Daredevil: Born Again Star Wilson Bethel On S2 Finale's Bullseye Twist And Season 3 Return - Spoilers

Daredevil: Born Again Star Wilson Bethel On S2 Finale's Bullseye Twist And Season 3 Return - Spoilers

Wilson Bethel has weighed in on Benjamin Poindexter's status at the end of the Daredevil: Born Again season 2 finale, and whether he will return for season 3...

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By MarkCassidy - May 06, 2026 08:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

A redemption arc for Bullseye? Not exactly.

Despite Benjamin "Dex" Poindexter's determination to atone for his many sins with "one good deed," it seems the lethal assassin now feels that the scales have been balanced after he saved Governor McCaffrey at Daredevil's behest, and has decided to keep on doing what he does best - this time with government backing.

After another failed attempt on Wilson Fisk's life (Dex's bullet struck Buck Cashman instead) towards the end of the Daredevil: Born Again season 2 finale, Bullseye aligns himself with Mr. Charles and, by extension, Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

“It’s a really exciting point of departure for the next stage of things because where he ends up is essentially with a clean slate, he doesn’t owe anything to anyone, and he is a phenomenally talented killer who is now working for the CIA or some kind of Black Ops situation, which frees him up in all kinds of ways,” actor Wilson Bethel tells TV Insider.

“In some ways, it feels like it potentially is setting him up to be a version of Bullseye that I think a lot of people will recognize from the comics, who’s just a guy who is a killer for hire, who is not encumbered by the Fisks or anyone else really,” Bethel continues. “He’s his own master, and he’s working for the CIA, but at the end of the day, a contract killer is a contract killer, and I don’t know how beholden he is to anyone.”

There's already speculation that Bullseye might end up working for Val's new Thunderbolts team, aka the Dark Avengers. This is definitely an exciting prospect, but whatever happens with the character in the interim, we do know that Dex will be back in the mix for Born Again season 3.

“I can confirm that I’m in Season 3,” Bethel adds. “So, that’s great. I would obviously love to be used in some additional Marvel projects down the road, or my own Marvel project; that’s a dream. I have my fingers crossed for that, and the fan response to the character, hopefully, will warrant that.”

In a separate interview with The Direct, Bethel was asked if we might see Bullseye don a new costume when he returns.

"You can absolutely keep hope alive. What I always say is, as we've seen with Daredevil, over, going on, six seasons of this show now, that suit has evolved at least five or six times. So, I think there's a lot of room for evolution. And just know, to any fans out there, that I'm on your side. I am advocating for that too."

Across eight gripping episodes, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins," reads the season 2 synopsis. "In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild."

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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DarkeyeZ
DarkeyeZ - 5/6/2026, 8:23 AM
dope to hear from him. I came here to see what people thought of the season 2 finale. came here because I refuse to click on any of Josh Wildings 7 articles on the season finale lol....why do you need 7 articles about the same TV episode, I will never know...and will never find out.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 5/6/2026, 9:26 AM
@DarkeyeZ - To maximize clicks and page impressions. It's not journalism, it's click bait/rage bait masquerading as (and, occasionally, consisting of) CBM news.
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 5/6/2026, 8:24 AM
The show had no subtlety everything was over the top
FireGunn
FireGunn - 5/6/2026, 8:32 AM
@0bstreperous - Just a rushed, cartoonish, awful piece of trash. No nuance or anything resembling maturity. The DCAU cartoons of the 90s are more mature than this shit
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 5/6/2026, 8:41 AM
@FireGunn - yeah it just wasn't sophisticated. It is as gross as diet coke compared to the Netflix coke.
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 5/6/2026, 8:58 AM
@FireGunn - User Comment Image
FireGunn
FireGunn - 5/6/2026, 9:02 AM
@SpiderParker - BTAS is more mature than anything from the MCU
DarkeyeZ
DarkeyeZ - 5/6/2026, 9:16 AM
@0bstreperous - I'm never one to hop aboard the whiny hate train, but of all the things the whiny hate train whined about, this show is one of the least deserving.
I do love how the MCU proves again and again that the whiny hate train has no effect on them whatsoever, as they pay it no mind.
which is good. As the DCEU listened to the whiny hate train with their Snyderverse and made nothing but hot trash. Trash so hot that we actually thought that the garbage called Wonder Woman and Aquaman were good films, when in fact, they were only good when compared the the unwatchable trash called Batman V Superman and Shazam lol
so yea, I'm glad Marvel doesn't read the comments on rumor sites like this.
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 5/6/2026, 9:33 AM
@FireGunn - nah
JackDeth
JackDeth - 5/6/2026, 8:30 AM
Love the 'Dexter' version of Bullseye. I hope we see more of him in the MCU.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 5/6/2026, 9:05 AM
I'm game for more of him. He's really great in the role
MrDandy
MrDandy - 5/6/2026, 9:10 AM
Dude is great in every scene he was in this season. Love that he was completely and agent of chaos and you had no idea what he would do or who he would side with.
DarkeyeZ
DarkeyeZ - 5/6/2026, 9:11 AM
@MrDandy - yea, this show is amazing and he is an amazing part of it.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 5/6/2026, 9:14 AM
Wilson Bethal was definitely the highlight of the season! Overall I enjoyed it and it's significantly better than season 1.

I was bummed with Daniel Blake was killed off really enjoyed his character. Looking forward to seeing Michael Gandolfini in more

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