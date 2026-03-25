DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Episode 1 Poll & Spoiler Discussion - Did "The Northern Star" Deliver?

Daredevil: Born Again returned to Disney+ yesterday evening with its Season 2 premiere, "The Northern Star." Since then, reviews for the show—critics were given access to the entire 8-episode season—have been overwhelmingly positive.

In our verdict, we concluded by saying, "A brutal, relentless tour-de-force, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is a Marvel masterstroke that sees Charlie Cox take the Man Without Fear to unprecedented heights, delivering the definitive take on Daredevil."

Now, though, we want to hear from you, ComicBookMovie.com's readers!

We've spent a lot of time covering Daredevil: Born Again today, and many of you have already chimed in with some of your thoughts. In this article, we want to see your ratings for the premiere.

This is also a place for you to talk all things spoilers ahead of what promises to be a game-changing season of television for the MCU's Man Without Fear.

The premiere was a bit of a slow burn, but ended on a major cliffhanger when Bullseye saved Daredevil from being killed by Mayor Fisk's Anti-Vigilante Task Force. It seems Dex is looking for an alliance with the hero, something we can't imagine Matt will be on board with after what happened to Foggy Nelson in Daredevil: Born Again's Season 1 opener.

Fisk, meanwhile, finds himself forced to answer to Valentina Allegra de Fontaine's CIA spook, Mr. Charles, and is eager to put an end to his greatest enemy once and for all.

So, there's plenty to discuss! Weigh in with your Daredevil: Born Again thoughts below...

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In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

Returning to the series are Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk, Wilson Bethel as Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye and Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn. This season also marks the long-awaited return of Krysten Ritter as fan-favourite Jessica Jones and introduces Matthew Lillard as the mysterious Mr. Charles.

Daredevil: Born Again returns to Disney+ on March 24.