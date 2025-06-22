J.K. Rowling Reacts To The First Scripts She's Read For HBO's HARRY POTTER TV Remake

Production on HBO’s highly anticipated Harry Potter series is expected to begin later this summer, and author J.K. Rowling has shared her excitement about the project’s progress.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Rowling revealed that she’s already read the scripts for the first two episodes and described them as “so, so, so good,” expressing strong approval for the direction the series is taking.

When fans inquired whether she would be writing any episodes herself, Rowling confirmed she wouldn’t be scripting them directly, but emphasized that she’s been working closely with the show’s writing team to ensure the adaptation stays true to the spirit of the books.

Francesca Gardiner (His Dark Materials), the showrunner of the upcoming reboot, wrote the pilot. It's unclear who wrote the second episode.

The new live-action Harry Potter TV series is expected to debut in 2026.

Newcomers Dominic McLaughlin, Alastair Stout, and Arabella Stanton will step into the legendary roles of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger, respectively.

They'll be joined by an impressive supporting cast: John Lithgow will portray Albus Dumbledore, Paapa Essiedu takes on the role of Severus Snape, Janet McTeer will play Professor McGonagall, Nick Frost joins as Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirrell, and Paul Whitehouse as Filch.

Succession alum Mark Mylod is confirmed to direct several episodes of the debut season.

Though a release date has not yet been confirmed, HBO is assuring fans that this adaptation will remain deeply loyal to J.K. Rowling’s original book series. Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO & Max Content, emphasized that the show will embrace the full depth and richness of the source material.

“With a devoted creative team, we’ll finally be able to explore the depth and detail of these beloved stories through the long-form storytelling that television makes possible,” Bloys shared in a press statement.

As excitement builds for HBO’s Harry Potter reboot, several veteran cast members from the original films are sharing their thoughts, and even their hopes, for the future of the franchise.

Gary Oldman, who portrayed Sirius Black, recently revealed he would have loved to have been given a shot at the role of Dumbledore in the new adaptation, admitting he feels he’s now the right age for the iconic role. Meanwhile, Ralph Fiennes, best known as Lord Voldemort, offered "thoughtful" advice to the new cast stepping into the Wizarding World.

Elsewhere in the Potterverse, Tom Felton is returning to his roots, this time on stage. The actor is set to reprise the role of Draco Malfoy in the Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, giving fans a rare chance to see the character brought to life in a live theatrical setting.