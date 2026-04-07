DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2, Episode 4 Begins In Brutal Fashion As Bullseye's Plan Is Revealed - SPOILERS

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, episode 4 is now streaming on Disney+, and after witnessing him save the Man Without Fear in the premiere, we finally learn exactly what Benjamin Poindexter is planning... after he murders a lot of people in epically brutal fashion.

Spoilers ahead!

"Gloves Off" begins with Dex having seemingly settled into a relatively normal life. In a scene set to Billy Joel's "New York State of Mind," we see the former assassin prepare some breakfast, greet his neighbour (he even feeds her cat), and head to a nearby diner to order a milkshake.

Unfortunately for the AVTF, Bullseye hasn't completely lost his murderous instincts and has simply directed them at some new targets.

Dex puts in a call to the police, informing them that he has seen Frank Castle enter the diner. When members of the Anti-Vigilanter Task Force arrive, the lethal villain (though we may have to start referring to him as an antihero after this) takes them down in all manner of creative ways, utilising everything from a straw to come cutlery, and even one of the lobsters that winds up on the floor when its tank is shattered during the battle.

As he's leaving, Dex tells a terrified patron not to worry as he's "one of the good guys," before using a bottle of ketchup to spray his crosshairs symbol on the doors. It's a clear message for Daredevil, who manages to track down his old enemy later in the episode.

After a brief rematch, Murdock gets the better of his opponent, but Dex uses his neighbour as a shield (clearly hasn't changed that much) and manages to escape - but not before explaining to DD (and us) why he has seemingly turned over a new leaf.

Bullseye believes that "one good deed" can set him on a path to redemption, and plans to do what Daredevil won't: take down Mayor Wilson Fisk and his wife Vanessa for good.

Will he succeed? Drop back here a bit later on for our coverage of the episode's shocking conclusion.

One banana milkshake.



Watch this official clip from Marvel Television’s #DaredevilBornAgain Season 2 and stream a new episode tonight at 6PM PT on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/CRiG0iK4US — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 7, 2026

Across eight gripping episodes, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins," reads the season 2 synopsis. "In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild."