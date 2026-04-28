Daredevil: Born Again Spoilers - The War Claims Another Casualty As We Head Into The Season 2 Finale

Daredevil: Born Again season 2, episode 7 is now streaming on Disney+, and "The Hateful Darkness" ended with another significant casualty as we head towards the finale.

Spoilers follow.

Things were never likely to end well for Daniel Blake once he struck up a friendship with BB Urich , who had been using him as a source of information for her anti-Fisk videos since the very beginning. With Buck Cashman putting pressure on the young Deputy Mayor of Communications to find the leak in Fisk's office, Daniel decides to be a "team player" and drive BB to her inevitable demise.

Daniel admits that he has now become directly involved in the Kingpin's criminal dealings, having helped Buck dispose of a body in the Catskills. Blake says he hates that he knows that about himself, and can't have anyone else knowing it.

When Urich realizes what's happening, she asks Blake if this is the "person you want to be," which seems to hit him with the full weight of what he was about to do. Blake gives BB her phone and tells her to get as far away as possible. Daniel must then face Buck and tell him that he let Urich go, but he refuses to say where, defiantly telling Fisk's right-hand man where to go.

Cashman brutally beats Daniel, before reluctantly executing him with a bullet to the head.

"I don’t think he knows the severity of the consequences," actor Michael Gandolfini explains to TV Insider. "There’s no way in any world he thinks he’s going to die, and I think that has to do with the writing, and it has to do with the fact that I didn’t think I was going to die. I think that helped because it left so many loose ends just dangling, and that’s how it happens, the last scene with his mom, he says, 'Everything’s fine, I’ll see you soon.' Even this goodbye to BB is nice, but it’s quite anticlimactic. It’s not like this melancholy, I’ll see you on the other side.

It doesn’t feel like that because [he doesn’t think] he’s gonna die. All of these unfinished moments, that’s what’s so painful and beautiful about the fact that he dies. It’s all unfinished, and I think in the moment of, am I gonna get BB killed or am I gonna turn BB in? He confesses to her that he buried the body with Buck, and I think he just doesn’t want to live with another bad omen on his shoulder. He doesn’t want to know that he got her killed."

Across eight gripping episodes, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins," reads the season 2 synopsis. "In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild."