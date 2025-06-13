AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - 8 Biggest LEAKS And SPOILERS You Need To Know About The Multiverse Saga Finale

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - 8 Biggest LEAKS And SPOILERS You Need To Know About The Multiverse Saga Finale

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters next December, and we've rounded up some of the biggest rumours to bring you a better idea of what to expect from the first half of the Multiverse Saga's finale.

Feature Opinion
By JoshWilding - Jun 13, 2025 12:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Avengers: Doomsday was recently pushed from May 1, 2026, to December 18, 2026. Rumours about the movie have been swirling from the moment Robert Downey Jr. was announced as the MCU's Doctor Doom, and we expect those to continue now that production is underway.

It can be hard to keep up, and even harder to sift through the bullsh*t. There have been some wild claims about what we'll see in theaters next year, and others which are much easier to believe. 

In this feature, we've rounded up the biggest rumours in one place, all to bring you a definitive guide about what to (potentially) expect from Avengers: Doomsday. From Doctor Doom's plans to Avengers vs. X-Men and some huge debuts and cameos, there's a lot here to digest.

Needless to say, possible spoilers will follow from this point on. To check them out, click the "Next"/"View List" buttons below...
 

8. Doctor Doom's Plan (And Origin Story)

Axf3luyx o

Unsurprisingly, the MCU's Doctor Doom is said to view himself as a hero and the Multiverse's saviour. In Avengers: Doomsday, we'll learn he intends to save it from the continued Incursions by combining every reality into a sole world—"Battleworld"—that he will, of course, rule over. 

Interestingly, Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom reportedly hails from the same universe as the version of Marvel's First Family we'll meet in The Fantastic Four: First Steps next month. 

Doom's physical similarities to Tony Stark, a.k.a. the Invincible Iron Man, are also expected to come into play. Indeed, the villain will use that to present himself as an ally to Earth-616's Avengers...after he kidnaps Franklin Richards to help create his new world. 
 

7. Kang's Fate

Kf90ppxi o

What of Kang the Conqueror? Loki and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania established him as the Multiverse Saga's big bad, but the negative response to the latter and Jonathan Majors' legal issues brought Marvel Studios' plans to a swift end. 

Avengers: Doomsday will need to address his absence in some manner, explaining reports he'll get a namedrop and little else. That's admittedly unsatisfying, and hopes that Doom might be shown wiping out the Council of Kangs seem overly optimistic when that would mean Majors having to reprise the role.

Still, there's supposedly a "plan" to conclude Kang's story arc, meaning we might get a relatively satisfying ending to his story...even if it's as simple as Victor saying he killed the villain off-screen.
 

6. Battleworld Looms

Bky4f17f o

We mentioned Doctor Doom's intention to create Battleworld, and there were once plans for a potential slate of projects set in the twisted reality he creates. It's an ambitious idea, albeit one which may have fallen by the wayside. 

Following the recent release date delays, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now coming before Avengers: Doomsday. That leaves only one movie between Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, which we'd expect to somehow bridge the gap and expand on Doom's new reality.

What will it be? All we know is that it's heading our way on July 23, 2027. Doctor Strange 3 seems a likely candidate, as does Black Panther 3, especially if it gives the MCU a new T'Challa who will stick around post-Secret Wars
 

5. The Scarlet Witch's Return

Apvvwec8 o

Several reports have promised us the return of Elizabeth Olsen as the Scarlet Witch in Avengers: Doomsday, and many insiders seem to agree that she'll have a major role in both that and Secret Wars

Despite Wanda Maximoff's apparent death in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Olsen will be back as the Earth-616 version of the character. However, she won't necessarily be on the side of the angels and may fall into the clutches of...Doctor Doom!

Yes, similar to how the amnesiac Wanda nearly became Doom's bride in Avengers: The Children's Crusade, it appears that's the intention for the MCU as well. The Scarlet Witch will have fallen in love with Victor, and is likely a key part in his plan to reshape reality. 
 

4. A New Iron Man

Xhu4ba7o o

We said there would be some wild rumours here, and this is one of them. You'll recall rumblings that Tom Cruise was being eyed to play a villainous Iron Man in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, only for it to come to nought. 

Well, Marvel Studios is supposedly eager to bring Cruise into the fold as an alternate universe Tony Stark who would serve as an antagonist in Avengers: Doomsday.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty allegedly featured Earth-838's Iron Man seeking revenge for what became of the Illuminati at the Scarlet Witch's hands, so we'll see. Either way, it's been reported that the Avengers will fight even versions of themselves: the Masters of Evil. 
 

3. "Hail HYDRA"

Moevcwsm o

Chris Evans might have denied his return in Avengers: Doomsday, but the trades have said it's happening, and they don't often make mistakes. The implication of that is that him having a highly secretive role in the movie. 

What could it be? Try an evil Captain America Variant who is allied with Doctor Doom! While we'd be shocked if the heroic version doesn't eventually make himself known, the plan is indeed for us to get the Steve Rogers who was loyal not to America, but to HYDRA. 

This is probably the best place possible to introduce such a crazy version of Cap, and it could set the stage for a bigger role in Avengers: Secret Wars. Crucially, it will give Chris Evans something new to sink his teeth into.
 

2. Avengers vs. X-Men

Hhzcd5ko o

Marvel Studios has confirmed that several original X-Men franchise cast members will return in Avengers: Doomsday, but chatter of a clash between them and Earth-616's Mightiest Heroes has been doing the rounds for upwards of a year. 

As expected, the "Final Incursion" is expected to take place between the MCU and this reality, with Monica Rambeau used to bridge the gap between the two worlds after she was left stranded there in The Marvels. The teams will fight, but only after being manipulated by Doom. 

The Fantastic Four will be on the side of The Avengers, suggesting the X-Men need at least a few more mutants by their side. Fortunately, we've heard that Deadpool and Wolverine are part of this movie, a good job too, as the heroes will have Doom-controlled Sentinels to fend off!
 

1. A Major MCU Debut

780mqhr4 o

The Russo Brothers have frequently added major new characters to the MCU with their movies. Captain America: Civil War remains perhaps the most noteworthy example, as it was there that we saw Black Panther and Spider-Man join this world. 

In Avengers: Doomsday, all signs point to Ghost Rider getting that treatment. There's no word on what role he'll play in the movie, but this is a new version of Johnny Blaze, not a returning Nicolas Cage (who was considered for Deadpool & Wolverine). 

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is eager to enlist a big name, and Ryan Gosling has emerged as the apparent frontrunner. From here, he'll lead the long-awaited Midnight Sons movie, so expect the Spirit of Vengeance to be key in the fight against Doom. 
 

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - Hugh Jackman Sparks Wolverine Return Speculation After Sharing New Video
Related:

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - Hugh Jackman Sparks Wolverine Return Speculation After Sharing New Video
I Was like, 'Huh?': Chris Evans Weighs In On Robert Downey Jr. Playing AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY's Doctor Doom
Recommended For You:

"I Was like, 'Huh?'": Chris Evans Weighs In On Robert Downey Jr. Playing AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY's Doctor Doom

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 6/13/2025, 12:29 PM
We live in a world where someone like Jonathan Majors gets punished but look who's in the White House instead of prison.
Fogs
Fogs - 6/13/2025, 12:48 PM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - Bringing politics to everything is so 2020. Let's get past that point, how about that?
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 6/13/2025, 1:16 PM
@WEAPONXOXOXO

Idk how anyone could look at the Majors case, everything leading up to the trial including accounts from previous relationships, and the latest recording of him admitting to strangling a girlfriend and throwing her against a car and think Majors has a future as Kang. I'm sure he'll work again but he has to own up to his mistakes and basically start over. Put in the work to show you're not some narcissistic abuser.

It has nothing to do with Trump being a lawless piece of shit. I wish he was in prison, too, but that doesn't excuse Majors.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/13/2025, 12:42 PM
Man in an ideal world , Majors would have never had his issues and we would have gotten Kang who was already built up as the villain(s) of these Avengers films rather then pivoting quickly to Doom but alas it wasn’t meant to be..

User Comment Image

Anyway , I don’t see Superior Iron Man showing up in this since I doubt Cruise (if even considered) does it and I don’t see them having RDJ play another antagonist in the film however Hydra Cap I still think will happen.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 6/13/2025, 1:02 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I wouldn't be surprised if they planned to boot him anyway considering the response to the character, or atleast diminish his role in Avengers 5.

Him having to appear in court is probably the reason he got booted completely though. Not that I mind, I was already hyped for a Doom appearing in Secret Wars and now even more since RDJ has been cast.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/13/2025, 1:30 PM
@bkmeijer1 - ehhh , the response to the character had only been from a minority so I doubt it but yeah ,Majors legal troubles and apparently no one they considered wanted to follow up with that baggage attached to the character hence the pivot
elcapitan
elcapitan - 6/13/2025, 12:43 PM
How about Ghost Rider shows up, flaming skull and all. Then once the bad guys are put down he transforms back into Phil Coulson!
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/13/2025, 12:49 PM
Nicholas Cage Ghost Rider for The Multiverse Saga.

Ryan Gosling (or somebody else) for the reboot.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/13/2025, 1:16 PM
I'm still livid about how Feige so thoroughly ruined Wanda's character arc. I don't understand how you take the final episode of Wandavision and her genuine show of remorse and go directly into MoM. Elizabeth Olsen was based to call it out in interviews. Waldron sucks. Having her return to continue to destroy her character by being a Doom lackey sounds horrible. Same for Dr. Strange. Putting Strange in a position where he can be blamed for Doom's reign is horse shit. Strange, the protector of reality, ruining reality for a snot nosed teenager who is frustrated with his public image is absolutely retarded.

Feige ruins the most powerful characters in the MCU. Just look at Thor in Endgame.

I have very little hope this trend won't continue.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/13/2025, 1:21 PM

I know that Hollywood and Disney pretty much make all normal people sick with their pathetic social agenda crap.

I also know there is tons of concern over Secret Wars/Doomsday being overstuffed, bringing back dead characters, too much variant/multiverse nonsense, etc.

I share these and other concerns, BUT.... I am so excited by all the possibilities for my favorite comic characters being handled by the Russo brothers that I can hardly contain myself.

It may be epic. It may be an overstuffed mistake. But I can't wait to see what happens.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/13/2025, 1:25 PM
Wouldn't mind seeing Cruise as Superior Iron Man🤷🏾‍♂️
Huskers
Huskers - 6/13/2025, 1:28 PM
The only thing I’m looking forward to on this movie is the damn multiverse saga ending! It peaked with Spiderman NWH and been downhill ever since. I have zero desire to see a bunch of B and C team Avengers, RDJ as Doom, or the return of the Fox Men! This era needs to end.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 6/13/2025, 1:32 PM
The constantly pouting Jonathan majors was such a terrible casting for kang. I'm happy that fizzled out

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder