DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Review: The Best Daredevil Story Yet - A Brutal, Definitive Triumph

By now, everyone knows about Daredevil: Born Again Season 1's turbulent creative overhaul. Regardless of the changes that took place behind the scenes, the result was a superb revival, even when it was clear that two very different visions for the Man Without Fear were fighting for space. Heading into Season 2, showrunner Dario Scardapane gets to deliver his uncompromised vision for this character, and that proves to be Daredevil's best season yet (and yes, that includes the three seasons of Daredevil we got on Netflix). The action is dialled up to insane new levels, while Matt Murdock's battle with The Kingpin has never been more compelling, tense, and breathtakingly violent.

Scardapane has confirmed that the Mayor Fisk storyline wraps up in Season 2, and it was the right decision. After Season 1 laid the groundwork for an epic final clash between Daredevil and his oldest foe, this batch of episodes rockets towards that confrontation and delivers an emotional, hard-hitting climax that, crucially, feels earned. There are plenty of surprises along the way, and while the Season 1 finale left some fans crying out for a full-blown Defenders reunion, it was right to keep the spotlight on 'ol Hornhead and his very personal battle with Fisk. Deliberately or not, there are some hard-hitting parallels to real-life events, making Season 2 feel particularly narratively timely and complex, particularly when touching on the politics of it all.

It's those similarities to what's happening in other cities across America that partially make now a good time to move on from Mayor Fisk; well, that, and the fact it's time to see Daredevil battle some fresh foes. Fortunately, a game-changing masterpiece of a finale sets up a sure-to-be unmissable Season 3.

There are plenty of interesting turns on that road before Matt and Fisk's inevitable clash, of course, including Bullseye's narrow-sighted hope for redemption, the return of Jessica Jones, Heather's descent into madness, and an enigmatic new player in the mysterious Mr. Charles. Daredevil: Born Again moves on from Vanessa Fisk potentially usurping her husband as "Queenpin" and organised crime in general to focus more on the Anti-Vigilante Task Force, a shame in some ways, but comic book fans will surely be pleased to learn that Cole North is treated far better this time around. The series does a fantastic job of battling subplots of all sizes—Daniel Blake's interactions with Buck and BB Urich are a highlight this year—and everything comes together in a way that means Daredevil: Born Again is an engrossing, fast-paced viewing experience. As a weekly watch, expect it to keep you hooked across its tight 8-episode run.

Season 2 largely focuses on Daredevil's attempts to take down the Mayor, but makes room for Matt and Karen Page's romance to develop (the latter has honestly never been written better than she is here). Bullseye is Daredevil: Born Again's standout character, and while the series rightly stops short of offering him redemption, seeing him try to earn it is a blast. Episode 4 opens with Dex taking on the AVTF in one of the most gloriously unhinged one-sided fight scenes—it includes a lobster—we've ever seen in the MCU. Jessica Jones' return, while a little less significant than the trailers might suggest, is also a joy. There have been some big developments in her life, and Daredevil: Born Again finds a smart way to insert her into this story without giving Matt too much of an advantage in his war with the Kingpin.

Daredevil's corner of this world has always been about the action, and Season 2 never disappoints. We get a hallway fight scene on steroids, a Kingpin sequence so unhinged it has to be seen to be believed, and more than enough violence to justify that TV-MA rating. To nitpick, it would be nice to see a little more of the hero's radar sense in the midst of battle and a few more scenes of him swinging around Hell's Kitchen, but we've had a grounded take on the character since 2015, so this still feels very much in line with how this version of the character is portrayed. Back to those fights, though, and the stylish, bone-crunching choreography remains a huge part of what makes the time we spend with Daredevil such a delight. You feel every punch and kick, and seeing the Man Without Fear in action never gets old.

Charlie Cox is magnificent as Daredevil, becoming as synonymous with Matt Murdock as Christopher Reeve's Superman and Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man. With such rich, vibrant writing to work from, Cox takes the vigilante through a whole gamut of emotions, never compromising who he is, even when the stakes risk pushing him down a dark path. There's no one better to wear the DDs, and the sooner Marvel Studios puts him in a movie, the better. Vincent D'Onofrio is also firing on all cylinders as Wilson Fisk, and gets to showcase the villain in both his vulnerable and very violent moments. When Cox and D'Onofrio share the screen, it's electric.

Wilson Bethel is a certified scene stealer as Bullseye, taking the character to new heights in a way that's guaranteed to make him a firm fan favourite. Krysten Ritter hasn't lost a step as Jessica Jones, and Deborah Ann Woll, Margarita Levieva, and Nikki M. James are all equally excellent as Karen Page, Heather Glenn, and Kirsten McDuffie. The cast is great from top to bottom, though, and we'd be remiss not to mention Ayelet Zurer, Michael Gandolfini, Tony Dalton, Arty Froushan, Genneya Walton, and Zabryna Guevara. Matthew Lillard also excels in Season 2.

With top-notch writing and direction—Aaron Moorhead & Justin Benson, Solvan "Slick" Naim, Angela Barnes, and Iain B. MacDonald step behind the camera this year—it's hard to describe Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 as anything less than the perfect Daredevil series. Whether you're a fan of Ann Nocenti, Brian Michael Bendis, Ed Brubaker, Charles Soule, or Chip Zdarsky's respective comic book runs, this show is a near-flawless representation of them all, delivering everything a Daredevil fan could want from this character on screen. In a Multiverse Saga that hasn't always seen Marvel Studios on top form, Daredevil: Born Again is an absolute triumph and your most essential watch of 2026.

A brutal, relentless tour-de-force, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is a Marvel masterstroke that sees Charlie Cox take the Man Without Fear to unprecedented heights, delivering the definitive take on Daredevil. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐