DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Charlie Cox Talks [SPOILER] Twist, Foggy Nelson, And How Finale Sets Up Season 3

Things looked bleak for Matt Murdock in the closing moments of Daredevil: Born Again's Season 2 premiere. Overwhelmed by the Kingpin's Anti-Vigilante Task Force, the Man Without Fear is unmasked and very nearly executed before Bullseye intervenes.

That's where we leave the hero, and in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, actor Charlie Cox previewed Daredevil's "really complicated relationship" with Dex.

"Wilson's character this season is very confronting to Matt, who he is and what he represents and what he seems to be trying to do makes it much, much harder for Matt to out-and-out loathe him and hate him," the actor said. "That's a real testament to Dario [Scardapane, showrunner] and the writers for making the Bullseye character go down a path that is so unexpected."

"And it leads to some very, I think, interesting conversations and very unexpected revelations about both of those people."

Cox went on to say that Bullseye's role in Foggy Nelson's death is hugely problematic for Matt and hinted at what sounds like a minor role for Elden Henson in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2.

"Foggy Nelson is kind of like the heartbeat of the MCU, and not having him around as much has been devastating," he explained. "So when I found out that he was going to visit us for a brief period, I was very excited."

Daredevil trusting Bullseye may be one of many mistakes Matt makes this year, as Cox says the fugitive Daredevil is "so unsure about himself" when we initially catch up with him. "[Karen] makes the decisions, she calls the shots, she's running the show, and he just executes. He's almost having to hand over the reins because he doesn't trust in his ability to make good decisions in that department anymore."

Teasing the finale and how it sets up Season 3, he added, "It was fun to do that knowing we're gonna get to a place where he's like, 'I know what I have to do and now I'm gonna do it.'"

It's interesting to hear Cox talk about the vigilante making a choice, especially as current fan speculations point to everything from him ending up behind bars to leading The Hand. And, for those of you concerned about an "unsure" Daredevil given how high the stakes are in Season 2, that's clearly just part of his journey across these 8 episodes.

In our review, we concluded by saying, "A brutal, relentless tour-de-force, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is a Marvel masterstroke that sees Charlie Cox take the Man Without Fear to unprecedented heights, delivering the definitive take on Daredevil."

A new poster for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 has also been released, putting the spotlight on the MCU's White Tiger.