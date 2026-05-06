Daredevil: Born Again Star Wilson Bethel On S2 Finale's Bullseye Twist And Season 3 Return - Spoilers

A redemption arc for Bullseye? Not exactly.

Despite Benjamin "Dex" Poindexter's determination to atone for his many sins with "one good deed," it seems the lethal assassin now feels that the scales have been balanced after he saved Governor McCaffrey at Daredevil's behest, and has decided to keep on doing what he does best - this time with government backing.

After another failed attempt on Wilson Fisk's life (Dex's bullet struck Buck Cashman instead) towards the end of the Daredevil: Born Again season 2 finale, Bullseye aligns himself with Mr. Charles and, by extension, Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

“It’s a really exciting point of departure for the next stage of things because where he ends up is essentially with a clean slate, he doesn’t owe anything to anyone, and he is a phenomenally talented killer who is now working for the CIA or some kind of Black Ops situation, which frees him up in all kinds of ways,” actor Wilson Bethel tells TV Insider.

“In some ways, it feels like it potentially is setting him up to be a version of Bullseye that I think a lot of people will recognize from the comics, who’s just a guy who is a killer for hire, who is not encumbered by the Fisks or anyone else really,” Bethel continues. “He’s his own master, and he’s working for the CIA, but at the end of the day, a contract killer is a contract killer, and I don’t know how beholden he is to anyone.”

There's already speculation that Bullseye might end up working for Val's new Thunderbolts team, aka the Dark Avengers. This is definitely an exciting prospect, but whatever happens with the character in the interim, we do know that Dex will be back in the mix for Born Again season 3.

“I can confirm that I’m in Season 3,” Bethel adds. “So, that’s great. I would obviously love to be used in some additional Marvel projects down the road, or my own Marvel project; that’s a dream. I have my fingers crossed for that, and the fan response to the character, hopefully, will warrant that.”

In a separate interview with The Direct, Bethel was asked if we might see Bullseye don a new costume when he returns.

"You can absolutely keep hope alive. What I always say is, as we've seen with Daredevil, over, going on, six seasons of this show now, that suit has evolved at least five or six times. So, I think there's a lot of room for evolution. And just know, to any fans out there, that I'm on your side. I am advocating for that too."

Across eight gripping episodes, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins," reads the season 2 synopsis. "In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild."