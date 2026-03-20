SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Trailer May Reveal What Spidey Was Doing During THUNDERBOLTS*

The first Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer exceeded expectations on multiple fronts, including setting a staggering record for the biggest debut ever.

Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios stopped short of revealing who Sadie Sink will play. They also left us with some pretty big questions as the web-slinger began to undergo what could be a transformation into Man-Spider.

Another big query that many fans hope will be addressed in Spider-Man: Brand New Day is what Peter Parker has been up to since we last saw him in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home. No longer an Avenger or Tony Stark's protégé, it seems he's become a street-level hero beloved by the people of New York.

The trailer shows us some of his adventures, including battles with Boomerang and Tarantula. There's also a shot that recreates Jack Kirby's Amazing Fantasy #15 cover, but does it tell us more about the movie than we first realised?

Many fans are convinced that the scene is set during The Sentry's attack on New York in Thunderbolts*. That saw Bob inadvertently unleash The Void, and it seems Spidey is swinging into action to try and save people as the darkness begins to spread. Now, we also think this could be a moody day in the Big Apple meant to replicate that cover's background, but it's a compelling theory.

Remember, there have been rumours that Florence Pugh shows up in Spider-Man: Brand New Day as Yelena Belova. An unseen moment from Thunderbolts*/*The New Avengers, as the two interact, would be another fun way to tie this movie into the wider MCU.

What Spider-Man potentially sees in The Void could also have a massive impact on Peter's emotional journey in the upcoming movie. This acknowledgement would also be welcomed by fans frustrated that Daredevil: Born Again didn't even mention it.

Do you think this Spider-Man: Brand New Day scene is connected to Thunderbolts*? As always, let us know your thoughts down in the comments section.

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves.

In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time. But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.