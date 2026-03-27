DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Episode 2 Clip Sees Kingpin Deliver Matt Murdock Bombshell On TV

Daredevil: Born Again star Vincent D'Onofrio was a guest on last night's Late Night with Seth Meyers, and the actor brought a new clip from Season 2, Episode 2, "Shoot the Moon" with him.

In that, Mayor Wilson Fisk addresses the people of New York in a television address, and decides to out Matt Murdock...

...as a hero?!

The Kingpin is referring to the lawyer's actions in Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, when he took a bullet from Bullseye to stop Fisk from being killed. We know from TV spots and trailers that "Wanted" posters for Matt are being plastered on the streets, so this is clearly a tactic to flush the Man Without Fear's alter-ego out of hiding.

Talking to Meyers about the physical challenges of playing Fisk, D'Onofrio opened up about a boxing match that takes place later in the season.

"I had to wear a fat suit for that, and it was really heavy. It was like 40, 50 pounds or something. And I remember we were doing this fight scene, this boxing match scene with the guy," he explained. "And I was supposed to be this big fat guy, but I was in shape underneath it, you know? So the director was like, 'Okay, just kind of lumber around.' But I was like, 'No, I can do this.'"

"So I started moving around like I was actually boxing, and the fat suit was flopping all over the place. It looked ridiculous. And then the guy I'm boxing with, he's like a real boxer, and he just looks at me like, 'What the hell is this?'" D'Onofrio continued. "And finally, the director yells cut, and he's like, 'Vin, just... be fat. Stop moving like that.' It was hilarious. The suit was so cumbersome, but it was fun."

With the Mayor Fisk storyline set to conclude in Season 2, we can expect the war between Daredevil and the Kingpin to intensify in the weeks ahead. How will Matt respond to the villain's latest shot? We'll find out next Tuesday when episodes 2 and 3, "The Scales & the Sword" hit Disney+.

You can check out this new Daredevil: Born Again clip in the player below (it starts at the 0:17 mark).

In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

Returning to the series are Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk, Wilson Bethel as Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye and Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn. This season also marks the long-awaited return of Krysten Ritter as fan-favourite Jessica Jones and introduces Matthew Lillard as the mysterious Mr. Charles.

Daredevil: Born Again is now streaming weekly on Disney+.