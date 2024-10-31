DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Rumor May Reveal How SPIDER-MAN Is Referenced - SPOILERS

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Rumor May Reveal How SPIDER-MAN Is Referenced - SPOILERS

We had heard that Spider-Man will get a mention in Daredevil: Born Again, and we may now know exactly how the Webbed Wonder is referenced in the upcoming Disney+ series...

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 31, 2024 05:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Shortly after we learned that Marvel Studios planned to revisit the Man Without Fear for a new Daredevil Disney+ series, a pretty far-fetched rumor that Tom Holland's Spider-Man was set to make an appearance did the rounds online.

More reliable sources would later report that, although Spidey would not be swinging by in person, the iconic Wall-Crawler would get a mention.

Following the release of the first teaser (see below), we may know exactly how Spider-Man will be referenced in Born Again.

If you'd rather not know anything about the scene in question, here's your spoiler warning.

According to MTTSH, Wilson Fisk gives a speech after being elected Mayor of New York, encouraging the citizens to move past relying on heroes who "dress as a spider, a devil, or a psycho vigilante with a skull symbol" to save them. 

Yeah, that's it!

While this is obviously a nod to Spider-Man, we're sure fans will have been hoping for more than just a brief mention of a spider-based crime-fighter. Some fans are still holding out hope for an appearance from the Webhead, but if Holland did film something for this series, we would almost certainly have heard about it by now.

The scooper also says that Fisk mentions a "drunk lady" (Jessica Jones) in an earlier version of the scene, but the line was cut.

Joining Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock and D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk will be Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page) and Elden Henson (Foggy Nelson), who were not going to be a part of the new series originally. Jon Bernthal will also reprise his role as Frank Castle/The Punisher, along with Wilson Bethel as the villainous Bullseye.

Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Nikki M. James, Michael Gaston, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Lou Taylor Pucci, and Hunter Doohan are also on board in supporting roles.

The Punisher writer Dario Scardapane is believed to have come aboard as the project's new showrunner.

Specific plot details are still under wraps, but we know that Born Again will see Matt Murdock/Daredevil face-off against his old nemesis the Kingpin, who we last saw rushing back to New York in the season finale of Echo. Fisk will likely be either running for mayor of NYC or already appointed to the position when the story gets underway.

SPIDER-MAN 4 Gets Another Rumored Title As Possible First Plot And Casting Details Swing Online
Related:

SPIDER-MAN 4 Gets Another Rumored Title As Possible First Plot And Casting Details Swing Online
Marvel Televsion 2025 Trailer Reveals First Look At DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN, IRONHEART, MARVEL ZOMBIES, And More
Recommended For You:

Marvel Televsion 2025 Trailer Reveals First Look At DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN, IRONHEART, MARVEL ZOMBIES, And More

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 10/31/2024, 5:06 PM
A quick Spider-Man swing through the moonlight will be the most MARVEL 💩 EVER.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/31/2024, 5:10 PM
10 plus years into this so called connected universe and we are still doing this Arrrowverse tier references instead of just saying Spiderman and Punisher...bravo Feig...now bring Jonathan Majors back or resign tomorrow.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 10/31/2024, 5:17 PM
Should be a handful of more than subtle references to Spidey. News stories plastered about him being public enemy #1. Matt mentioning seeing the results of what the webhead can do. A couple lines about seeing crooks webbed up, hanging from lamp posts and traffic poles
User Comment Image
HOTSHOT
HOTSHOT - 10/31/2024, 5:26 PM
@MisterBones - Sony: "Haha cute"
MisterBones
MisterBones - 10/31/2024, 5:44 PM
@HOTSHOT -

User Comment Image
JFerguson
JFerguson - 10/31/2024, 5:21 PM
There should be some mention of Matt having represented spiderman during the mysterio trials although not knowing his identity because of the spell. All i hope for is more spidey references than she hulk references.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/31/2024, 5:31 PM
@JFerguson - no..but there will be a reference of him being snu snued by She Hulk since 87% of Disney Plus subs are 43 old chuds anyway
kazuma
kazuma - 10/31/2024, 5:26 PM
The MCU has been around for almost 20 years. "references", don't cut it any more imo. Just let them team up. Why tf not?
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 10/31/2024, 5:44 PM
@kazuma - Cos Sony likely wouldn't allow it for a Disney streaming service TV show, but like will team up at some point in a film (where Sony would get a share of the profits) is the simple answer.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 10/31/2024, 5:29 PM
He's probably referenced by implication...

User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/31/2024, 5:31 PM
@IAmAHoot - the implication being.....
mountainman
mountainman - 10/31/2024, 5:30 PM
Sick reference. Bro, these Spider-man references are out of control. Everyone knows that.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 10/31/2024, 5:34 PM
I know Holland has a contract that allows for/guarantees certain appearances in MCU films but are they able to use the character of Spiderman in a non-dialogue scene using a stand in or a fully CG Spiderman?

All I want is to have a scene where DD crosses paths with Spiderman while he’s web swinging though the city. Marvel needs get back to having more “Marveling” in the MCU like how SHEILD was included in Phase 1 or when they hinted at Wakanda on a map and showed a prototype Cap shield in Iron Man 1 and 2.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 10/31/2024, 5:51 PM
@BruceWayng - Legaly speaking the only thing Marvel can do with Spider-man without consent and/or input from Sony is animated episodes upto 30mins in length.

Anything else requires an additional deal with Sony thus always unlikely for a show only on Disney's streaming service, as such a reference to a guy dressed as a Spider or stock footage from prior appearance is as good as we were ever likely to get UNLESS direcly setting up and thus advertising a future Spider-man film (ie COULD get an end credit cameo at the end of the second season if they are going to team up in SM4 in any way).
LSHF
LSHF - 10/31/2024, 5:40 PM
...or it may not.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder