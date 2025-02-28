DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Episode Count Shorter Than Expected; SHE-HULK Art Reveals Scrapped "DD" Logo

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 begins shooting today but the series appears to have lost an episode following the creative overhaul undergone by the revival's first season.

The show was originally announced as a single 18-episode series before being broken down into two 9-episode seasons. Talking to Collider, executive producer Sana Amanat and showrunner Dario Scardapane confirmed the upcoming season 2 will now be comprised of 8 episodes.

"At this point, it will be a nine-episode first season. We start shooting an eight-episode second season on Friday, and the future is unwritten," they revealed. "I don't know if the story necessarily ends at the end of the second season. I think the future's unwritten."

Losing one episode is far from the end of the world, though we'd be interested to hear more about why the series has been slightly shortened. Perhaps somewhere down the line.

Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum has already shared his plans for Daredevil: Born Again to extend well beyond a second season, though that's likely going to hinge on how well the first season performs on Disney+.

The executive told the site that directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead are "directing a block of episodes" in season 2, describing them as "tonal masters" who were "fundamental in establishing the tone of Born Again."

In other news, The Artbook Collector has shared a first look inside She-Hulk: Attorney At Law - The Art of the Series and, among the reveals are four unused designs for Daredevil's red suit in that series...all of which feature the iconic "DD" logo.

As far as we're aware, that hasn't made it into Daredevil: Born Again but it is something Marvel Studios considered for his Disney+ debut. You can see more in the video below and view a hi-res version of the screenshot by clicking on it.

We'd also recommend checking out the site's review of the book as it includes some wild alternate costume designs for She-Hulk and Bruce Banner.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres with two episodes on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.