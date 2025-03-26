DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Set Video Reveals Closer Look At The Black Suit... With DD Chest Emblem!

Yes, Marvel has listened to the fans and will finally give Charlie Cox's Man Without Fear his iconic "DD" chest emblem in the second season of Daredevil: Born Again...

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 26, 2025 10:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Though the costume Charlie Cox's Man Without Fear wore in the original Netflix Daredevil series was fairly comic-accurate in many ways, a major sticking point for a lot of fans was the lack of a "DD" chest emblem.

Those same fans were disappointed to see that the logo hadn't been added to the suit in Daredevil: Born Again, but it looks like Marvel intends to rectify this for the second season of the Disney+ show.

We caught a distant glimpse of Cox in a Shadowlands-inspired black version of the costume in blurry set photos earlier this week, but it was difficult to tell whether the suit bore the logo. Now, we have a much closer look thanks to some new videos that have been shared online.

The set videos and photos show Cox's stunt-double filming at Josie's Bar (which was left in a bad way thanks to Bullseye in the series premiere), and the red letters are clearly visible on his chest.

We don't have any context for the scene being shot here, but we do see the Devil of Hell's Kitchen enter the bar while swinging his baton at an unseen foe. Has Bullseye returned to the scene of the crime for another showdown with the man who left him for dead in the first episode?

Check out the videos and photos at the links below.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

xfan320
xfan320 - 3/26/2025, 10:59 PM
Looks pretty cool. It's fun to see Marvel being so chill with these set photos. Actually helps build some hype for the MCU.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 3/26/2025, 11:01 PM
@xfan320 - Guessing it's intentional and/or "fake" paparazzi pics to help drum up excitement.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 3/26/2025, 11:02 PM
Dammit.... BIG ENOUGH FOR YALL! lol
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 3/26/2025, 11:02 PM
Sadly Daredevil Is not in Avengers Doomsday
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 3/26/2025, 11:08 PM
now that is a sexy suit
Steel86
Steel86 - 3/26/2025, 11:10 PM
About dang time. Now someone post the Thor Yes!!! Gif please.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 3/26/2025, 11:19 PM
@Steel86 -User Comment Image
Steel86
Steel86 - 3/26/2025, 11:33 PM
@NonPlayerC - Thank you!
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 3/26/2025, 11:52 PM
@NonPlayerC - It’s funny you posted that gif. I felt the same way seeing this as I did when they finally gave Thor his helmet
Pictilli
Pictilli - 3/26/2025, 11:23 PM
Awesome.

Now ditch the nose piece!
Gambito
Gambito - 3/26/2025, 11:25 PM
I don’t wanna be that guy but…


THAT LOGO WOULD LOOK A BILLION TIMES BETTER ON THE RED SUIT MARVEL YOU DONE [frick]ED IT UP YET AGAIN!!!
ReverseFlasher
ReverseFlasher - 3/26/2025, 11:29 PM
@MarkCassidy

I know its probably considered a mild spoiler at best, but I really would have preferred to not know about the costume. Please try to be more considerate of spoilers with the article titles, thanks.
Steel86
Steel86 - 3/26/2025, 11:35 PM
@ReverseFlasher - Yes, the spoiler is in the headline. Couldn't even avoid it.
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 3/26/2025, 11:35 PM
I hope this has something to do with Shadowland and Matt turning evil.

The black suit had meaning. It wasn't just something he wore because he liked it. It was symbolic of him turning evil. I'm all for using different conic accurate costumes in these movies and shows, but if a particular costume has a specific meaning or purpose then that costume shouldn't be used unless they are leaning into that purpose/meaning.
Gambito
Gambito - 3/26/2025, 11:39 PM
@CorndogBurglar - the charles Soule black suit didn’t really had meaning to it tho, so I guess that’s their cop out
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 3/26/2025, 11:54 PM
We finally get those Double D’s baby…

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/27/2025, 12:05 AM
User Comment Image
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 3/27/2025, 12:07 AM
User Comment Image

