (And I think you too)."

You can check out Gunn's response below.

James Gunn on The Batman and DCU merger! pic.twitter.com/BY1fWT6wV0 — Everything_DCU (@EverythingDCU_) June 13, 2025

Gunn makes a good point. While keeping Pattinson on as the DCU's Batman would obviously make a lot of people happy, is it really fair to say that it's something the majority of fans want?

It's worth noting that Gunn hasn't completely dismissed the idea, and has indicated that it's something that has come up as a topic of discussion within the studio.

As for Reeves' sequel, plot rumors continue to swirl. We have heard that Hush and/or Mr. Freeze could end up being the villains. There doesn't seem to be much to these reports, but there is a good chance that the movie will have a winter setting.

What do you think? Would you like Robert Pattinson to join David Corenswet and co. in the DCU, or would you prefer to see a different Dark Knight introduced as part of this new shared universe?