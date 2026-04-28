Daredevil: Born Again Spoilers - The War Claims Another Casualty As We Head Into The Season 2 Finale

Daredevil: Born Again Spoilers - The War Claims Another Casualty As We Head Into The Season 2 Finale

Tonight's penultimate episode of Daredevil: Born Again season 2 ended in tragedy for another major supporting player. Beware of spoilers from this point on!

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 28, 2026 11:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Daredevil: Born Again season 2, episode 7 is now streaming on Disney+, and "The Hateful Darkness" ended with another significant casualty as we head towards the finale.

Spoilers follow.

Things were never likely to end well for Daniel Blake once he struck up a friendship with BB Urich , who had been using him as a source of information for her anti-Fisk videos since the very beginning. With Buck Cashman putting pressure on the young Deputy Mayor of Communications to find the leak in Fisk's office, Daniel decides to be a "team player" and drive BB to her inevitable demise. 

Daniel admits that he has now become directly involved in the Kingpin's criminal dealings, having helped Buck dispose of a body in the Catskills. Blake says he hates that he knows that about himself, and can't have anyone else knowing it.

When Urich realizes what's happening, she asks Blake if this is the "person you want to be," which seems to hit him with the full weight of what he was about to do. Blake gives BB her phone and tells her to get as far away as possible. Daniel must then face Buck and tell him that he let Urich go, but he refuses to say where, defiantly telling Fisk's right-hand man where to go.

Cashman brutally beats Daniel, before reluctantly executing him with a bullet to the head.

"I don’t think he knows the severity of the consequences," actor Michael Gandolfini explains to TV Insider. "There’s no way in any world he thinks he’s going to die, and I think that has to do with the writing, and it has to do with the fact that I didn’t think I was going to die. I think that helped because it left so many loose ends just dangling, and that’s how it happens, the last scene with his mom, he says, 'Everything’s fine, I’ll see you soon.' Even this goodbye to BB is nice, but it’s quite anticlimactic. It’s not like this melancholy, I’ll see you on the other side.

It doesn’t feel like that because [he doesn’t think] he’s gonna die. All of these unfinished moments, that’s what’s so painful and beautiful about the fact that he dies. It’s all unfinished, and I think in the moment of, am I gonna get BB killed or am I gonna turn BB in? He confesses to her that he buried the body with Buck, and I think he just doesn’t want to live with another bad omen on his shoulder. He doesn’t want to know that he got her killed."

Across eight gripping episodes, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins," reads the season 2 synopsis. "In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild."

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 4/28/2026, 11:44 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - Imagine if the overhaul team were in complete control of season 1 from the beginning.
Sominan
Sominan - 4/28/2026, 11:18 PM
As long as that [foo foo] Vanessa is gone and stays dead. Too bad Kingpin was too much of a cuck to do it himself.
TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 4/28/2026, 11:25 PM
JUSTICE FOR DANIEL!
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/28/2026, 11:35 PM
So his caracther missio was to die ....Daredevil never knew about him lol
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 4/28/2026, 11:44 PM
What would be a decent plot for Season 3 is if Buck manipulates Heather into becoming the next Muse and he trains her to become an Assassin of sorts and the two work together to kill any and all enemies of Wilson Fisk, Meanwhile Luke is running for Mayor and Cashman and Muse have to figure out a way to take out each Defender so Fisk has no enhanced threats for his return. Fisk goes into hiding and Bullseyes goes into hunting trying to bait Fisk out so he can kill him. So we would have Cashman, Muse, Bullseye, and Fisk as the antagonists of Season 3.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 4/29/2026, 12:01 AM
I got spoiled to this right before I watched the episode. I hate how quickly people run online for stuff. Daniel was great this season. Sad he went out like that
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 4/29/2026, 12:01 AM
Damn...Was pulling for Danny honestly. This was par for course. It was either Daniel or BB.....Honestly BB was a bit annoying. Was leaning that way

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