DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Set Photos See Vincent D'Onofrio's Mayor Fisk Reunite With A Familiar Face

Marvel Studios completely overhauled Daredevil: Born Again after concluding that it wasn't working in its current form. Several episodes had been shot, and while some footage will remain, the series will likely look drastically different when it eventually arrives on Disney+.

Dario Scardapane (The Punisher) was later tapped as the revival's new showrunner (making him Marvel Studios' first showrunner rather than "Head Writer"), while Loki and Moon Knight directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead were enlisted to helm the remaining episodes.

The changes made to Daredevil: Born Again have reportedly been so drastic that Scardapane wrote a new pilot and at least two new episodes on top of that.

Set photos have showcased some of the changes being made, including the return of characters like Bullseye, Foggy Nelson, and Karen Page. Recent set photos have since confirmed Ayelet Zurer will reprise her role as Vanessa Fisk - after she was initially replaced by Sandrine Holt - and a new round of images highlight more of the Man of Steel star's reunion with Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin of Crime.

He's clearly New York City Mayor by this point and, while it's tough to say exactly what's going on, neither of them looks particularly happy here.

When we last saw Vanessa, she was being taken from her husband by the NYPD. Timeline-wise, a lot has happened since then; now, these characters are technically in a new world, meaning there are plenty of potential explanations for how and why things have changed so much since we last saw them.

"Sad to not take part," Zurer wrote in an Instagram story when the news broke that she had been replaced as Vanessa in the first version of Daredevil: Born Again. "But I will always be Vincent D'Onofrio's biggest fan."

The cast of Daredevil: Born Again includes Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher, Wilson Bethel as Bullseye, and Sandrine Holt Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk.

Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Nikki M. James , Michael Gaston, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Lou Taylor Pucci, and Hunter Doohan have all been cast in undisclosed roles, though we believe the latter is playing Muse.

Daredevil: Born Again will likely premiere on Disney+ in 2025/2026.