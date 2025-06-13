AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - Photo From Set Leads To Further Speculation About Hugh Jackman's Wolverine Future

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - Photo From Set Leads To Further Speculation About Hugh Jackman's Wolverine Future

The expectation is that Hugh Jackman will once again suit up as Wolverine in Avengers: Doomsday, and a new social media post from the actor’s longtime stuntman has simply added further fuel to the fire.

By JoshWilding - Jun 13, 2025 06:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Earlier today, we shared a video from Hugh Jackman's Instagram account, which showed the actor possibly training for his rumoured return as Wolverine in Avengers: Doomsday.

Now, stuntman Daniel Stevens (who has spent a huge chunk of his career doubling as Logan for the Australian Oscar nominee) has confirmed that he's working on a project at London's Pinewood Studios...which is where Avengers: Doomsday is currently based. 

As you can likely imagine, that's led to another round of excited social posts from fans who are now more convinced than ever that Jackman is set to reprise his Deadpool & Wolverine role in the upcoming blockbuster. After all, it's hard to imagine he's unsheathed his claws for the final time after last year's hugely successful comeback, and the timing of Stevens' post is mighty coincidental. 

However, it's worth pointing out that Stevens has worked in the stunt departments of many MCU movies. That's led to him doubling for Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), and Chris Hemsworth (Thor), among others.

They're all confirmed to appear in Avengers: Doomsday, so chances are he's not in London to double for Jackman's Wolverine. Unless he is. Either way, we're one day close to finding out next December. It's also hard to imagine the X-Men without the clawed mutant. 

Last month, Jackman was asked about an MCU return and replied, "I really can't say much, except when you say 'appear', [it's] more like dominate and destroy every other character—I'm kidding."

"I really have nothing to add, and if I did, I would find a really cool way to not say it, but I actually have nothing to add," he noted.

Check out a screenshot of Stevens' post (which, yes, does appear to be hinting at Wolverine thanks to a poster in the distance) below. 

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make the Avengers franchise debuts in the movie. 

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, and Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

The Russo Brothers direct the movie from a script by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Captain America and Avengers franchises.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - Hugh Jackman Sparks Wolverine Return Speculation After Sharing New Video
ATrueHero1987
ATrueHero1987 - 6/13/2025, 6:45 PM
I happy for Hugh, if true. I remember for the longest, he always wanted to team up with other Marvel characters. Even when Hulk 2003 came out, he was talking about team ups then.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/13/2025, 7:18 PM
@ATrueHero1987 - a scene between him and Tobey’s Spidey would be fun.
CrimsonComet
CrimsonComet - 6/13/2025, 6:46 PM
He's gotta be in it. Bringing back all his old cast mates without him wouldn't make any [frick]ing sense.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/13/2025, 6:52 PM
Waiting on Rogue, Jean and Bobby now.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/13/2025, 6:54 PM
Who'm I missing....?

@harryba11zack help me out here. I know there's someone else...
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/13/2025, 6:56 PM
@ObserverIO -
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/13/2025, 7:18 PM
User Comment Image

Also when was Chris Pratt confirmed to be in Doomsday?.
Timerider
Timerider - 6/13/2025, 7:29 PM
They might be filming future scenes for Avengers Secret Wars, because of the actors scheduling. They’re not going to wait 2 years to film scenes with Hugh, where he’s older and just physically can’t do it anymore. He’s filming new scenes.

