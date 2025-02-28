DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Episode Count Shorter Than Expected; SHE-HULK Art Reveals Scrapped "DD" Logo

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Episode Count Shorter Than Expected; SHE-HULK Art Reveals Scrapped &quot;DD&quot; Logo

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 has begun production and it's been revealed that, when the show returns in 2026, it will be with fewer episodes. We also have new She-Hulk: Attorney at Law concept art!

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 28, 2025 10:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 begins shooting today but the series appears to have lost an episode following the creative overhaul undergone by the revival's first season. 

The show was originally announced as a single 18-episode series before being broken down into two 9-episode seasons. Talking to Collider, executive producer Sana Amanat and showrunner Dario Scardapane confirmed the upcoming season 2 will now be comprised of 8 episodes. 

"At this point, it will be a nine-episode first season. We start shooting an eight-episode second season on Friday, and the future is unwritten," they revealed. "I don't know if the story necessarily ends at the end of the second season. I think the future's unwritten."

Losing one episode is far from the end of the world, though we'd be interested to hear more about why the series has been slightly shortened. Perhaps somewhere down the line. 

Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum has already shared his plans for Daredevil: Born Again to extend well beyond a second season, though that's likely going to hinge on how well the first season performs on Disney+. 

The executive told the site that directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead are "directing a block of episodes" in season 2, describing them as "tonal masters" who were "fundamental in establishing the tone of Born Again."

In other news, The Artbook Collector has shared a first look inside She-Hulk: Attorney At Law - The Art of the Series and, among the reveals are four unused designs for Daredevil's red suit in that series...all of which feature the iconic "DD" logo.

As far as we're aware, that hasn't made it into Daredevil: Born Again but it is something Marvel Studios considered for his Disney+ debut. You can see more in the video below and view a hi-res version of the screenshot by clicking on it.

We'd also recommend checking out the site's review of the book as it includes some wild alternate costume designs for She-Hulk and Bruce Banner.

Screenshot-2025-02-28-at-13-06-12-copy

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres with two episodes on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN: We May Know Which Defender Will Return For Season 2 - Possible SPOILERS
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 2/28/2025, 10:38 AM
As you can see above, I just finished the season. Review drops on Tuesday, but my God, the trailers haven't done this one justice. Mind-blowingly great.
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 2/28/2025, 10:41 AM
@JoshWilding - Without spoilers, is the action in the first 2 episodes, spread only through the 1st one, or is there a cool fight/action in the 2nd episode too?

That's all I need to know, thanks!
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 2/28/2025, 10:49 AM
@JoshWilding - User Comment Image
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 2/28/2025, 10:57 AM
@kylo0607 - Man, it's a bit of a blur as I've watched all 9 in less than 24 hours but yes, there's an awesome, brutal fight in episode 2. The violence in this show is unhinged. It makes the Netflix series look PG. I'm good with gore, but [frick], some of it had me wincing!
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 2/28/2025, 11:02 AM
@JoshWilding - wow. shocked to hear that. i thought the violence and gore was on par in the Netflix show.. surprised they upped the ante with this.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 2/28/2025, 11:07 AM
@JoshWilding - please confirm that the episodes in between episode 1 and the 2 episode finale aren't a let down. Dario Scardapane only rewrpte the first episode and the two episode finale according to the WGA so the other episodes remain at least in the very large majority in tact from prior to the overhaul.
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 2/28/2025, 11:10 AM
@JoshWilding - Thanks!

So happy to hear this show turned out great.
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 2/28/2025, 11:13 AM
@McMurdo - I have to be careful what I say before Tuesday, but I thoroughly enjoyed them. 7 and 8 are next-level amazing and I think season 2 will be on a whole other level when they're not restricted by the pre-overhaul footage. They're solid, though. Light on costumed action at times but that was the case in Chip Zdarsky's comic run and the character work/action means it honestly doesn't matter.
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 2/28/2025, 11:14 AM
@MotherGooseUPus - There's one moment, in particular, that might be the most [frick]ed up, violent moment I've seen in a comic book adaptation. It's cool, though. I bet it goes viral.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/28/2025, 11:18 AM
@JoshWilding - how is Muse if you don’t mind answering?
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 2/28/2025, 11:31 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I liked him! My gut says he was originally the show's "main" villain before the overhaul, but he was an effective side baddie. While I'd have liked him to be a little more fleshed out at points, he serves his role well and there are some fantastic scenes with him.
Huskers
Huskers - 2/28/2025, 10:48 AM
The DD version looks so much better than anything we’ve seen onscreen!
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 2/28/2025, 10:56 AM
We're almost there folks.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/28/2025, 11:03 AM
The books also got some concepts for Titania and Skaar that are closer to the comics and confirm that yes Skaar is indeed from Hulk's time on Sakaar.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 2/28/2025, 11:04 AM
will be the BEST MCU content in 2025 and it won't be close... been saying this for months and i hope my expectations arent too high.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 2/28/2025, 11:34 AM
@MotherGooseUPus -

I can't fricking wait!!!!!!!!!!

I am in the middle of binge rewatching all 3 seasons from Netflix to get ready.

Daredevil & Green Lantern were 2 of my very favorite comics in the 60s-80s.

Superman, Batman, Justice league, Spider-Man, Daredevil, Green Lantern, Flash. Though I read and collected all of the DC/Marvel comics, these were my very favorite.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 2/28/2025, 11:57 AM
@DocSpock - oh man, i wish i had time to do that, but i dont between work, the wife, house/yard work, date night etc... but i remember S1 being peak, S2 was the best with the punisher but wasnt a good, and S3 was a return to form and amazing.

I never read comics as a kid.. only grew up watching all the cartoon greats; Batman TAS, XMen TAS, Spiderman TAS, JL/JLU etc... but fell in love

I think DD Born Again will be something special ... i hope lol
GirshwinDavies
GirshwinDavies - 2/28/2025, 11:08 AM
Bushel Mahoit
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/28/2025, 11:17 AM
Cool!!.

I wish they kept it to 9 episodes just personally due to the initial 18 episode order and then splitting them into 2 seasons of 9 each , it just seems cleaner in my OCD head lol.

However if 8 episodes is all they feel is required for the second season (particularly since they wrote it from the ground up rather then having to tie it to previously shot footage) then so be it…

Perhaps they felt an extra episode would be superfluous and pad out the story?.

Anyway we’ll see , can’t wait since I’m hearing nothing but positive things about the show so far!!.

User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 2/28/2025, 11:31 AM
Random thought: we may not be getting the daredevil and Spiderman vs kingpin team up we fans all want. But I'm willing to bet we see the two team up in secret wars or doomsday

If new york is pulled into the void/battleworld, hopefully we can see a proper DEFENDERS teamup with hulk and strange and Spiderman
V
V - 2/28/2025, 11:36 AM
Daredevil: Bored Again
marvel72
marvel72 - 2/28/2025, 11:56 AM
Who actually gives a shit about She-Hulk, great comic book character but star of a shitty show.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 2/28/2025, 11:57 AM
@TheVisionary25 - why you got me blocked? whatd i do to you?

