DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Premiere Teases Surprising Redemption Arc As Matt Murdock Is Saved By [SPOILER]

The season 2 premiere of Daredevil: Born Again is now streaming on Disney+, and the episode concludes with another exciting action sequence. This time, though, the Man Without Fear finds himself on the losing end, unmasked and about to be executed by the AVTF - before being saved by the least likely person imaginable.

If you haven't watched yet, major spoilers follow.

As Mayor Wilson Fisk puts pressure on his forces to hunt down the Devil of Hell's Kitchen and Karen Page after the sinking of the Northern Star, Cherry ends up paying the price when AVTF agents pay him a visit.

After Cherry endures a vicious beating, Daredevil arrives to save his friend. He easily takes down the first group of agents, but becomes distracted when he realises that Cherry is about to have a heart attack, and the reinforcements manage to incapacitate the hero.

Matt Murdock's face is exposed, and one of the cops recognises him as the "blind lawyer" before preparing to put a bullet in his head. Fortunately, Matt's secret identity and his brains are kept intact when someone with very good aim eliminates the remaining agents.

As Murdock regains his senses, a blade with the words "You Are Welcome" engraved on it lands on the floor in front of him. Just in case there was any doubt, the crosshairs symbol makes it very clear that Daredevil was just saved by his mortal enemy, Benjamin "Dex" Poindexter, aka Bullseye.

Why is the man who murdered Matt Murdock's best friend (not to mention countless others) saving Daredevil's life? Does Dex have some ulterior motive, or is he genuinely trying to turn over a new leaf? Bullseye is far from the most stable of individuals, so this might well be some kind of twisted attempt to redeem himself.

The first teaser for Born Again season 2 appeared to hint at an uneasy alliance between Daredevil and Dex, so we'll just have to wait and see how this storyline plays out in the coming weeks.

Across eight gripping episodes, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins," reads the season 2 synopsis. "In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild."