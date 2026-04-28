Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, Episode 7 Clip Sees Daniel Blake Drop A Bombshell; New Stills Released

The penultimate episode of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, "The Hateful Darkness," premieres on Disney+ tonight. To build excitement, Marvel Studios has released a new clip, featuring a tense exchange between Daniel Blake and BB Urich.

Mayor Fisk's protégé and the Deputy Mayor of Communications confesses to the journalist that he helped Buck dispose of a body, something he clearly regrets. However, after Daniel reveals what he's done, it's hard to shake the feeling he's saying goodbye to BB.

A handful of images from tonight's episode of Daredevil: Born Again have also been released, and that shot of Daniel and Buck leaves us to wonder whether the former might be delivering his friend to the assassin.

Other stills showcase the Man Without Fear, Jessica Jones' return, and Bullseye, who is looking a lot less worse for wear since we last saw him.

Talking to 1883 Magazine, BB actress Genneya Walton shared her thoughts on how her character's relationship with Daniel has developed. "Initially, she seeks him out because he’s useful. She knows who he is and plans to use him. But as she says in her conversation with Karen in season 2 episode 1, he grows on you."

"I think when she tells Karen she doesn’t like him 'like that,' she’s being dishonest – that’s my interpretation. She does start to care about him, maybe even a little more than care," she continued. "What I like about them is that they’re on opposite sides, but because they care, they’re constantly trying to pull each other across. He was meant to be a pawn, but that growing connection makes things more complicated, which she hadn’t expected."

"There’s a moment in a later episode where she has information from him and is about to use it, and she stops herself. It’s the first time she chooses not to screw him over. Up until that point, everything is part of the plan, but that’s where it really begins to shift, and she starts to care about him more than she expected," Walton added.

Check out this new look at Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 below.

In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

"A brutal, relentless tour-de-force, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is a Marvel masterstroke that sees Charlie Cox take the Man Without Fear to unprecedented heights, delivering the definitive take on Daredevil," we said in our 8-episode review published last month.

Daredevil: Born Again is now streaming weekly on Disney+.