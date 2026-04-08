DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Wilson Bethel On Episode 4's Insane Bullseye Diner Scene - SPOILERS

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, episode 4 is now streaming on Disney+, and the Bullseye-focused "Gloves Off" begins with one of the strongest sequences of the series so far.

Spoilers ahead!

In a scene set to Billy Joel's "New York State of Mind," we see Benjamin Poindexter take down a group of Wilson Fisk's AVTF officers in all manner of creative ways after luring them to a diner, utilising everything from a straw to some cutlery, and even one of the lobsters that winds up on the floor when its tank is shattered during the battle.

As he's leaving, Dex tells a terrified patron not to worry as he's "one of the good guys," before using a bottle of ketchup to spray his crosshairs symbol on the doors. It's a clear message for Daredevil, who manages to track down his old enemy later in the episode.

Actor Wilson Bethel spoke about the diner sequence during an interview with EW, while also touching on a scene he shared with Charlie Cox in next week's episode.

"I knew pretty much from the outset of shooting season 2 that I was gonna have a lot more to do. Obviously, you never know what that means. Dario [Scardapane, showrunner] sketched out a few things for me, but nothing could've prepared me for the diner scene, nothing could've prepared me for some of the great work I got to do with Charlie [Cox] in the church."

Bethel revealed that the team shot the scene in one day with about "80 different setups," and he very much enjoyed seeing Dex return to being "a lethal motherf---er and a total apex predator."

"That's what we get to see in Born Again season 2 for the whole season. Dex has this guiding principle, he feels good about it, doesn't matter that the rest of the world doesn't see it remotely his way. So it means that he's got this pep in his step, and when he's murdering 100 people in a room, he couldn't feel better about it."

You can check out the scene in the player below.

One banana milkshake.



Watch this official clip from Marvel Television’s #DaredevilBornAgain Season 2 and stream a new episode tonight at 6PM PT on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/CRiG0iK4US — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 7, 2026

Across eight gripping episodes, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins," reads the season 2 synopsis. "In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild."