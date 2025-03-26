DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Set Video Reveals Closer Look At The Black Suit... With DD Chest Emblem!

Though the costume Charlie Cox's Man Without Fear wore in the original Netflix Daredevil series was fairly comic-accurate in many ways, a major sticking point for a lot of fans was the lack of a "DD" chest emblem.

Those same fans were disappointed to see that the logo hadn't been added to the suit in Daredevil: Born Again, but it looks like Marvel intends to rectify this for the second season of the Disney+ show.

We caught a distant glimpse of Cox in a Shadowlands-inspired black version of the costume in blurry set photos earlier this week, but it was difficult to tell whether the suit bore the logo. Now, we have a much closer look thanks to some new videos that have been shared online.

The set videos and photos show Cox's stunt-double filming at Josie's Bar (which was left in a bad way thanks to Bullseye in the series premiere), and the red letters are clearly visible on his chest.

We don't have any context for the scene being shot here, but we do see the Devil of Hell's Kitchen enter the bar while swinging his baton at an unseen foe. Has Bullseye returned to the scene of the crime for another showdown with the man who left him for dead in the first episode?

Check out the videos and photos at the links below.

Daredevil’s black suit in #DaredevilBornAgain Season 2 will FINALLY have the Double D emblem!



(📸: @TheMontyVerse) pic.twitter.com/ZSsTarWiA0 — Daredevil Updates (@DDevilUpdates) March 27, 2025

THE BLACK SUIT

MY EYES ARE BLESSED#DaredevilBornAgain pic.twitter.com/7gwAGnHFx4 — jessica_⎊ ⍟ | Daredevil born again era (@downeyjessevan) March 27, 2025

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.