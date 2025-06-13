AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - 8 Biggest LEAKS And SPOILERS You Need To Know About The Multiverse Saga Finale

Avengers: Doomsday was recently pushed from May 1, 2026, to December 18, 2026. Rumours about the movie have been swirling from the moment Robert Downey Jr. was announced as the MCU's Doctor Doom, and we expect those to continue now that production is underway. It can be hard to keep up, and even harder to sift through the bullsh*t. There have been some wild claims about what we'll see in theaters next year, and others which are much easier to believe. In this feature, we've rounded up the biggest rumours in one place, all to bring you a definitive guide about what to (potentially) expect from Avengers: Doomsday. From Doctor Doom's plans to Avengers vs. X-Men and some huge debuts and cameos, there's a lot here to digest. Needless to say, possible spoilers will follow from this point on. To check them out, click the "Next"/"View List" buttons below...

8. Doctor Doom's Plan (And Origin Story) Unsurprisingly, the MCU's Doctor Doom is said to view himself as a hero and the Multiverse's saviour. In Avengers: Doomsday, we'll learn he intends to save it from the continued Incursions by combining every reality into a sole world—"Battleworld"—that he will, of course, rule over. Interestingly, Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom reportedly hails from the same universe as the version of Marvel's First Family we'll meet in The Fantastic Four: First Steps next month. Doom's physical similarities to Tony Stark, a.k.a. the Invincible Iron Man, are also expected to come into play. Indeed, the villain will use that to present himself as an ally to Earth-616's Avengers...after he kidnaps Franklin Richards to help create his new world.



7. Kang's Fate What of Kang the Conqueror? Loki and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania established him as the Multiverse Saga's big bad, but the negative response to the latter and Jonathan Majors' legal issues brought Marvel Studios' plans to a swift end. Avengers: Doomsday will need to address his absence in some manner, explaining reports he'll get a namedrop and little else. That's admittedly unsatisfying, and hopes that Doom might be shown wiping out the Council of Kangs seem overly optimistic when that would mean Majors having to reprise the role. Still, there's supposedly a "plan" to conclude Kang's story arc, meaning we might get a relatively satisfying ending to his story...even if it's as simple as Victor saying he killed the villain off-screen.



6. Battleworld Looms We mentioned Doctor Doom's intention to create Battleworld, and there were once plans for a potential slate of projects set in the twisted reality he creates. It's an ambitious idea, albeit one which may have fallen by the wayside. Following the recent release date delays, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now coming before Avengers: Doomsday. That leaves only one movie between Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, which we'd expect to somehow bridge the gap and expand on Doom's new reality. What will it be? All we know is that it's heading our way on July 23, 2027. Doctor Strange 3 seems a likely candidate, as does Black Panther 3, especially if it gives the MCU a new T'Challa who will stick around post-Secret Wars.



5. The Scarlet Witch's Return Several reports have promised us the return of Elizabeth Olsen as the Scarlet Witch in Avengers: Doomsday, and many insiders seem to agree that she'll have a major role in both that and Secret Wars. Despite Wanda Maximoff's apparent death in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Olsen will be back as the Earth-616 version of the character. However, she won't necessarily be on the side of the angels and may fall into the clutches of...Doctor Doom! Yes, similar to how the amnesiac Wanda nearly became Doom's bride in Avengers: The Children's Crusade, it appears that's the intention for the MCU as well. The Scarlet Witch will have fallen in love with Victor, and is likely a key part in his plan to reshape reality.



4. A New Iron Man We said there would be some wild rumours here, and this is one of them. You'll recall rumblings that Tom Cruise was being eyed to play a villainous Iron Man in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, only for it to come to nought. Well, Marvel Studios is supposedly eager to bring Cruise into the fold as an alternate universe Tony Stark who would serve as an antagonist in Avengers: Doomsday. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty allegedly featured Earth-838's Iron Man seeking revenge for what became of the Illuminati at the Scarlet Witch's hands, so we'll see. Either way, it's been reported that the Avengers will fight even versions of themselves: the Masters of Evil.



3. "Hail HYDRA" Chris Evans might have denied his return in Avengers: Doomsday, but the trades have said it's happening, and they don't often make mistakes. The implication of that is that him having a highly secretive role in the movie. What could it be? Try an evil Captain America Variant who is allied with Doctor Doom! While we'd be shocked if the heroic version doesn't eventually make himself known, the plan is indeed for us to get the Steve Rogers who was loyal not to America, but to HYDRA. This is probably the best place possible to introduce such a crazy version of Cap, and it could set the stage for a bigger role in Avengers: Secret Wars. Crucially, it will give Chris Evans something new to sink his teeth into.



2. Avengers vs. X-Men Marvel Studios has confirmed that several original X-Men franchise cast members will return in Avengers: Doomsday, but chatter of a clash between them and Earth-616's Mightiest Heroes has been doing the rounds for upwards of a year. As expected, the "Final Incursion" is expected to take place between the MCU and this reality, with Monica Rambeau used to bridge the gap between the two worlds after she was left stranded there in The Marvels. The teams will fight, but only after being manipulated by Doom. The Fantastic Four will be on the side of The Avengers, suggesting the X-Men need at least a few more mutants by their side. Fortunately, we've heard that Deadpool and Wolverine are part of this movie, a good job too, as the heroes will have Doom-controlled Sentinels to fend off!

