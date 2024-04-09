DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Set Photos See Vincent D'Onofrio's Mayor Fisk Reunite With A Familiar Face

More photos from the set of Daredevil: Born Again have found their way online, this time showcasing more of Mayor Wilson Fisk's meeting with his (estranged?) wife, Vanessa. You can find more details here!

By JoshWilding - Apr 09, 2024 08:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Marvel Studios completely overhauled Daredevil: Born Again after concluding that it wasn't working in its current form. Several episodes had been shot, and while some footage will remain, the series will likely look drastically different when it eventually arrives on Disney+.

Dario Scardapane (The Punisher) was later tapped as the revival's new showrunner (making him Marvel Studios' first showrunner rather than "Head Writer"), while Loki and Moon Knight directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead were enlisted to helm the remaining episodes. 

The changes made to Daredevil: Born Again have reportedly been so drastic that Scardapane wrote a new pilot and at least two new episodes on top of that.

Set photos have showcased some of the changes being made, including the return of characters like Bullseye, Foggy Nelson, and Karen Page. Recent set photos have since confirmed Ayelet Zurer will reprise her role as Vanessa Fisk - after she was initially replaced by Sandrine Holt - and a new round of images highlight more of the Man of Steel star's reunion with Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin of Crime.

He's clearly New York City Mayor by this point and, while it's tough to say exactly what's going on, neither of them looks particularly happy here. 

When we last saw Vanessa, she was being taken from her husband by the NYPD. Timeline-wise, a lot has happened since then; now, these characters are technically in a new world, meaning there are plenty of potential explanations for how and why things have changed so much since we last saw them.

"Sad to not take part," Zurer wrote in an Instagram story when the news broke that she had been replaced as Vanessa in the first version of Daredevil: Born Again. "But I will always be Vincent D'Onofrio's biggest fan."

Check out these latest set photos in the X post below.

The cast of Daredevil: Born Again includes Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher, Wilson Bethel as Bullseye, and Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk.

Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Nikki M. James, Michael Gaston, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Lou Taylor Pucci, and Hunter Doohan have all been cast in undisclosed roles, though we believe the latter is playing Muse.

Daredevil: Born Again will likely premiere on Disney+ in 2025/2026.

WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 4/9/2024, 8:57 AM
Looking forward to it. Easily the best of the Netflix shows and looking forward to seeing all of the characters come back and live in the MCU officially
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/9/2024, 9:02 AM
@WhatIfRickJames - even though the other Netflix shows were inconsistent , I still found things to enjoy in all of them (yes even Iron Fist haha)

DD was just on its own level though so I can’t wait to be back in that world again.

I wonder if they’ll keep the intro.

GhostDog
GhostDog - 4/9/2024, 9:05 AM
Can't wait for a "You embarrassed me in front of Vanessa" in a municipal government setting
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/9/2024, 9:08 AM
@GhostDog - I just want another “when I was a boy” speech.

SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 4/9/2024, 9:40 AM
@GhostDog - And the hired cops locking the doors so Matt can't escape.
cyclopsprime
cyclopsprime - 4/9/2024, 9:47 AM
@SonOfAGif - SON OF A BOXER!!!!
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 4/9/2024, 9:06 AM
Kingpin looking slim.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/9/2024, 9:07 AM
So great to see them both again together , they had good chemistry with each other!!.

I’m sure Ms Sandrine Holt would have done a good job but Ayelet’s Vanessa is synonymous with D’Onofrio’s Fisk…

That relationship just brought out a different side of both characters in that it showed Fisk’s more loving & caring side while it brought out Vanessa’s ruthlessness as she became more entrenched in the underworld.

I’m glad due to the strikes and overhaul that Ms Zurer’s scheduling conflicts could be worked out to bring her back.
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 4/9/2024, 9:07 AM
Slimpin. Glad they lost the cheap white suit also.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 4/9/2024, 9:08 AM
please be good, please be good, please be anything remotely close to as good as Netflix DD....

Slotherin
Slotherin - 4/9/2024, 9:11 AM
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/9/2024, 9:23 AM
Side note:

I forgot she played Lara too in MOS.

JstaKIDfrmBKLYN
JstaKIDfrmBKLYN - 4/9/2024, 9:38 AM
Why'd the get rid of the fat suit?
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 4/9/2024, 9:41 AM
@JstaKIDfrmBKLYN - I believe it was causing Vincent health issues if I recall from an interview.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 4/9/2024, 9:49 AM
@JstaKIDfrmBKLYN - I think they’ll keep that going Not sure if that’s exactly what it’ll look like on screen.

I totally get why he dropped the weight though. I’m in my late 30s, and I was having some heart pain from being overweight. It all went away when I dropped 50lbs and gained a bunch o muscle.

View Recorder