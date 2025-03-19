DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Set Photos Reveal New Character Being Detained By The AVTF - SPOILERS

Some new photos from the season 2 set of Marvel Telivision's Daredevil: Born Again have been shared online, and they reveal that a brand-new cast member will be joining the show...

By MarkCassidy - Mar 19, 2025 05:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Cameras have been rolling on the second seasoon of Marvel's Darededvil: Born Again for a few weeks at this stage, and while we haven't seen anything too spoiler-y so far, the set photos being shared online are starting to get a little more revealing.

There will be spoilers from this point on.

These latest set snaps reveal that Annie Parisse (Law and Order, Monster in Law, How to Lose a Guy in Ten Days) has joined the cast for season 2, and it looks like her character is going to find herself on Mayor Wilson Fisk's bad side.

Though we have no idea if Parisse will play an established Marvel Comics character, these photos show her being detained by the Kingpin's anti-vigilante task force (The AVTF). A previous rumor claimed that season 2 of Born Again will focus on the Man Without Fear assembling his own team to combat Kingpin's forces, so Parisse might well be playing a member of Murdock's new crew.

Check out the photos at the links below along with a new poster for episode 4, "Sic Semper Systema," and let us know if you've been enjoying Daredevil: Born Again so far in the comments section.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Matchesz
Matchesz - 3/19/2025, 5:19 PM
everyone wearing the Punisher logo isnt as cool as there being only one person wearing the Punisher logo. Its slowly being turned into the Nike swish
Godzilla2000Zer
Godzilla2000Zer - 3/19/2025, 5:35 PM
Wonder if she'll end up in the back of the trunk again like in Law & Order
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/19/2025, 5:55 PM
Dakota North, a recast Jessica Jones, Jessica Drew, Linda Carter/Night Nurse...?

