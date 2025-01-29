DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Showrunner On Rumored Deaths And Michael Gandolfini's Role - SPOILERS

Daredevil: Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane has shared some more details about the upcoming series, commenting on those rumored deaths, Michael Gandolfini's role, and more...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 29, 2025 06:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

As the Disney+ premiere of Daredevil: Born Again draws near (just over a month to go), we have some more quotes from showrunner Dario Scardapane's recent interview with SFX Magazine.

Though Scardapane doesn't confirm anything outright, we will be discussing some pretty big spoilers that have previously come to light via set photos and reports.

Following what's been described as a "Herculean" creative overhaul, the decision was made to being Marvel Television's revival series more in line with the original Netflix series, and this involved bringing Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson back as Matt Murdock's besties, Karen Page and Foggy Nelson.

"[They are] the heart and soul of this mythology," Scardapane said of the pair. "You get so much more out of Daredevil as a character, as a human being. Karen and Foggy are the family structure for our orphan Matt, and it was very important to have them."

Unfortunately, this long-awaited reunion might be short-lived. Based on what we've seen from revealing set photos, it's looking likely that either Karen or Foggy (or maybe both) will be killed off early on in the season.

Scardapane wasn't about to confirm such a massive plot point - but nor did he deny it.

“All those rumours are true. None of them are true," he offered. "I refer people to the comic books, where the fate of both those characters has happened many times in different ways.”

Foggy's demise seems likely, but will Karen meet the same fate? If the show does stick closely to Frank Miller's Born Again comic run, it's a definite possibility.

Elsewhere in the interview, Scardapane revealed that Michael Gandolfini (The Many Saints of Newark) will not be playing a young Wilson Fisk as previously speculated, but the Kingpin's "protégé who is pulled into a world he barely understands."

The character was not named, so we're not sure if Gandolfini will be playing someone from the comic books.

Check out a new BTS photo from the latest issue of SFX below.

Star Charlie Cox confirmed that cameras will start rolling on Born Again's second season before the season 1 premiere during a recent Fan Expo appearance.

There's been some talk of early plans for a third season of the show, but we've heard that the studio is waiting to see how the first batch of episodes do before giving the green light.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Daredevil: Born Again is set to premiere on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.

theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 1/29/2025, 6:53 AM
Fridging Karen and/or Foggy isn't going to go down well.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 1/29/2025, 6:56 AM
If either one of them dies, we riot.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/29/2025, 7:09 AM
@OrgasmicPotatoe - ok , but in the capitol
Fogs
Fogs - 1/29/2025, 7:15 AM
@OrgasmicPotatoe - Foggy will bite it, unfortunately.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 1/29/2025, 7:30 AM
@Malatrova15 - In AND out. Back and forth. And we cannot break eye contact.

User Comment Image
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 1/29/2025, 7:31 AM
@Fogs - NO, NOT FOGGY BEAR, PLEASE !!

User Comment Image
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 1/29/2025, 6:57 AM
TBH, Foggy is a fricken melt... I'll be fine with him dying. I do like Karen a bit more but she also got a bit irritating in season 3.
kg8817
kg8817 - 1/29/2025, 7:11 AM
Calling it: Foggy will be badly injured and in a coma so it’ll be a fake out, and Karen will die like the comics.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 1/29/2025, 7:21 AM
@kg8817 - I mean Foggy taken away in an ambulance then reported as dead then turned out he wasn't is 100% source accurate even if the specifics of how he ends up in the Ambulance differs. Unsure if they will go there again with Karen as they basicaly did the almost exact scene where she was killed in the source but wasn't so we'll see in time but would not be surprising if she was all things considered. The more important thing whatever is if they go either way or either does it fit and add to the narrative of the show in a great way or not, doing it for shock factor an failing to use it well narratively would suck.
AC1
AC1 - 1/29/2025, 7:14 AM
I don't want Foggy to die but honestly I could see it being the case that he's killed and that causes Matt and Karen to split up again and it's basically just Matt's life falling apart (again) as the set up to the rest of the series. I hope not though, I really like Foggy and Matt's dynamic when it's handled right, and was hoping this series would be a chance to just write Foggy with a bit more maturity so he's not whining every other episode.
Fogs
Fogs - 1/29/2025, 7:16 AM
@AC1 - Agreed, though I don't find them as annoying as others do.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/29/2025, 7:19 AM
@AC1 - to be fair , I felt Foggy was kinda whiny in S1 but as he separated from Matt and grew in confidence not just terms of looks but attitude aswell , he wasn’t whiny much or at all

I honestly liked him the best in S3 and I think in each subsequent season more.

User Comment Image
WakandanQueen
WakandanQueen - 1/29/2025, 7:20 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Foggy evolved massively during the Netflix show. His arc in S2 and especially S3 is really great.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/29/2025, 7:21 AM
@WakandanQueen - agreed

Both he and Elden Hensons take really grew on me considering how unsure I was initially
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/29/2025, 7:15 AM
I completely agree with his sentiments on Karen & Foggy ,they are the closest thing Matt has to an actual family so to not have them in the original iteration was baffling…

Maybe they mentioned why they were no longer around but if not then outright ignoring them was wrong (I say that as someone who doesn’t mind mixing up the supporting cast at times).

I’m glad by making the decision to make the Netflix show canon , it forced them to bring them in and if we do get them for a limited time (hope not) , it will make for a smoother transition I feel.

In regards to Michael Gandolfini , I could see him being Byron “Butch” Pharris/Fisk who was the illegimate son of The Kingpin (he was either introduced or was in the Mayor Fisk arc in the comics which they seem be taking influence from)…

He even becomes the new Kingpin after Devils Reign.

User Comment Image

That or an original character , the Vic to Fisk’s Oz if you will but I’m going with the former.
WakandanQueen
WakandanQueen - 1/29/2025, 7:19 AM
Well, they already subverted Karen's death in season 3. I think there's still story to tell. She kept getting very parallel storylines to Matt in the OG show. Kinda silly they were originally gonna kill her off screen for this, she is part of the show's core. The s3 episode dedicated to her backstory is one of the show's most interesting.

Foggy, I think there's also a lot to do with him, but if they ever kill one of the two, he would be the more unique one. They already killed a past love interest of Matt (though Elektra's death was followed up with all the Hand stuff, it still had emotional impact for him during S2 finale) but never his best friend. It's uncharted territory.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/29/2025, 7:25 AM
@WakandanQueen - Foggy has “died” in the comics and at one point , I think Matt even went to Hell to save him…

I doubt that happens here but the lack of Foggy aside from that one sequence where Bullseye attacks has me concerned.

Plus considering how brutal and angry Matt seems in the trailers , I’m thinking he bites it.
Gambito
Gambito - 1/29/2025, 7:26 AM
Gandolfini in this, Bernthal in the Netflix show and both Robert Iler and Joe Pantoliano on the 2003 movie.
The Sopranos and DD always linked! Love it!
DocSpock
DocSpock - 1/29/2025, 7:31 AM

I can't wait for this.

I do hold out hope that Karen and/or Foggy don't get whacked as rumored.

