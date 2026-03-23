DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Stars Reveal What Daredevil And Kingpin Saw In THUNDERBOLTS* Shame Rooms

In Thunderbolts*'s final act, the New Avengers assembled to battle The Void. After losing control of his powers, The Sentry blanketed Manhattan in a shadow that trapped those it touched in their own personal "shame rooms."

Those nightmarish spaces made people relive their deepest traumas and regrets, with Yelena Belova forced to revisit her traumatic past in the Red Room, for example.

We're still not 100% sure how Daredevil: Born Again and Thunderbolts* sync up, or whether Matt Murdock and Mayor Wilson Fisk fell victim to The Void. Talking to The Direct, Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio weighed in on what they think their respective characters saw.

"I think with Matt, it would have to revolve around Foggy in some way," Cox shared. "[There's] regret around his inability to take certain warning signs seriously and to have in place protections against something like that hurting someone that is so close to him."

D'Onofrio added, "I don't think there's a lot of regret in [Fisk’s] life at this point. I think eventually all of this will catch up to him and he will regret it, because it's just the human psyche. It has to happen. But not anytime soon, that's for sure, and I do think that he would probably harken back to the killing of his father."

That makes sense for both characters, and speaks volumes about how well both actors know their MCU characters. While we're unlikely to ever get a glimpse at what they experienced, there's a chance Spider-Man: Brand New Day will tie into Thunderbolts*.

Talking of the New Avengers, U.S. Agent actor Wyatt Russell appeared at MEGACON Orlando over the weekend, and revealed that there was a version of Thunderbolts* in which the entire team died...

I AM AT MEGACON AND WYATT RUSSELL JUST SAID ALL THE THUNDERBOLTS WERE ORIGINALLY SUPPOSED TO DIE WHAT THE [frick] WHAT — samantha 🩵 (@holymangos) March 21, 2026

"We were definitely aware of it," Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier told us last year when we asked if Daredevil: Born Again factored into his approach to the story. "But we felt like the one thing that...obviously, these questions always come up in these movies of, 'Why wasn't this person there?' There are a lot of things in the world, and we always felt like our movie is so contained."

"The whole thing takes place within a matter of a couple of days, and so there's an immediacy to the threat [of The Void] and to the problem. So not only did we try to build a story where this particular antagonist, [the Thunderbolts] are the perfect people for it, because it's about common cause or an understanding of what that person's going through."

"I mean, no one else could even possibly get there like that," Schreier continued. "It's such a particular moment in time, and it happens so fast that those questions of martial law or this or that, I mean, it's all within an afternoon, and so we we could kind of not take that on and feel like it was still believable within that world, so that each story could kind of go on its own path, and wouldn't feel like they were stepping on each other."

Thunderbolts* is now streaming on Disney+. Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 premieres tomorrow, March 24.