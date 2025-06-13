AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - Photo From Set Leads To Further Speculation About Hugh Jackman's Wolverine Future

Earlier today, we shared a video from Hugh Jackman's Instagram account, which showed the actor possibly training for his rumoured return as Wolverine in Avengers: Doomsday.

Now, stuntman Daniel Stevens (who has spent a huge chunk of his career doubling as Logan for the Australian Oscar nominee) has confirmed that he's working on a project at London's Pinewood Studios...which is where Avengers: Doomsday is currently based.

As you can likely imagine, that's led to another round of excited social posts from fans who are now more convinced than ever that Jackman is set to reprise his Deadpool & Wolverine role in the upcoming blockbuster. After all, it's hard to imagine he's unsheathed his claws for the final time after last year's hugely successful comeback, and the timing of Stevens' post is mighty coincidental.

However, it's worth pointing out that Stevens has worked in the stunt departments of many MCU movies. That's led to him doubling for Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), and Chris Hemsworth (Thor), among others.

They're all confirmed to appear in Avengers: Doomsday, so chances are he's not in London to double for Jackman's Wolverine. Unless he is. Either way, we're one day close to finding out next December. It's also hard to imagine the X-Men without the clawed mutant.

Last month, Jackman was asked about an MCU return and replied, "I really can't say much, except when you say 'appear', [it's] more like dominate and destroy every other character—I'm kidding."

"I really have nothing to add, and if I did, I would find a really cool way to not say it, but I actually have nothing to add," he noted.

Check out a screenshot of Stevens' post (which, yes, does appear to be hinting at Wolverine thanks to a poster in the distance) below.

Hugh Jackman’s stunt double has shared a photo from Pinewood Studios, where ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ is currently filming!



(📸: danielstevens1 | IG) pic.twitter.com/kCUU7PHJm9 — Avengers Updates (@AvengersUpdated) June 13, 2025

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make the Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a script by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Captain America and Avengers franchises.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.