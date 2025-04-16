DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 1 Finale Features The MCU's Bloodiest, Goriest Scene Ever - See It Here

Daredevil: Born Again earned its TV-MA rating in "Straight to Hell" with a horrific death scene that's gorier and bloodier than anything we've ever seen in the MCU...or perhaps any comic book adaptation, for that matter.

With Commissioner Gallo plotting against Mayor Fisk, the Kingpin of Crime's Anti-Vigilante Task Force brings the honest cop before their boss. The villain then proceeds to crush Gallo's skull with his bare hands in front of them.

Gallo's jaw is snapped off in the process, and not even Deadpool & Wolverine delivered anything quite this horrific. However, while the scene is gratuitously violent, it also reminds us of what a monster Fisk is and makes it all the more pressing that Daredevil find a way to take him down.

The scene is so grotesque that X is blocking embeds and suspending accounts that share it; however, you can watch a GIF version by clicking here.

Bloody Disgusting has also shared several behind-the-scenes images of the prosthetic head used for this scene - you can view those here - and asked Gallo actor Michael Gaston about his horrifying on-screen death.

"There are ways when you’ve been doing this for as long as I have when you know how many episodes you’re being promised, it’s not indefinite, and they’re not trying to lock you up for a period of years," he explained. "Well, and I get killed a lot. I actually added them up recently for something that I’m writing, but I’ve died 21 times on camera over the years."

"This was the 20th of 21. There’s been a death since then, not quite as grisly, but similarly grisly, and involved a lot of the same techniques," the actor continued. "Oh, it is, I would say, the most colorful. It is the most dynamic. Let’s just say it’s pretty shocking, what happens to me."

Gaston also shared his take on what's going through Gallo's head (no pun intended) when he finds himself in the Kingpin's clutches. "I think he didn’t know exactly what was going to happen, but the way that scene plays out, by the time he gets there, he knows. He doesn’t put up much of a fight, as you notice."

"He knows which way the wind is blowing, and he knows who he’s dealing with. I think there was a resignation; Gallo knows what’s coming his way, and he’s made his piece in the car with the young man who’s there to replace his driver. He knows at that point, when he sees the kid’s tattoo, that this is it," he concluded.

What did you think about Daredevil: Born Again's most violent scene?

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review. "Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

All episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are now streaming on Disney+.