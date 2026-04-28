Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Set Photos Unmask The Villainous [Spoiler]

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Set Photos Unmask The Villainous [Spoiler]

A new batch of Daredevil: Born Again set photos unmask Season 3's villain, while Genneya Walton has dropped some big hints about plans for BB Urich in the show's remaining two Season 2 episodes.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 28, 2026 08:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil
Source: Just Jared

Just Jared has shared some additional photos from the set of Daredevil: Born Again Season 3, confirming that Margarita Levieva is beneath the new Muse's mask.

We'd suspected this was the case, given how things have played out in Season 2. Now, though, the actress has been spotted in Muse's costume.

You'll have to follow the link in the X post below to view the images as they're copyrighted. However, they show some familiar shots of the gender-swapped villain, with Heather Glenn now unmasked and adorned with face paint around her eyes.

As of now, it's unclear what her motivations are as the new Muse. However, Heather has presumably decided to take out her trauma on the people of New York by becoming a killer just like her predecessor. 

There is a female Muse in the comics, but there's a supernatural element to the character as she's haunted by the first Muse (who was an Inhuman, not just a regular killer). Daredevil: Born Again could play around with something similar, albeit with Heather's mental breakdown causing her to imagine Bastian Cooper's voice in her head. 

In related news, 1883 Magazine recently caught up with BB Urich actress Genneya Walton and asked what fans can expect from the intrepid reporter in the remaining episodes of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. 

"She’s very aware of how dangerous Fisk and his circle are, but she’s also extremely confident in her plan," the actress teased. "That confidence means she doesn’t always fully weigh the risk to him. She believes she’s several steps ahead and can control the outcome, so in practice, she probably underestimates just how exposed he is."

'She doesn’t want anyone else to get hurt – that’s the whole reason she’s doing this in the first place, after seeking justice for Ben – but because she’s so focused on the bigger picture, she doesn’t always stop to consider what it might end up costing Daniel," Walton added.

Follow the link in the X post below for this new look at Daredevil: Born Again Season 3. 

In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

"A brutal, relentless tour-de-force, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is a Marvel masterstroke that sees Charlie Cox take the Man Without Fear to unprecedented heights, delivering the definitive take on Daredevil," we said in our 8-episode review published last month.

Daredevil: Born Again is now streaming weekly on Disney+.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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JackDeth
JackDeth - 4/28/2026, 8:29 AM
Awesome. Her villain story is being built well. Her and Buck made a deadly combo.
TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 4/28/2026, 8:35 AM
@JackDeth -

Thus far, the show has been surprisingly adult in its approach of romantic relationships.

Fisk and Vanessa takiing steps to fix their marriage, Matt and Karen confronting their ideological differences, Daniel having the emotional maturity to deal with BB's manipulation, even Buck and Heather creating this bond through overcoming trauma.

Seriously, no notes.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/28/2026, 8:48 AM
@JackDeth - I agree

I know some might feel her being a therapist , she I guess should be able to deal with her trauma but she’s still a human being with emotions & such so it makes sense for her to feel it…

It’s the old adage of doctors don’t make the best patients (it also doesn’t help she’s so firm in her anti vigilante stance now)
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/28/2026, 8:56 AM
@TemporarilyHere -I feel like Daniel was one of the few supporting characters last season that was given a bit of depth so I’m glad to see him get more this season.

He’s kind of a dumbass but also not as much as people think , I also liked the implication that he sees Fisk as a father figure since his own dad isn’t around anymore hence the loyalty.

It will be interesting to see if Buck is able to kill him because I feel he’ll end up saving BB since the former has also bonded with him a bit but will the loyalty to Fisk win out?.

Compelling stuff imo.

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