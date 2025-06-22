J.K. Rowling Reacts To The First Scripts She's Read For HBO's HARRY POTTER TV Remake

J.K. Rowling Reacts To The First Scripts She's Read For HBO's HARRY POTTER TV Remake

Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling has offered an early reaction to the scripts for HBO’s upcoming reboot of the beloved series, and details her level of involvement.

By MarkJulian - Jun 22, 2025 02:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Harry Potter
Source: SFFGazette.com

Production on HBO’s highly anticipated Harry Potter series is expected to begin later this summer, and author J.K. Rowling has shared her excitement about the project’s progress.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Rowling revealed that she’s already read the scripts for the first two episodes and described them as “so, so, so good,” expressing strong approval for the direction the series is taking.

When fans inquired whether she would be writing any episodes herself, Rowling confirmed she wouldn’t be scripting them directly, but emphasized that she’s been working closely with the show’s writing team to ensure the adaptation stays true to the spirit of the books.

Francesca Gardiner (His Dark Materials), the showrunner of the upcoming reboot, wrote the pilot. It's unclear who wrote the second episode.

The new live-action Harry Potter TV series is expected to debut in 2026.

Newcomers Dominic McLaughlin, Alastair Stout, and Arabella Stanton will step into the legendary roles of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger, respectively.

They'll be joined by an impressive supporting cast: John Lithgow will portray Albus Dumbledore, Paapa Essiedu takes on the role of Severus Snape, Janet McTeer will play Professor McGonagall, Nick Frost joins as Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirrell, and Paul Whitehouse as Filch.

Succession alum Mark Mylod is confirmed to direct several episodes of the debut season.

Though a release date has not yet been confirmed, HBO is assuring fans that this adaptation will remain deeply loyal to J.K. Rowling’s original book series. Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO & Max Content, emphasized that the show will embrace the full depth and richness of the source material.

With a devoted creative team, we’ll finally be able to explore the depth and detail of these beloved stories through the long-form storytelling that television makes possible,” Bloys shared in a press statement.

As excitement builds for HBO’s Harry Potter reboot, several veteran cast members from the original films are sharing their thoughts, and even their hopes, for the future of the franchise.

Gary Oldman, who portrayed Sirius Black, recently revealed he would have loved to have been given a shot at the role of Dumbledore in the new adaptation, admitting he feels he’s now the right age for the iconic role. Meanwhile, Ralph Fiennes, best known as Lord Voldemort, offered "thoughtful" advice to the new cast stepping into the Wizarding World.

Elsewhere in the Potterverse, Tom Felton is returning to his roots, this time on stage. The actor is set to reprise the role of  Draco Malfoy in the Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, giving fans a rare chance to see the character brought to life in a live theatrical setting.

Gary Oldman Wanted Dumbledore Role In HBO's HARRY POTTER TV Series; Ralph Fiennes Shares Valuable Advice
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/22/2025, 3:02 PM
Can this woman be More amazing ? What a gal
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 6/22/2025, 5:05 PM
@Malatrova15 - She sticks to her guns. I'll give her that.
SpideyQuad
SpideyQuad - 6/22/2025, 7:10 PM
@Malatrova15 - I heard she could be quite a jerk. Just putting that out there
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/22/2025, 7:42 PM
@Malatrova15 -

She’s a tough broad. She stood up to a hurricane of liberal garbage and stuck to her principles. It cost her billions and a storm of death threats. She deserves a lot of respect.
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 6/22/2025, 10:25 PM
@DocSpock - Yeah those trans people sure don't know anything about hardship. JK Rowling is the real hero here, for having the cajones to say bigoted things on twitter. Mad respect.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/23/2025, 3:26 AM
@UncleHarm1 -

If people didn’t pretend to be the other gender and demanding special treatment for it, then people wouldn’t be calling them out for it.
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 6/23/2025, 9:49 AM
@DocSpock - User Comment Image
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 6/23/2025, 2:12 PM
@DocSpock - If people didn't pretend to be feminists for an excuse to bully people, then she wouldn't be forced to distance herself from the show. Imagine writing a book and the actors who play your characters call you awful. What an embarrassing human to prop up, that's certainly a choice Doc.
grif
grif - 6/22/2025, 3:03 PM
saying they suck wont help her get paid
dracula
dracula - 6/22/2025, 8:14 PM
@grif - well wont stop her from getting paid either
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/22/2025, 3:04 PM
Now that sounds promising.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/22/2025, 3:07 PM
What else is she going to say ? it was terrible ? Everyone behind and in front of the camera are very talented people, so at least they got that right. Considering it's HBO, I do have high hopes for this.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 6/22/2025, 3:31 PM
I hope so. I be trying to get my son and daughter to watch potter with me and they do not be going lol hopefully harry lands with this generation
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/22/2025, 4:45 PM
@MyCoolYoung - I’m forcing my kid one day lol whether they like it or not
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 6/22/2025, 4:48 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I be wanting to but they are 2 1/2 hours so I chill 😂
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/22/2025, 6:04 PM
@MyCoolYoung - understandable

I am not gonna force my kids to do much but that’s something that will and shall happen
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 6/22/2025, 6:28 PM
@TheVisionary25 - eventually I will too. Might be a little snack bribe in there though I can’t lie 😂
Luigi
Luigi - 6/22/2025, 4:03 PM
So.. is it more than just a retreat of what we've already seen? If not, they just market that more because currently I have no interest in remakes of perfectly good films
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/22/2025, 4:13 PM
@Luigi - There were major sections of each book that weren't covered in the movies due to the limited time run they had, so that won't be an issue here due to each book getting an entire season to itself.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 6/22/2025, 5:57 PM
@Luigi - they left out so much material
SATW42
SATW42 - 6/23/2025, 8:56 AM
@Luigi - the books have ALOT of content that was left out. The plan is for a season of the show to be 1 book.

I don't know how many episodes their will be, but let's say there's 10. That's 10 hours of story compared to a 2 hour movie.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 6/22/2025, 5:05 PM
they still have time to do the right thing.
philinterrupted
philinterrupted - 6/22/2025, 5:43 PM
@JacobsLadder - what’s the right thing?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/22/2025, 7:15 PM
@philinterrupted - give More money to Rowling for her contribución to western culture
philinterrupted
philinterrupted - 6/22/2025, 7:57 PM
@Malatrova15 - I didn’t you, weirdo
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/22/2025, 7:59 PM
@philinterrupted - but you did...Better check
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/22/2025, 5:18 PM
little [frick]er's magic you know.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 6/22/2025, 5:57 PM
Why did she not veto the Snape casting
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 6/22/2025, 6:19 PM
@SteviesRightFoo - I personally had no issue for a significant race-swap on a character but still believe that Snape is a somewhat problematic choice and it should have been someone else IMO. 🫤
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 6/22/2025, 6:28 PM
@SuperiorHeckler - I must be the only one unphased by the Snape casting.

I guess because black or white they're never going to top Alan Rickman.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 6/22/2025, 7:20 PM
@SuperiorHeckler - On the one hand get the reflex to have someone SO different to the prior actor as he was so RRILLIANT in the role, but of all the characters to fully race swap it feels off cos puts added subtext to the term mudblood (but then that may be something they are running with).

As such don't like the drastic change in appearance but willing to see where they go with it, and yeh, a LOT of other characters that were not clearly defined in the books where changes would barely be an issue at all.
Deklipz
Deklipz - 6/23/2025, 1:01 AM
@SteviesRightFoo - why would she?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/22/2025, 6:11 PM
I mean she’s not gonna say otherwise but she also didn’t have to post anything about it if she didn’t like it so this could be a good sign but we’ll see.

So far , I like the creative team & cast involved!!.

bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/22/2025, 6:57 PM
Huge potential for this series. 7 seasons back to back, so much stuff they left out from the books as well. HBO needs another GOT level show, they're cooking for fire indeed
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 6/23/2025, 7:36 AM
@bobevanz - I wouldn't even mind if they added some stuff to the first season/book so we get to know more of the other kids better earlier as one of the issues in latter books was a new older student introduced out of nowhere with too little to fully care about them and others in their year never realy fleshed out. However in the latter half of the book series they skipped SO much content. Tonks in particular I REALY felt the difference as she was a far bigger character in the source you realy grew to love, in the films she was almost entirely overlooked to such an extent there was little to no impact with her death.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/23/2025, 1:02 AM
This is not for me but WB/HBO has a big one that is a surefire hit.

I just hope it wont be a cesspool of DEI and YA crap just to mimic Netflix shows.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 6/23/2025, 7:26 AM
@vectorsigma - You hope that a Harry Potter series doesn't have a lot of YA crap in it? An adaptation of one of the most successful YA series of all time?
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/23/2025, 9:45 AM
@Clintthahamster - im hoping a balance with the teachers i guess.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 6/23/2025, 9:59 AM
@vectorsigma - Hulu's Runaways tried that, it wasn't great. I'm not going to bother asking what you mean by "DEI crap" because . . . it's Monday and I'm already tired. I imagine it doesn't have much to do with the actual corporate philosophy of a culture of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, though.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 6/23/2025, 7:21 AM
If they ever keep one thing from the movies, I hope it's Neville giving Harry the Gillyweed. The way Dobby just appears out of nowhere and hands it to Harry in the books is nowhere near as good as that.

But still keep the house elves side plot in GoF. That's a huge chunk the movie cut out.
