DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Set Photos Feature A Long-Awaited Reunion & First Look At White Tiger

Daredevil: Born Again recently resumed production after pausing for the Hollywood strikes, and the first set photos were shared online earlier today, confirming rumors that Elden Henson (Foggy Nelson) and Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page) will indeed be back as Matt Murdock's (Charlie Cox) best friends and business partners.

Now, thanks to some new snaps and videos, we have a glimpse of the trio walking the streets of Hell's Kitchen, as well as a first look at the White Tiger in costume.

The photos are a little blurry, but it looks like Foggy has grown a beard, while Karen is sporting a new hairdo. The White Tiger shots are clearer, but we can only see Hector Ayala (presumably) from behind.

Previous rumors claimed that White Tiger is introduced when Murdock takes Ayala as a client after he helps prevent a mugging, which turns out to be an attempted murder by corrupt cops who were trying to silence an informant before he could get to trial. One of the officers dies, leaving Hector to stand trial as a cop-killer.

Check out the vids and pics at the links below.

Last we heard, The Punisher writer Dario Scardapane had come aboard as the project's new showrunner, with Moon Knight helmers Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead on directing duties.

Born Again will see Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Cox) face-off against his old nemesis the Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio), who will most likely be running for mayor of NYC when the story gets underway. Jon Bernthal will also return as Frank Castle/The Punisher, and Wilson Bethel will be back as Bullseye.

The seres is not expected to run for the originally announced 18 episodes. A recent rumor claimed that the show would likely run for 9 (possibly 6) episodes before taking a mid-season break.

The upcoming Disney+ series doesn't have an official release date yet.