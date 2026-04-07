DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Clip Reveals Long-Awaited Daredevil vs. Bullseye Rematch (And It's BRUTAL)

Tonight's episode of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is shaping up to be the most action-packed chapter yet. Now, following the release of that breathtakingly violent diner scene, Entertainment Weekly (via @_DaredevilShots) has shared a first look at the long-awaited rematch between the Man Without Fear and Bullseye.

They're pretty evenly matched, but when Daredevil gains the upper hand, he absolutely brutalises Dex. Unsurprisingly, there's still bad blood between these two—well, on Matt Murdock's side at least—after the assassin was manipulated into murdering Foggy Nelson by Vanessa Fisk.

Bullseye, however, seemingly wants to find redemption and is seemingly targeting the Kingpin and his Anti-Vigilante Task Force as a way of setting things right between himself and the Man Without Fear.

Marvel Studios has now released two major action sequences from tonight's episode, titled "Gloves Off," raising the question of how many other surprises fans can look forward to. We can't go into spoilers yet, but suffice to say, there are a few!

Solvan "Slick" Naim, who previously directed episodes of The Equalizer, Power, Snowfall, and Daredevil: Born Again Season 2's third episode, "The Scales & the Sword," helms tonight's instalment.

"It's a really complicated relationship," Charlie Cox told the site about Matt and Dex's dynamic this season. "Wilson [Bethel's] character this season is very confronting to Matt, who he is and what he represents and what he seems to be trying to do makes it much, much harder for Matt to out-and-out loathe him and hate him."

Credited showrunner Dario Scardapane and Daredevil: Born Again's writers "for making the Bullseye character go down a path that is so unexpected," he added that, "it leads to some very, I think, interesting conversations and very unexpected revelations about both of those people."

Watch this latest clip from Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 in the player below.

Another official clip from E4 of ‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’ Season 2 featuring Daredevil vs Bullseye has been released.



(via: @EW) pic.twitter.com/4nCSf4EAE5 — Daredevil Shots (@_DaredevilShots) April 7, 2026

In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

"A brutal, relentless tour-de-force, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is a Marvel masterstroke that sees Charlie Cox take the Man Without Fear to unprecedented heights, delivering the definitive take on Daredevil," we said in our 8-episode review published last week.

Daredevil: Born Again is now streaming weekly on Disney+.