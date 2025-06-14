Doctor Doom Reigns Supreme Over The Multiverse (Again) In First Look At DOOMED 2099 #1

Marvel Comics has shared a full gallery of cover art for this July's Doomed 2099 #1, along with some preview pages teasing the extent of this future Doctor Doom's evil plans for the Marvel Multiverse...

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 14, 2025 08:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

Next month, the most terrifying Doctor Doom in the entire Multiverse returns to claim what's rightfully his in Doomed 2099 #1. The highly anticipated one-shot is written by Frank Tieri and illustrated by rising stars Delio Diaz and Frank Alpizar in their Marvel Comics debut.

Doomed 2099 #1 sees the infamous and mysterious Doom of 2099 arrive in the present day to confront his classic counterpart. Doom 2099's journey will send shockwaves through the time stream, igniting a multiversal conflict as an eclectic group of future heroes assemble to prevent Marvel's greatest villain from gaining more power. 

Today, you can check out all six covers, including a dramatically dazzling Foil Variant Cover by Dan Panosian and a special Marvel Rivals Variant Cover that spotlights Doom's design from the hit video game by Marvel Games and NetEase Games, along with an all-new first look at what's inside the issue.

Here's the official description for Doomed 2099 #1:

THE FUTURE IS DOOMED! The world is Doom's...but does that include the world that is yet to be? A coalition from the future – including Old Man Logan, Rachel Summers, the Phoenix; Bishop, Cosmic Ghost Rider, the Maestro and Deathlok say otherwise. But will the arrival of Doom 2099 change the odds for the new Sorcerer Supreme? Is he there to back his past self...or destroy him forever?

"Look, I’ve widely been known as a 'villains guy' throughout my career so naturally when Marvel approached me to work on this event with not one but two of the greatest baddies of all time, well...it was an offer I couldn’t refuse, as they say," Tieri shared in a press release. "And you’re not only getting 'Double the Doom' with this one shot, kids... 'cause 2099's bringing some friends from the future to even the odds!"

"So is Doom 2099 looking to become the new Sorcerer Supreme? Or is his mission much more disturbing than that?" the writer mused. "I think fans will be surprised at the answer."

You can check out a first look at Doomed 2099 #1 below, and stay tuned for all things Doctor Doom as next December Avengers: Doomsday draws near (if you're eager to learn more now, check out our recent spoiler breakdown here).

image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host

DOOMED 2099 #1
Written by FRANK TIERI
Art by DELIO DIAZ & FRANK ALPIZAR
Cover by DERRICK CHEW
Foil Variant Cover by DAN PANOSIAN
Variant Cover by ARIO ANINDITO 
Variant Cover by CLAUDIO CASTELLINI
Variant Cover by KEN LASHLEY 
Marvel Rivals Variant Cover by NETEASE GAMES
On Sale 7/23

MARVEL KNIGHTS: THE WORLD TO COME Covers Hint At More Big Twists In Marvel's White Black Panther Comic
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 6/14/2025, 8:08 AM
Doom is catching-up with Thanos for villains that keep gaining "ultimate power" before eventually being stymied by some contrived plan by the heroes or some form of self-defeat by their own subconscious. 🤨
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/14/2025, 8:46 AM
@SuperiorHeckler - thanos always goes after stones and gauntlet doom does other things that’s evil
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/14/2025, 8:13 AM
Potential = ♾️

