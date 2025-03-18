DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN's Latest Episode Has An Unexpected Connection To SECRET INVASION AND THE MARVELS

Netflix's Daredevil was developed by a version of Marvel Television with little to no real connections to the MCU. Kevin Feige could only really veto the use of certain characters Marvel Studios had plans for in the movies and Jeph Loeb largely worked under the purview of former Marvel Entertainment Chairman Isaac Perlmutter.

After Netflix cancelled its slate of Defenders TV shows, Marvel Studios was forced to wait for two years before being allowed to utilise those characters. That led to a cameo appearance from the Kingpin in Hawkeye and a surprise return for Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The latter would go on to deliver a fun supporting turn in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, while both Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio appeared in Echo. Original plans called for Daredevil: Born Again to be completely separate from Daredevil, though the "creative overhaul" we've heard so much about essentially turned it into season 4, a decision welcomed by fans.

While the series is still set in its own corner of the MCU, it does include some nods to the wider franchise (unlike Daredevil which only really went as far as referencing the events of The Avengers).

In this evening's episode, "Sic Semper Systema" Matt Murdock attempts to help a low-level criminal avoid a jail sentence. It's a great subplot that shines a light on what's wrong with the justice system and, at one point, the thief suggests they argue with the judge that it was a Skrull who committed the crime.

This hat tip to Secret Invasion and The Marvels was definitely unexpected and confirms that the existence of these shape-shifting aliens is very much public knowledge since President Ritson declared war on all aliens. That subplot wasn't touched on in The Marvels and seems unlikely to be revisited anytime soon seeing as the MCU has since had a Red Hulk as Commander in Chief.

It's fair to say we didn't expect Daredevil: Born Again of all shows to mention the Skrulls, but hey, perhaps if we're really lucky, it was a Skrull impersonating Foggy Nelson in the premiere. That would be one way to bring the lawyer back to life but probably isn't the best idea in the world!

Secret Invasion remains one of Marvel Studios' worst-reviewed TV shows and The Marvels was a box office flop. It's unclear what the future holds in store for any of the characters featured in those - Avengers: Doomsday seems a likely next destination - and Armor Wars appears to have been shelved, despite Secret Invasion setting the stage for the "real" Rhodey's return.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review. "Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

Daredevil: Born Again's first four episodes are now streaming on Disney+.