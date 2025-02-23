DAREDEVIL's Cast Reunite In New BORN AGAIN Featurette As More Stills And Another Action-Packed Promo Drops

The cast of Netflix’s Daredevil reunite in a newly released featurette for Daredevil: Born Again, while we also have new TV spots and stills from the upcoming Marvel Studios revival. Check them out!

By JoshWilding - Feb 23, 2025 12:02 PM EST
Daredevil: Born Again's two-episode premiere is fast approaching and we have a ton of new content from the series to share with you today. 

For starters, there's a featurette reuniting Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll, and Elden Henson. Following that creative overhaul, Marvel Studios really wants fans to know that this series is a sequel to Netflix's Daredevil and not the reboot it was first conceived as. 

There's also a new promo and TV spot, both of which feature some action-packed shots of the Man Without Fear, along with a handful of new stills.

Talking at a press event yesterday, Cox shed some light on where we find Matt Murdock when Daredevil: Born Again begins. "Early on he suffers a trauma. So he has to deal with that," the actor teased. "He deals with it with what is a band-aid and that has to be ripped off slowly. He is still the same Matt Murdock as the original show still, he’s just dealing with more now."

He'd add, "We’re not doing the Born Again story. The name is a reference to the show and us coming back." That was largely adapted in Daredevil season 3, so Cox's comments don't come as a huge surprise. 

Take a look at all this new content for Daredevil: Born Again below. 

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres with two episodes on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.

Related:

ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 2/23/2025, 12:18 PM
I'm very excited for this so I stopped watching the trailers/teasers to avoid any accidental spoilers.

Here is to hoping it's awesome

ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 2/23/2025, 12:19 PM
Damn, it's almost here👍🏾
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 2/23/2025, 12:19 PM
Please Marvel. I need this one to be good.

marvel72
marvel72 - 2/23/2025, 12:21 PM
I have a feeling this will be good, probably going to be the best Marvel product this year.
marvel72
marvel72 - 2/23/2025, 12:29 PM
I bet Disney Marvel can't wait for Daredevil:Born Again to be released, so people stop talking about how bad Captain America:Brave New World is.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/23/2025, 12:32 PM
Man , it’s so nice to see all four of them together again as someone who likes them actors and their versions of the characters aswell.

Also kudos to whoever is cutting these trailers lately for Marvel , they are bringing such a cool & fun flair to them.

Can’t wait , show looks real good!!.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 2/23/2025, 12:47 PM
I’m rewatching the Netflix series for like the 5th time to get prepped. Gotta speed up if I’m going to make it for the first ep of BA (I’m only halfway through S1 😄).
marvel72
marvel72 - 2/23/2025, 1:00 PM
@JustAWaffle - I think Netflix Daredevil and HBO Swamp Thing are the two best comic book shows ever.

