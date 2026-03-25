DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Premiere Hints At Sinister Heather Glenn Fan-Theory - SPOILERS

The first episode of Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is now streaming on Disney+, and while "The Northern Star" primarily focuses on the escalating conflict between the Man Without Fear (Charlie Cox) and Mayor Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio), we also caught up with the now seriously troubled Heather Glenn.

In the season 1 episode "Art for Art's Sake," the twisted serial killer known as Muse is revealed to be Bastian Cooper (Hunter Doohan), a patient of Glenn's. Cooper goes to see his therapist, and after painting her a clear picture (literally) of who he really us, ultimately takes her captive and begins to drain her blood before Daredevil intervenes.

After a brutal battle with the Man Without Fear, Muse turns his attention back to Heather, who winds up shooting her assailant dead.

Some fans felt that Muse was "wasted" here, while others weren't fully on board with this depiction of the character in the first place. Muse's death did leave some questions heading into season 2, as we had been told to expect a "multi-season arc" for the villain. Did Cooper somehow survive, or will someone else end up adopting the Muse mantle and becoming a copycat killer?

Last night's premiere did appear to answer this question, as Glenn - now fully in Fisk's pocket - catches a glimpse of Muse in the window while she's assessing Jacques Duquesne, aka Swordsman (Tony Dalton). Later on, when she is in the process of altering Duquesne's psychological profile to make him appear completely delusional, she looks up and sees the deceased murderer standing right in front of her.

It remains to be seen if this is signifying that Glenn will actually don Muse's mask and carry on his ghastly work, but either way, Matt Murdock's ex-girlfriend may be heading down a very dark path.

You'll find more coverage of the Born Again season 2 premiere below.

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Opens With A Bone-Crunching Action Scene As Matt Debuts His New Suit - SPOILERS

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Premiere Teases Surprising Redemption Arc As Matt Murdock Is Saved By [SPOILER]

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Introduces A Powerful New Player With Wider MCU Connections - SPOILERS

Across eight gripping episodes, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins," reads the season 2 synopsis. "In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild."