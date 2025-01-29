DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Showrunner On Rumored Deaths And Michael Gandolfini's Role - SPOILERS

As the Disney+ premiere of Daredevil: Born Again draws near (just over a month to go), we have some more quotes from showrunner Dario Scardapane's recent interview with SFX Magazine.

Though Scardapane doesn't confirm anything outright, we will be discussing some pretty big spoilers that have previously come to light via set photos and reports.

Following what's been described as a "Herculean" creative overhaul, the decision was made to being Marvel Television's revival series more in line with the original Netflix series, and this involved bringing Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson back as Matt Murdock's besties, Karen Page and Foggy Nelson.

"[They are] the heart and soul of this mythology," Scardapane said of the pair. "You get so much more out of Daredevil as a character, as a human being. Karen and Foggy are the family structure for our orphan Matt, and it was very important to have them."

Unfortunately, this long-awaited reunion might be short-lived. Based on what we've seen from revealing set photos, it's looking likely that either Karen or Foggy (or maybe both) will be killed off early on in the season.

Scardapane wasn't about to confirm such a massive plot point - but nor did he deny it.

“All those rumours are true. None of them are true," he offered. "I refer people to the comic books, where the fate of both those characters has happened many times in different ways.”

Foggy's demise seems likely, but will Karen meet the same fate? If the show does stick closely to Frank Miller's Born Again comic run, it's a definite possibility.

Elsewhere in the interview, Scardapane revealed that Michael Gandolfini (The Many Saints of Newark) will not be playing a young Wilson Fisk as previously speculated, but the Kingpin's "protégé who is pulled into a world he barely understands."

The character was not named, so we're not sure if Gandolfini will be playing someone from the comic books.

Check out a new BTS photo from the latest issue of SFX below.

Star Charlie Cox confirmed that cameras will start rolling on Born Again's second season before the season 1 premiere during a recent Fan Expo appearance.

There's been some talk of early plans for a third season of the show, but we've heard that the studio is waiting to see how the first batch of episodes do before giving the green light.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Daredevil: Born Again is set to premiere on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.