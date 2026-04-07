DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Clip Unleashes Bullseye On The Anti-Vigilante Task Force In Bloody Diner Clash

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Clip Unleashes Bullseye On The Anti-Vigilante Task Force In Bloody Diner Clash

Marvel Television has released an extended clip from tonight's episode of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2—"Gloves Off"—and it finds Bullseye on a bloody warpath against the Anti-Vigilante Task Force.

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By JoshWilding - Apr 07, 2026 01:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

A lengthy clip has been released from tonight's episode of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, and this may end up ranking among the best action sequences in the MCU's storied history.

Picking up with Benjamin Poindexter in a diner, we watch as he calls in Mayor Fisk's Anti-Vigilante Task Force and proceeds to lay waste to them with every available tool at hand. It's a bloody, bonkers sequence that reminds us exactly what the assassin is capable of.

When Dario Scardapane took over as Daredevil: Born Again's showrunner during Season 1's creative overhaul, he set out to up the ante in terms of action and violence. That was evident from the new premiere and finale, not to mention what we've seen from Season 2 thus far.

Interestingly, Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum recently mentioned that Disney's marketing team wanted to release this Daredevil: Born Again clip and that he pushed to keep it under wraps until the episode airs. That's a battle he obviously lost! 

"As it happened, getting that call and getting the opportunity to return to that show and return to that character, who I just absolutely adore playing, and I think it's so much fun to play, it’s just been one of the great surprising gifts of my entire career," Wilson Bethel previously said of his return as Bullseye. "I get to do so much fun, insane stuff in this new season. I’m so excited for fans to see it."

"I hope that we have several, if not many more, years of wonderful story in store for Bullseye and for the whole Daredevil crew," the actor continued. "It’s such a great, lovely group of people on that show, in front of and behind the camera. I just feel honored to be part of it."

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 has seen Dex set out to find redemption after being manipulated into killing Foggy Nelson by Vanessa Fisk. Piecing together what we've seen in trailers, a confrontation between Bullseye and the Kingpin could be on the cards for tonight's episode.

You can see Bullseye in action, along with some new stills from "Gloves Off," below.

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In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

"A brutal, relentless tour-de-force, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is a Marvel masterstroke that sees Charlie Cox take the Man Without Fear to unprecedented heights, delivering the definitive take on Daredevil," we said in our 8-episode review published last week.

Daredevil: Born Again is now streaming weekly on Disney+.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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