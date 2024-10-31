DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Rumor May Reveal How SPIDER-MAN Is Referenced - SPOILERS

Shortly after we learned that Marvel Studios planned to revisit the Man Without Fear for a new Daredevil Disney+ series, a pretty far-fetched rumor that Tom Holland's Spider-Man was set to make an appearance did the rounds online.

More reliable sources would later report that, although Spidey would not be swinging by in person, the iconic Wall-Crawler would get a mention.

Following the release of the first teaser (see below), we may know exactly how Spider-Man will be referenced in Born Again.

If you'd rather not know anything about the scene in question, here's your spoiler warning.

According to MTTSH, Wilson Fisk gives a speech after being elected Mayor of New York, encouraging the citizens to move past relying on heroes who "dress as a spider, a devil, or a psycho vigilante with a skull symbol" to save them.

Yeah, that's it!

While this is obviously a nod to Spider-Man, we're sure fans will have been hoping for more than just a brief mention of a spider-based crime-fighter. Some fans are still holding out hope for an appearance from the Webhead, but if Holland did film something for this series, we would almost certainly have heard about it by now.

The scooper also says that Fisk mentions a "drunk lady" (Jessica Jones) in an earlier version of the scene, but the line was cut.

First sneak peek at 'DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN'.



Coming to Disney+ on March 4th.

Joining Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock and D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk will be Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page) and Elden Henson (Foggy Nelson), who were not going to be a part of the new series originally. Jon Bernthal will also reprise his role as Frank Castle/The Punisher, along with Wilson Bethel as the villainous Bullseye.

Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Nikki M. James, Michael Gaston, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Lou Taylor Pucci, and Hunter Doohan are also on board in supporting roles.

The Punisher writer Dario Scardapane is believed to have come aboard as the project's new showrunner.

Specific plot details are still under wraps, but we know that Born Again will see Matt Murdock/Daredevil face-off against his old nemesis the Kingpin, who we last saw rushing back to New York in the season finale of Echo. Fisk will likely be either running for mayor of NYC or already appointed to the position when the story gets underway.