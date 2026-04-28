Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Set Photos Unmask The Villainous [Spoiler]

Just Jared has shared some additional photos from the set of Daredevil: Born Again Season 3, confirming that Margarita Levieva is beneath the new Muse's mask.

We'd suspected this was the case, given how things have played out in Season 2. Now, though, the actress has been spotted in Muse's costume.

You'll have to follow the link in the X post below to view the images as they're copyrighted. However, they show some familiar shots of the gender-swapped villain, with Heather Glenn now unmasked and adorned with face paint around her eyes.

As of now, it's unclear what her motivations are as the new Muse. However, Heather has presumably decided to take out her trauma on the people of New York by becoming a killer just like her predecessor.

There is a female Muse in the comics, but there's a supernatural element to the character as she's haunted by the first Muse (who was an Inhuman, not just a regular killer). Daredevil: Born Again could play around with something similar, albeit with Heather's mental breakdown causing her to imagine Bastian Cooper's voice in her head.

In related news, 1883 Magazine recently caught up with BB Urich actress Genneya Walton and asked what fans can expect from the intrepid reporter in the remaining episodes of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2.

"She’s very aware of how dangerous Fisk and his circle are, but she’s also extremely confident in her plan," the actress teased. "That confidence means she doesn’t always fully weigh the risk to him. She believes she’s several steps ahead and can control the outcome, so in practice, she probably underestimates just how exposed he is."

'She doesn’t want anyone else to get hurt – that’s the whole reason she’s doing this in the first place, after seeking justice for Ben – but because she’s so focused on the bigger picture, she doesn’t always stop to consider what it might end up costing Daniel," Walton added.

Follow the link in the X post below for this new look at Daredevil: Born Again Season 3.

We have a major "Daredevil: Born Again" spoiler from these new set photos, showing a big Marvel villain making their debut!https://t.co/lFw21yvao2 — JustJared.com (@JustJared) April 27, 2026

In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

"A brutal, relentless tour-de-force, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is a Marvel masterstroke that sees Charlie Cox take the Man Without Fear to unprecedented heights, delivering the definitive take on Daredevil," we said in our 8-episode review published last month.

Daredevil: Born Again is now streaming weekly on Disney+.