Daredevil: Born Again Season 2: Watch The Daredevil vs. Kingpin Fight 8 Years In The Making

While the Kingpin has been Daredevil: Born Again's big bad since the series launched last year, it's easy to forget that he and the Man Without Fear rarely share the screen.

Well, in last night's episode—"Requiem"—they finally come to blows. It's a clash that's been 8 years in the making, as the last time these two fought was in 2018's stellar Daredevil Season 3 finale.

Comparable to an issue of Brian Michael Bendis and Alex Maleev's Daredevil, the fight is violent, bloody, and full of the disdain these men feel for each other. Both gain the upper hand at various points, but Matt Murdock is ultimately the last man standing.

Of course, he can neither arrest nor kill the Mayor of New York, so how this rivalry ends will be determined in the remaining two episodes.

Talking about the dynamic between Matt and Fisk in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, showrunner Dario Scardapane previously said, "I think both Fisk and Murdock have become obsessed with one another and they’re obsessed with the idea that the state of the city is almost entirely the fault of the other. They loathe and blame each other for all of the problems that come their way."

"One of the journeys that Matt has to go on this season is recognizing that he’s a part of that problem," he added. "That’s a complicated thing to reckon with, and what he begins to learn is that the best outcome potentially involves some sort of sacrifice of himself."

Watch Daredevil's fight with the Kingpin, and see some behind-the-scenes photos shared by Daredevil: Born Again stunt coordinator Phil J. Silvera, below.

The latest episode of the Daredevil: Born Again Official Podcast has been released, featuring insights from Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, and costume designer Emily Gunshor. You can check that out below, along with the latest batch of official stills.

In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

"A brutal, relentless tour-de-force, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is a Marvel masterstroke that sees Charlie Cox take the Man Without Fear to unprecedented heights, delivering the definitive take on Daredevil," we said in our 8-episode review published last month.

Daredevil: Born Again is now streaming weekly on Disney+.