DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Showrunner Says Season 3 Direction Is Revealed In Season 2's "Final 5 Minutes"

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 premieres on Disney+ tomorrow, and while there are some conflicting reports about the launch, we've confirmed that it will be with one episode, not two.

Cameras are already rolling on Season 3 in New York, meaning set photos could spoil some major plot details before the second batch of episodes wraps up a couple of months from now. We'll see, but showrunner Dario Scardapane has confirmed when and where we'll get a clear idea of what form the next season will take.

Talking to Dexerto, it was put to him and Daredevil: Born Again executive producer Sana Amanat that it would be fun to see Matt Murdock leading The Hand in Season 3.

"That would be super fascinating. After you watch Season 2, you’ll know exactly what we’re doing," Amanat cautiously replied, with Scardapane chiming in to say, "In the final five minutes of Season 2, there will be no more questions about where this is going."

He could be referring to anything, and Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 may even wrap up on as big a cliffhanger as Season 1. Still, it seems there's a clear creative direction for what's next, and Scardapane has already confirmed that the Mayor Fisk storyline ends this year.

Recently, Charlie Cox touched on Season 3 plans and said, "There's a pitch that was presented to both of us that is seismic, that we can't talk about. It's something that the show escalates towards, that I was equally excited about and excited to explore, and also concerned by because it's something that, if not handled appropriately, could not be good."

"It's a big, bold story point. I believe, and I hope, that it's been handled really well," he added, prompting D'Onofrio to assure fans that the story is well-executed and that he and Cox "worry about everything."

The Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer featured The Hand not once, but twice, so it's easy to see why there's so much speculation surrounding their potential Season 3 involvement. Many fans are also convinced that both Matt and the Kingpin are heading to prison.

You can also check out an action-packed new promo for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 in the player below.

The Man Without Fear is back.



Stream Marvel Television's #DaredevilBornAgain Season 2 tomorrow on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/zFZ1eVvZYi — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 23, 2026

In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

Returning to the series are Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk, Wilson Bethel as Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye and Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn. This season also marks the long-awaited return of Krysten Ritter as fan-favourite Jessica Jones and introduces Matthew Lillard as the mysterious Mr. Charles.

Daredevil: Born Again returns to Disney+ on March 24.