DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Clip: The Man Without Fear Wields A Gun In Action-Packed Teaser

A new clip from Daredevil: Born Again has been released, but it's a tad unconventional. Shared by WWE commentators Michael Cole and Corey Graves on X, the action-packed fight between the Man Without Fear and the Anti-Vigilante Task Force features pro-wrestling style commentary over the top of it.

It works surprisingly well, but that's far from the biggest talking point. In a surprise moment, the hero is shown disarming one of Mayor Wilson Fisk's corrupt thugs, before pointing their assault rifle right back at them.

They freeze, Daredevil flashes a smile, and proceeds to beat them both with the weapon. Matt Murdock is no Punisher, but it's a wild sight seeing him with a gun in hand (he previously had a handgun taped to his hand by Frank Castle way back in Daredevil Season 2 on Netflix).

As the fight plays out, we get a great look at Matt Murdock's new suit. In the press notes for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Charlie Cox opened up on how 'ol Hornhead's look has evolved in the MCU.

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"There are a couple of really cool things about the suit this year! The first one is that we’ve got a new suit that’s present in the comic books. Some people refer to it as the Shadowland suit—an all-black suit with red outlines. And how we got here plays into the storyline for Season 2." "Matt Murdock has taken the red suit from Season 1 and, in order to go even more unnoticed and remain as stealth as possible, he’s spray-painted it black. What’s really cool is that as the season progresses—the more he fights and the more conflict he gets into—the black spray paint starts to strip away." "Every suit Daredevil has worn thus far has existed at some point in the comic books, but when we get to the final image of this suit this season, that image, as far as I know, doesn’t exist anywhere in the comics, which is exciting. The other thing that’s massive in the world of Daredevil is that he finally has the 'DD' on the chest—something people have been asking me about since I started working on this character back in 2014 [Laughs]." "It’s momentous. We finally get to see Daredevil with the Daredevil logo on his chest. He’s earned his stripes and he’s advertising who he is to the world: 'I’m proud of who I am, I’m doing this for the good of the city, and I am identifying myself.' It’s pretty cool."

Watch this new Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 clip below.

New clip from ‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’ Season 2 in collaboration with @WWE pic.twitter.com/paGwjDrBqX — Daredevil Shots (@_DaredevilShots) March 20, 2026

In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

Returning to the series are Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk, Wilson Bethel as Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye and Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn. This season also marks the long-awaited return of Krysten Ritter as fan-favourite Jessica Jones and introduces Matthew Lillard as the mysterious Mr. Charles.

Daredevil: Born Again returns to Disney+ on March 24.