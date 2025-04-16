DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Vincent D'Onofrio On THAT Scene, Whether Being President Is Fisk's Endgame, More

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Vincent D'Onofrio On THAT Scene, Whether Being President Is Fisk's Endgame, More

Daredevil: Born Again star Vincent D'Onofrio has broken down that gory scene in the season 1 finale, whether he believes Wilson Fisk hopes to become President, and a possible clash with The Punisher...

By JoshWilding - Apr 16, 2025 11:04 AM EST
Source: Variety

While there was never really any doubt that Wilson Fisk became New York's Mayor for his own nefarious means, last night's Daredevil: Born Again season 1 finale wasted no time reminding us just how evil the Kingpin of Crime is. 

With Commissioner Gallo looking to take Fisk down, he's apprehended by the Anti-Vigilante Task Force, and as they watch on, the villain crushes the downed cop's head with his bare hands

Variety recently caught up with Vincent D'Onofrio and asked for his take on that gruesome kill. "I immediately started discussing ways with our producers and special effects crew that we could block the scene so that it helped execute the way I was thinking about physically making it happen," he explained. "We figured it out: We did do something that feels different than what people have seen before when it comes to stuff like that."

As for what it means from a storytelling perspective, the actor added, "He’s definitely in power all by himself. He still has to keep his position as mayor somehow. The killing of Commissioner Gallo is done in front of his task force, so he wants them to be as nasty as he is. Nobody has seen that killing, and it will, I’m sure, eventually be covered up." 

Gallo's death is far from Fisk's only victory in the finale, as he also manages to lock his political enemies up in cages. D'Onofrio explained that with New York under martial law, the villain can now "complete as many crimes as he can and get rid of the vigilantes." 

When he hinted that Fisk has "bigger plans than just New York City," the trade wondered whether we could see the character eventually take aim at the Oval Office (in the Devil's Reign comic, he considered running for U.S. President before the Man Without Fear defeated him). 

"I don’t think so. I don’t really think of him as a political person; I think of him as a corrupt person. I guess that could happen. I doubt seriously that he’ll take that path," D'Onofrio said. "I guess you’re saying that because of what’s going on in real life, and we’re not attaching the show to anything that’s going on in real life. So I don’t think that path is going to be taken."

Elsewhere in the interview, he intimated that we could be getting a loose adaptation of Shadowland, and confirmed he's currently not set to appear as the Kingpin in Jon Bernthal's Punisher Special Presentation. The actor did, however, say that he's "sure" Fisk and Frank Castle will eventually cross paths again.

All episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are now streaming on Disney+. D'Onofrio has also shared the following message on social media with fans following that bloody finale...

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Finale Stills Spotlight The Return Of The Punisher & The Kingpin's Ascent
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 4/16/2025, 11:44 AM
OT: I did a double feature last night with Warfare and Death of a Unicorn, both great movies with a stellar cast, but of the two, Death of a Unicorn is my favorite because it's got Anthony Carrigan and Richard E Grant
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 4/16/2025, 11:45 AM
"Not attaching the show to anything that’s going on in real life."

Whole lot of coincidences then
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 4/16/2025, 11:54 AM
@UncleHarm1 - the show was filmed before this last presidency started
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/16/2025, 11:52 AM
cuck
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/16/2025, 11:55 AM
Man , politics in the MCU are crazy right now.

They just had the president turn into a Red Hulk , a criminal is now mayor and has declared martial law in NY and a former brainwashed assassin turned hero is now a congressman…

Art imitates life i guess.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 4/16/2025, 11:58 AM
@TheVisionary25 - not even sure which has it worse. At least they have super heroes to save the day
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/16/2025, 12:00 PM
@MyCoolYoung - and NY gets attacked by the Void soon too ( in real life atleast , not sure MCU timeline wise)

[frick] man lol
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 4/16/2025, 11:57 AM
Vincent is a madman. His look while performing that scene killing gallo was great as well as the smile after announcing martial law.

I had hopes Shirley would do right because she was so disturbed with what was going on this whole season but I guess she still doesn’t quite understand the full extent of what’s happening. She gives a look when she hears Fisk says gallo resigned, but what did she think would happen?

Also, wtf was the punishers plan? I think that was my only gripe with the finale. Post credit scene and where he ended up felt like it only served to put him in place to do his special presentation
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/16/2025, 12:01 PM
@MyCoolYoung - Franks plan is what it always is…

Try to kill em all lol

