DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Charlie Cox Reveals Season 3 Plans And Drops A Big Matt Murdock Spoiler

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 premiered on Disney+ this past Tuesday, but Charlie Cox is already hard at work shooting Season 3 in New York. It remains to be seen whether set photos reveal any spoilers, but chances are Marvel Television is doing what it can to protect the Season 2 finale.

We've heard multiple times that it marks a major status quo change for the Man Without Fear, and it's no secret that this current batch of episodes will wrap up the Mayor Fisk storyline that started all the way back in Echo's post-credits scene.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Cox confirmed that, with Season 3, Daredevil: Born Again enters a new era of storytelling.

"I haven't read the whole thing," he admitted, "but, no, it feels like we've shed the skin of the Mayor Fisk era. It feels like it's a new book, a new dawn, a little bit."

Expanding on why Season 3 doesn't feel like a "Part 3" to the Kingpin storyline, the actor said, "It's still a continuation, obviously, but it's slightly different. I can't give anything away, but it's a new thing, which is fun."

Daredevil: Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane was also on hand to elaborate on that point. "Season 1 and season 2 are Part 1 and Part 2. It feels that way," he shared. "I think there's also a Part 3 to that story, but I need to be very quiet about that."

"Anything that comes after each of these should feel like it's all moving in the same direction and is all part of a piece. One day that might come to an end. I don't see that day yet," Scardapane continued, hinting at what sounds like long-term plans for the series on streaming. "The Matt-Fisk story isn't done yet."

"Daredevil, over the course of 60-plus years, has gone into a lot of different directions," he pointed out. "For me, currently, there is no Daredevil without Wilson Fisk, but you never know where the story's gonna take you."

Back to Cox, and in a separate conversation with On Film… With Kevin McCarthy, the actor dropped a major hint—and likely spoiler—about where Matt Murdock's story is going with Daredevil: Born Again Season 3.

"I did a sequence for season 3 where I don't have the glasses on, I'm not in the suit," he revealed. "And that's challenging cause I've gotta throw kicks and punch, but also not be looking at them."

We're speculating here, but that sounds an awful lot like a position Matt might find himself in if he were, say, a Devil in Cell Block D. The hero ending up behind bars is a natural next step for the character in the eyes of many fans.

There are two famous instances of that happening on the page that Daredevil: Born Again can pull from. The first saw Matt imprisoned after his secret identity was exposed by Fisk, while the second saw Daredevil put behind bars for inadvertently killing a thug.

Check out a new poster fr Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 below.