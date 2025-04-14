DAREDEVIL Star Ben Affleck Reflects On Marvel's Role And "Wouldn't Tangle" With Jon Bernthal's Punisher

Justice League star Ben Affleck played the Man Without Fear in 2003's Daredevil, and has now reflected on that and the possibility of facing Jon Bernthal's Punisher while discussing The Accountant 2...

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 14, 2025 06:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Ben Affleck played the Man Without Fear in 2003's Daredevil, a movie released in a hit-and-miss era of superhero storytelling that included movies like Spider-Man, X-Men, Catwoman, and Fantastic Four.

While Daredevil spawned a spin-off in Elektra, there was no sequel, and Matt Murdock remained on the shelf until Netflix released the Daredevil TV series in 2015. Affleck's return was considered for Deadpool & Wolverine, but for whatever reason, it didn't happen (we'd bet on him not being interested). 

After moving on from Batman, the actor can be found sharing the screen with Daredevil: Born Again and The Punisher star Jon Bernthal in The Accountant 2

During a recent interview, Affleck talked about how Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige's approach to adapting Daredevil differs from what he saw in the early 2000s and admitted that, if he were still playing Matt, he "wouldn't tangle with [Jon Bernthal's] Punisher."

"Well, his Punisher is good. Daredevil was an interesting story," Affleck started. "It was before Kevin Feige had stepped into the role of running Marvel."

"He imposed a kind of clarity of tone across those movies that sort of figured out the trickiest thing, which is, 'How do you balance a movie where you got people wearing pajamas and have superpowers, and how seriously you take it, and how much humor is in it, and how much you wink at the audience, and what does the action have to look like?'"

"It coincided with visual effects getting to a place where it could look really convincing. It paved the way for great actors like him to really get it done," the actor continued. "There's a new Daredevil, I haven't seen it yet, but I certainly love the character, I wish him the best, but I wouldn't tangle with his Punisher."

Charlie Cox has since taken over the role of Daredevil, though there's no word on when or where he'll make his big screen debut as the vigilante. However, Avengers: Doomsday and Spider-Man: Brand New Day seem likely next destinations for Matt. 

As for Bernthal's Punisher, he's expected to return in Daredevil: Born Again's season 1 finale and is planning to shoot a "Marvel Special Presentation" revolving around Frank Castle later this year. He also hasn't appeared in a movie after previously appearing in Netflix's Daredevil and The Punisher TV shows. 

You can hear more from Affleck and Bernthal on The Accountant 2 in the player below. 

Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 4/14/2025, 6:17 AM
I hope jon will take some advice with affleck with his upcoming special presentation punisher.

